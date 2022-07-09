Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Maui Cancer Resources holds “Growing Stronger” cancer support workshop in Kīhei
A
A
A
Maui Cancer Resources is holding a “Growing Stronger” cancer support workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at St. Theresa’s Church, 25 W. Lipoa St., Kīhei.
Entry is free for cancer patients; $25 donation is appreciated. Lunch, coffee, tea and snacks are included.
Carl Powell will discuss awareness of movement; Wendy MacDonald will help re-energize areas that need help; Claudia Micco will cover different styles of quieting the mind; Powell and MacDonald will go over Medical Qi Gong for healing; and Micco, Powell and MacDonald will discuss ideas from Thich Nhat Hanh that cover peace and healing.
For registration and program, visit the Maui Cancer Resources website.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Unusual Rainbow Cloud Sighting Above Ukumehame Maui 2Man Arrested For Drugs And Firearms Charges Following Search Of Kahului Home 3Paʻia Town Heats Up With New Lima Cocina And Cantina Mauis Only Peruvian Restaurant 4Hawaiʻi Leaders Mourn Loss Of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 5Bill Becomes Law Establishing New Department Of Law Enforcement 6Joint Pavement Preservation Pilot Project Begins On Kula Highway