PC: Google screenshot

Maui Cancer Resources is holding a “Growing Stronger” cancer support workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at St. Theresa’s Church, 25 W. Lipoa St., Kīhei.

Entry is free for cancer patients; $25 donation is appreciated. Lunch, coffee, tea and snacks are included.

Carl Powell will discuss awareness of movement; Wendy MacDonald will help re-energize areas that need help; Claudia Micco will cover different styles of quieting the mind; Powell and MacDonald will go over Medical Qi Gong for healing; and Micco, Powell and MacDonald will discuss ideas from Thich Nhat Hanh that cover peace and healing.

For registration and program, visit the Maui Cancer Resources website.