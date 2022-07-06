For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from July 7 to 13, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Comedian Jo Koy

Rising comedian Jo Koy

Rising standup comedian Jo Koy will be performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center starting next week Tuesday, July 12, and running through Friday, July 15.

In 2019, Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, “Live From Seattle.” A feature film “Easter Sunday,” based on Koy’s life experiences, is scheduled for release in August. Koy has been a season regular with comedian Chelsea Handler in Chelsea Lately on E!, appearing in more then 140 episodes.

In 2021, Koy, a Filipino American, released his first autobiography, “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All American Combo,” a funny, moving memoir behind his stand-up, including the conflict, drama and laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his country, and the world.

He also can be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond. Check out “My son and I are failing math” on youtube, which has reached more than 1 million views or “Get to Know Jo Koy in Six Jokes,” also on youtube.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Big-wave surfer Kai Lenny befriends a 13-year-old homeless youth in the Maui premiere of the film “Peahi,” as part of the Maui Film Festival.

Festival film premieres

The Maui Film Festival continues with documentaries and feature film Maui premieres, including comedies “Shalom Tango” and “Pretty Problems,” and the science-based theatrical production “The Story of Everything” by Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate Kealoha.

The festival closes on Sunday, July 10, with the film “Pe’ahi,” about big wave surfer Kai Lenny befriending a homeless 13-year-old boy.

There’s also a mix of live music, kahiko-style hula, festival tributes, and several nightly film surprises from July 6 to 10.

Others films include “The Pursuit Of Color,” “Gratitude Revealed,” “Facing Monsters,” “Kapo,” and “Peahi” with big wave surfer Kai Lenny. For details including tickets, go to mauiarts.org.

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Children, youth art workshop

Schaefer International Gallery is registering children and youths for art workshops in conjunction with the exhibition “Paper Water Wind.” Youth in the 7th to 12th grade are having classes on July 14, 15, 21 and 22. Officials have a waiting list for the children’s classes, 2nd to 6th grade. The registration deadline is July 8. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Sugar tour & plantation days

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information, go to sugar museum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 9, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

A light, humorous, romantic romp into Victorian England provides the laughter and verbal barbs in Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed comedy “The Importance of Earnest” at the Iao Theatre. A fundraiser party is being held on Friday, July 15, by Maui Onstage to support productions, including classes for children and youths.

Wilde’s play, fundraiser

Maui Onstage is now selling tickets to an opening night fundraiser at the ʻĪao Theatre Friday, July 15, with a catered pre-show in the theater with drinks and appetizers, before Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

The pre-show party takes place at 5:30 p.m., followed by the play at 7:30 p.m. The play, a satiric comedy, takes place in Victorian England and provides a view of the triviality of social conventions of the upper class of that era. It is being directed by Todd Van Amburgh.

For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Quadraphonix performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday.

Quadraphonix, Saturday

World beat band Quadraphonix performs at the indoor stage at Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 9, at 6 p.m. The Hawaii-based band’s sound is heavily influenced by Indian, Malaysian, African and Latin cultural music fused with jazz, hip hop, fund, blues and rock.

The band has performed internationally in Europe and Asia and shared the stage with legendary performers, including Talib Kweli and Mos Def, Ozomatli, The Black Eyed Peas, and Eek-A-Mouse. Check out youtube.

For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

A series of Anime films will be shown at the Maui Nisei Veterans Center. Admission is free but registration is required.

Anime Fest, Saturday

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is sponsoring the “Studio Ghilbli Anime Fest” Saturday, July 9. The Fest opens with the film Grave of the Fireflies. Other Saturdays feature “Kiki’s Delivery Service” on July 16 and “My Neighbor Totoro.” On July 23.

All film showings begin at 1:30 p.m., and doors open at 1 p.m. Attendance is free.

To register to attend, call 808-244-6862. For more information, go to nvmc.org.

Radio host and comedian Kathy Collins presents “Yakamashi,” a talk-story romp with her mother as interviewee at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Sunday, July 10.

Kathy Collins “Yakamashi”

Radio host/comedian Kathy Collins is creating a talk-story event “Yakamashi” at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center Sunday, July 10 at 1:30 p.m.. She will be interviewing her mother. Doors open at 1 p.m.

To register to attend, call 808-244-6862. For more information, go to mvmc.org.

Wind Monkeys, trio Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 9, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. The performance is free.

For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Broadway actor Eric Gilliom performs the autobiographical play “White Hawaiian” portraying family members, including his great grandfather who boxed for a living and actress grandmother who acted in more than 200 films.

Gilliom’s White Hawaiian, Friday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs in White Hawaiian, a tribute to his multigenerational entertainment family dating back to the early 1900s. The one-man play, which has sold-out performances in prior productions, opens at the ProArts Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

The play embraces a dizzying array of comedic caricatures and Chaplinesque slapstick, as he brings to life his great grandfather who was a Canadian professional boxer shanghaied to Hawaii and his grandmother a Hawaiian actress who appeared in more than 200 films.

Gilliom himself has appeared as an ensemble singer in the “Tribute to Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and a lead role in the musical “Carrie” on Broadway. He’s also the lead singer of Mick Fleetwood’s Island Rumours Band.

Performances of White Hawaiian continues on August 12, 13, and 14, and on September 16, 17, 18. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, July 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Esquire rejoins Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire rejoins Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has performed on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire returned after an absence on Maui touring with the group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, July 8, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke

Pfluke at Nalus

Nā Hōkū Hanohano-nominated song writer/singer Anthony Pfluke performs at Nalu’s Bar & Grill Friday, July 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. He’s a gifted slack key player, and his music at mauianthony.com is regularly played on KPOA. He has played with Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku. For more information go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, July 10, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Sebastian & Hornbeck, Sunday

Music and radio DJ Pete Sebastian and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck will be performing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Sunday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, July 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Open comedy night, Tuesday

Got a standup comedy routine? Bring a string of jokes. Open comedy night takes place at Gilligans Bar & Grill Tuesday, July 12, at about 8:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Rospond entertains at Maui Brews

Randall Rospond plays at Maui Brewing Company Tuesday, July 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He plays funky poetic folk and has opened for entertainers such as Jackson Browne, John Prine, and Leon Russell. Maui Brewing brews ales and larger, including Na Maui Lime Larger. For more information, go to mauibrewingco.com or call 808-201-2337.

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, July 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Violinist William Wainwright and vocalist Jennifer Weatherly are in a group performing country favorites Wednesday night at Gilligans.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligans Grill & Bar Wednesday, July 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Jamie Gallo, at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, July 13, at 4 p.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts late night dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Natalie Robles

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, July 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

Vocalist Lenny Castellanos sings with The House Shakers.

House Shakers, at Fleetwood’s

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday and, Friday, July 7 and 8 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other band members are Kenny Geiser on Guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, July 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Late night dancing, Thursday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, July 7, 8, and 9, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mimi Stuart is the featured artist. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s Saturday, July 9, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Singer and pianist Rose O’Leary sings light-hearted upbeat songs at Fleetwood’s Sunday and Monday, July 10 and 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She performs songs from a wide genre by artists like Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, Train, The Beatles and Nora Jones. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, July 12, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, July 11, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Award-winning entertainers Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform Tuesday, July 12.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, July 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, July 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n at Down The Hatch Wednesday, July 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Andrea Walls and Josh Emmanuel perform at Java Jazz Friday.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, July 8, and on Monday, July 11, with Margie Heart, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, July 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs Wednesday.

Grammy winner performs

Multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku performs with his Ohana at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, July 13, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com.

MAKAWAO

Solo shows at Hui

Hui Noea’u continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez presents “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Young is expected to do a walk-through on July 14 and Lopez, a walk-through on July 21. Both begin at 3 p.m. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks Mcguire, Saturday

Singer/songwriter and Nashville recording artist Brooks Mcguire will perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club at 65 Hana Highway Saturday, July 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information, call 808-579-9070.

Jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Bismuth, Thursday

DJ Bismuth entertains at da Playground Maui Thursday, July 7, at 8 p.m. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Pride Party Friday

A Pride Party takes place at da Playground Maui Friday, July 8, at 8 p.m.Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Asher with Inna Vision

Marlon Asher with Inna Vision and Bengali perform at da Playground Maui Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Jimmy Dillon, Dayan Kai with Sweet Mama Dee and Tempa Singer-Nave are among the performers entertaining at the 20th anniversary of the listener-powered Mana’o Radio.

Mana’o Radio Anniversary

Mana’o Radio will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a “Blues Review & BBQ at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m. Performers include Jimmy Dillon Band with Dayan Kai and special guests Sweet Mama Dee and Tempa Singer-Nave. Tickets are on sale for the listener-powered radio station. For more information and tickets, go to manaoradio.com

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles who sings soulful acoustic music performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, July 7 and July 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, July 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place Friday, July 8, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, July 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, July 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, July 10, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, July 10, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Polynesian show, Tuesday

The Hawaiian hula as well as other dances of Polynesia will be performed in the lower level performance area at The Shops At Wailea Tuesday, July 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Katz at Gannon’s

Steel guitarist Joel Katz performs at Gannon’s Wednesday, July 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. Katz has produced several albums with the traditional Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to gannonsrestaurant.com or call 808-875-8080 or joelkatzmaui.com

