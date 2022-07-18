Regency Theatres Wharf Cinemas in Lahaina presents the 1978 classic film Big Wednesday as part of its Surf Cinema series this Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The film is presented in partnership with Hurley in Lahaina, and Maui Surfrider. The night will feature fun and prizes.

Surfer Today says Big Wednesday is often called the greatest surf film of all time.

The film chronicles the story of three young California surfers – Matt Johnson (Jan-Michael Vincent), Jack Barlowe (William Katt), and Leroy “The Masochist” Smith (Gary Busey) – who breathe and live surfing during the Vietnam War days.

Despite their different personalities, they all share a common ground – the passion for waves – and struggle to transition to adulthood between 1962 and 1974.

Years later, and after losing their innocence and friends in Vietnam, Johnson, Barlowe, and Smith reunite for the “Great Swell of 1974” and prepare to face the reality of life.

“There is something very special about watching these cinematic masterpieces of surf culture on the big screen in a communal environment with friends and family,” said Lyndon Golin of Regency Theatres.

Ticket Prices for SURF CINEMA are $8 per seat with a portion of the proceeds going to Maui Surfrider. The Regency Wharf Cinemas, Lahaina is located at 658 Front Street in Lahaina on the 2nd floor of the Wharf Cinema Center.

Tickets and information are available online.

