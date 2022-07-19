Maui Memorial Medical Center vaccination clinic. Photo Credit: Maui Health

Maui Health now is providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months through 5 years old.

On June 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control released its recommendation that all children in that age group should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maui Health offers the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

“We learned that there would be limited availability on Maui for vaccinating our youngest age group, so we knew it was important that we make this available in our clinic,” Maui Health CEO Mike Rembis said. “We took some time to consult with our medical staff, including community pediatricians, and train our clinic staff. We are now ready and excited to provide COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify ages 6 months and older.”

Interim COVID-19 immunization schedule for 6 months of age through 5 years old, per CDC guidance:

Pfizer-BioNTech: For children 6 months to 4 years old, it is a three-dose series. There should be at least three weeks between the first and second dose; and at least 8 weeks between the second and third dose.

Moderna: For children 6 months to 5 years old, it is a two-dose series. There should be at least 4 weeks between the first and second dose.

Parents or legal guardians may select between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine upon arrival to the appointment, based on available supply, for ages 6 months through 5 years old only.

Once the first dose is administered, all subsequent doses must match the vaccine used in the initial dose. Mix and match of vaccines is not allowed for this age group. For ages 6 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine is available at Maui Health.

To expedite the vaccine process and make it as easy as possible for both parents and their children, we strongly encourage you to make an appointment and complete the pre-registration paperwork prior to bringing your child or children in for vaccination. Appointments can be made via VAMS at https://vams.cdc.gov.

To review and download Maui Health’s pre-registration and insurance information forms, visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine. Please note that insurance is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maui Health’s COVID-19 community vaccine clinic is in the main lobby at Maui Memorial Medical Center, 221 Mahalani St. in Wailuku. The vaccine clinic is open every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available for your convenience. Walk-ins are still welcomed, but appointments are strongly encouraged for children’s vaccinations.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.