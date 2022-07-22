FILE PHOTO: Heavy rainfall Monday in Haiʻku led to the washout of Awalau Road. Screen shot from Cheryl Hendrickson’s video.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i will receive $1,262,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair Awalau Road from damages caused by a March 2021 storm and landslides.

“This new federal funding will repair Awalau Road from the damage it suffered in last year’s mudslides and make the road more resilient to flooding, helping families on Maui to safely and easily get around,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The storms and subsequent flooding last year caused significant damage to critical infrastructure on Maui, including Awalau Road. Senator Schatz quickly called on President Biden to approve the state’s request for a disaster declaration, unlocking federal resources, including FEMA funding.

The money announced today will be used to repave Awalau Road, replace its guardrails, and remove debris to restore it to its pre-storm function and capacity. It will also support installing cutoff walls that will allow floodwaters to cross over the road without causing future damage.