Maui News

Maui County to receive more than $1.2M to repair Awalau Road following storm last year

July 22, 2022, 8:46 AM HST
* Updated July 22, 8:47 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

FILE PHOTO: Heavy rainfall Monday in Haiʻku led to the washout of Awalau Road. Screen shot from Cheryl Hendrickson’s video.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D- Hawai‘i) today announced that Hawai‘i will receive $1,262,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair Awalau Road from damages caused by a March 2021 storm and landslides.

“This new federal funding will repair Awalau Road from the damage it suffered in last year’s mudslides and make the road more resilient to flooding, helping families on Maui to safely and easily get around,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The storms and subsequent flooding last year caused significant damage to critical infrastructure on Maui, including Awalau Road. Senator Schatz quickly called on President Biden to approve the state’s request for a disaster declaration, unlocking federal resources, including FEMA funding.

The money announced today will be used to repave Awalau Road, replace its guardrails, and remove debris to restore it to its pre-storm function and capacity. It will also support installing cutoff walls that will allow floodwaters to cross over the road without causing future damage.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Us Department Of Labor Recovers 290000 For 95 Food Truck Workers On Maui 2Maui County Gas Thefts Quadruple Year Over Year Amid Historic Prices 3Deceased Man Found Floating July 16 In Waters Off Of Kahekili Highway Has Been Identified 4Maui County Residents Urged To Use Online Form To Report Large Surf Damage 5Sir David Attenborough Narrates Bbcs Green Planet Segment Filmed In East Maui 6Kaʻanapali Beach Hotel Has New Director Of ʻimipoʻokela