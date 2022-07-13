For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment from July 14 to 20, find our comprehensive listing here.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Pāʻia-Hāna, Makawao, and Wailea-Mākena.

NĀPILI

Sonny Lim, left, is the guest at the Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ohana’s show Wednesday. Kahumoku is planning a U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and actress/singer Tia Carrere.

Lim joins Grammy winner Kahumoku

Sonny Lim joins multiple Grammy-award winner George Kahumoku and his Ohana to perform at the Napilikai Beach Club Wednesday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. For more information including ticket information, go to slackkeyshow.com. Kahumoku is also going on a U.S. tour with Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere, with an appearance at Soquel, California on July 30 and in September. All three sing. Ho plays the guitar, ʻukulele, and piano. For tour information, go to kahumoku.com

KAHULUI

A feature film “Easter Sunday,” based on Jo Koy’s life experiences, is planned for release in August.

Comedian Jo Koy, rave reviews

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy continues his self-pointing humorous romp through family situations with performances at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15, 16 — all starting at 7 p.m.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family. In 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, “Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All American Combo” to rave reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world. Koy recently wrapped production for the Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Ridback comedy film, Easter Sunday. The feature film is based on Koy’s life experiences and is set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. The film will be released in theatres in August.

In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio. Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Among his many other television appearances are late night show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, and many more. A VIP ticket includes One premium seat in the first five rows, a tote bag; a signed copy of Jo Koy’s book Mixed Plate; and One Jo Koy: Funny is Funny Tour poster.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only. Use of print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-7649, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calligraphy of Elements No. 1, 2022, acrylic and ink on paper by artist Keith Yurdana is on exhibit at the Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Paper, Water Wind art exhibit

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schaefer International Gallery is continuing its exhibit “Paper, Water, Wind” through Aug. 20. Admission is free. This invitational exhibition brings together a dynamic group of artists who explore the themes of water and wind through the medium of paper. New York artist Wes Bruce has returned to build an immersive paper installation in the gallery. Wes is known for his memorable 2013 Schaefer Gallery installation Taken By Wonder.

Participating artists also include Zenobia Lakdawalla, Erin McAdams, Janetta Napp, Deborah Nehmad, Koichi Yamamoto, and Keith Yurdana. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For queries go to mauiarts.org or call 808-243-4258.

Sugar tour & plantation days

Tours are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission free to residents and children 5 and under. For more information, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

Maui Swap Meet, with 200 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, July 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Comedy: The Importance of Being Earnest

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A romantic humorous stroll through Victorian England provides laughter and verbal barbs in Oscar Wilde’s acclaimed comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” at the ʻĪao Theatre Friday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

A fundraiser party is being held before the play at 5:30 p.m.on Friday, July 15, by Maui Onstage to support productions, including classes for children and youths. The play, a satiric comedy, takes place in Victorian England and provides a view of the triviality of social conventions of the upper class of that era. It is being directed by Todd Van Amburgh. For more information including tickets, go to mauionstage.com or call 808-633-5165.

Wind Monkeys, trio Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, July 16, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee and Tam sing originals as well as Beatles and Elvis tunes. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Kikakila, Valdriz Monday

The band Kikakila with lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz plays traditional Hawaiian music at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, July 18, at 11 a.m.. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Brado Music performs at the Maui Coffee Attic Tuesday.

Brado Music, Tuesday

A free performance by Brado Music takes place at the Maui Coffee Attic Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. He combines flavors of reggae, rock, blues, calypso, swing, and bossa nova. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Fraser performs Wednesday

Keyboards/singer David Fraser along with sometimes surprise guests performs covers and original songs at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, July 20, at 8:30 a.m. The show is free. Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

KĪHEI

Dancing, open mic Thursday

The group Awkward Conversations provides live music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. The program shifts to a mixed open mic of comedy, music, spoken word or whatever else the performers wish from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, July 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Kanekoa ʻukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire, left, performs with Eric Gilliom at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday.

Esquire rejoins Gilliom, Thursday

ʻUkulele virtuoso Vince Esquire performs with Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Eric Gilliom at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. Gilliom, who has performed on Broadway, is a multi-talented performer. Esquire returned from a tour with the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or contact Nalu’s, 808-891-8650.

Country music, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, July 15, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ and dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Jazz trio, Saturday & Sunday

The Gordon S jazz trio performs at Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, during brunch from 10 a.m. to noon. The trio includes Gordon S at saxophone, with a keyboardist and drummer. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Comedic magic show

A comedic magic show by Brenton Keith is scheduled at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Sunday, July 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information including advanced seating, call 808-868-0988.

Kaulana Kanekoa, Sunday

Singer Kaulana Kanekoa performs with expert bassist Don Lopez at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, July 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kanekoa is the lead singer/song writer of the ʻukulele-powered group Kanekoa that recently completed a tour of western states. Lopez is the bassist for Kanekoa’s group and played with the band led by the late Willie K. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Boothe, Sunday

Aaron Boothe performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Sunday, July 17, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Rospond, poetic folk

Songwriter Randall Rospond delivers “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” Monday, July 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the South Shore Tiki Lounge. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Dancing, Open comedy night, Tuesday

In Between provides music and dancing at Gilligan’s Bar & Grill Tuesday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. Then get up to a mic and tell a few jokes. Open comedy night takes from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Signup is at 8 p.m.. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com.

Rospond entertains at Maui Brews

Randall Rospond plays at Maui Brewing Company Tuesday, July 19, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He plays funky poetic folk and has opened for entertainers such as Jackson Browne, John Prine, and Leon Russell. Maui Brewing brews ales and larger, including Na Maui Lime Larger. For more information, go to mauibrewingco.com or call 808-201-2337.

Robles, Tiki lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge Tuesday, July 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Wainwright at Gilligans

Violin/fiddle player Willie Wainwright, singer Jennifer Weatherly and guitarist Jeff Hornbeck perform country favorites at Gilligans Grill & Bar Wednesday, July 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 808-868-0988 or go to gilligansmaui.com and williamwainwright.com

Rock and blues singer Jamie Gallo performs at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday.

Jamie Gallo, at Tiki

Rock ’n roll and blues singer and guitarist Jamie Gallo entertains at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, July 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-875-6444.

Robles, Wednesday

Acoustic soul singer Natalie Robles performs at What Ales You Wednesday, July 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 808-214-6581 or go to whatalesyoukihei.com

LAHAINA

Historical figures come alive upon the return of History Theatre Thursday and Friday.

History Theatre returns to Lahaina

History about Hawaiian royalty and historical figures comes alive in Lahaina.

History Theatre returns in the Waiola Church Cemetery at 535 Waineʻe Street Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15, at 6 p.m.

The former capital of the Hawaiian Islands, Lahaina holds a rich history of Hawaiian kings and queens, as well as westerners, including Christian missionaries from New England.

Meet performers portraying:

– Ethel Baldwin (1879-1967) – founder of the Maui Women’s Suffrage Association and member of Maui Women’s Clubs, the League of Women Voters, and a number of community relief and social service organizations.

– Tauʻā (ca. 1792-1885) – a Tahitian aliʻi who was an early convert to Protestant Christianity. He was largely responsible for the conversion of Queen Keōpūolani, King Kamehameha I’s highest ranking wife, in 1823.

– Elisha Loomis (1799-1836) – the first mission printer who came to Hawaiʻi with the pioneer company of American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM) Protestant missionaries in 1820.

Tickets are on sale online at www.lahainarestoration.org or by calling Lahaina Restoration Foundation at 808-661-3262.

The Pohai Trio performs on Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Thursday.

House Shakers, at Fleetwood’s

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist and vocalist Lenny Castanellos performs classic rock and blues on a stage at Fleetwood’s main stage Thursday, July 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Other band members are Kenny Geiser on Guitar and Paul Marchetti on drums. Meanwhile, the Pohai Trio performs at the same time on the rooftop stage. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

McLaughlin & Friends, Thursday

Shawn McLaughlin & Friends sing a variety of contemporary rock ’n roll songs at Down The Hatch Thursday, July 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Thursday

A free ʻukulele lesson is being offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, July 14, at 2:30 p.m. Discover the wonders of playing this popular Hawaiian instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com

Theatre Theatre Maui

Theatre Theatre Maui presents a sneak peak of “Matilda – The Musical Jr.” at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, July 14, at 4 p.m. Bring your family and friends. Then, enjoy the whole performance at Maui Preparatory Academy The Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts on July 21, 22, 23, and 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at ttmwestmaui.org

Late night dancing, Friday-Saturday

DJ Dancing occurs at Down The Hatch and Breakwall Shave Ice Co. Friday and Saturday nights, July 15 and 16, from 10 to 11:55 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Pianist/singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry in Lahaina Friday and Saturday nights.

Lambert at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry

Pianist and singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mimi Stuart is the featured artist through Sunday, July 17. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

West at Fleetwood’s, Saturday

Paul West performs at Fleetwood’s main bar Friday, July 15, during Happy Hour. West has a classic acoustic style and warm stage presence. He performs classic rock, country, blues and his own original music. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, July 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair includes exhibits of jewelry, glass art, ceramics, wood carving, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

The Adrian Trevino Band performs classical blues and soul at Fleetwood’s main stage Saturday.

Trevino at Fleetwood’s Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs at Fleetwood’s main stage Saturday, July 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. His band performs classical blues and soul music. His band consists of former members of the legendary Willie K Blues Band. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Maui Gift & Craft Fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair takes place at the Lahaina Gateway Sunday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, go to mauigiftandcraftfair.com or call 808-825-4130.

Rose O’Leary

O’Leary at Fleetwood’s

Singer and pianist Rose O’Leary sings light-hearted upbeat songs at Fleetwood’s rooftop stage Sunday, July 17, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She performs songs from a wide genre by artists like Elton John, Amy Winehouse, Queen, Train, The Beatles and Nora Jones. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Hula, Sunday and Tuesday

A free hula show takes place on the stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, July 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a free hula lesson for all ages occurs Tuesday, July 19, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 808-661-5304.

Quick at Down The Hatch

Brandt Quick performs a variety of songs including folk rock and country at Down The Hatch Monday, July 18, during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 661-4900.

Gilliom, Esquire at Frida’s

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire entertain at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, July 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Gilliom performs with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and, and Esquire is the lead ʻukulele player with the group Kanekoa and has performed with the Allman Brothers Band. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com or call 808-661-1287.

Hartz, Tuesday

Will Hartz entertains at Down The Hatch Tuesday, July 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

Tepora, karaoke Wednesday

Jason Tepora performs solo with a variety of songs including contemporary rock ’n at Down The Hatch Wednesday, July 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. Then from 8 to 10 p.m., Tripp Wilson presents “Karaoke” with a live band. For more information, fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or to dthmaui.com or call 808-661-4900.

HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls performs three times weekly at Java Jazz.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls plays original songs along with jazz and gypsy music with Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz, Friday, July 15, and on Monday, July 18, with Margie Heart and Sienna Daise, from 7 to 10 p.m. Walls will be playing with friends on Tuesday, July 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

MAKAWAO

Solo shows at Hui

Hui No’eau continues its exhibition of two solo artists through July 22. Admission is free Wednesday through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists Nancy Young’s “Along the Yellow Brick Road” is a series of large-scale mixed media works reflecting various tales, observations, and surroundings through words and drawings, all the while maintaining a sense of humor and playfulness. Artist Terry Lopez presents “Contemporary Hawaiian Visions,” focusing on the culture of Hawai’i. Young is expected to do a walk-through on July 14 and Lopez, a walk-through on July 21. Both begin at 3 p.m. Support for the exhibition is provided in part by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Community Enrichment Program.

Hui Noeaʻu art classes

Hui Noeaʻu offers art classes for adults and youths and sells works created by artists. Its gift shop and main house are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

PĀʻIA – HĀNA

Brooks and Maddie Maguire entertain at the Hana Hou Surf Club Saturday and Sunday.

Maddie & Brooks Maguire, Saturday

Singers/songwriters Maddie and Brooks Maguire will perform at the Hana Hou Surf Club at 65 Hana Highway Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. No cover. For details, go to brooksmaguire.com For more information, call 808-579-9070.

Marty Dread at Dollies

Marty Dread, Kelly Covington, and The House Shakers perform rock ‘n roll, R&B, and some reggae at Dollies Pizza North Shore Saturday, July 16, from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to dolliespizzanorthshore.com.

Jazz quartet, Sunday

Pianist and singer Mark Johnstone and friends perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee and Bar Sunday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No cover charge.

MĀʻALAEA

Chris Redd

SNL Chris Redd, Friday

Comedian/actor Chris Redd performs at da Playground Maui Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m. 21+ welcome. Redd has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live. He received a Primetime Emmy Award for co-writing the SNL song “Come Back Barack.” Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Punk & Blues Rock Showcase

A showcase of punk and blues takes place at da Playground Maui Thursday, July 14, featuring The Minorities and Flamingo Rider. 21+ allowed. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

Calling All DJs

The First Annual DJ Expo, open to all ages, occurs Saturday, July 16, at 4 p.m. Show off your DJ skills and learn new ones. Get a chance to play on the stage with full sound and lighting. Network with DJs and learn about the industry. Free with reservations. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571 or 702-606-7532.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Robles at Kapa

Natale Robles who sings soulful acoustic music performs with Josh Hearl at the Wailea Beach Resort’s Kapa Bar & Grill Thursday and Friday, July 14 and 15, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. She sings poolside where there is a great view, so you may want to ask for seats closer to her. For more information, call 808-879-1922.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, July 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiians weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Quintana at Mulligans, Friday

Cody Quintana performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, July 15, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Naor, Tempa at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, the Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com, or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Robles, Luana Lounge

Singer/guitarist Natalie Robles performs at Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge Saturday, July 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. She sings soulful acoustic music. For more information, call 808-875-4100 or inquire at [email protected]

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit

Jazz Benoits, Sunday

Well-known Maui jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit perform at Pita Paradise in Makena Sunday, July 17, at 6 p.m. They play original works and jazz standards, boss nova, pop, and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com .

Island Soul, Mulligans

Island Soul entertains at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunset Sunday, July 17, with dancing from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The five-piece band features a soulful, rock, funky flair. Check by going to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]