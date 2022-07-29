MV George III is a 774-foot containership fueled by liquefied natural gas that will serve Hawaiʻi. Photo Courtesy: Pasha Hawaiʻi

Pasha Hawaiʻi has received delivery of the MV George III, a 774-foot containership that is the first vessel powered by liquefied natural gas to fuel on the West Coast and serve Hawaiʻi, according to a company news release.

The MV George III is the first of two new ‘Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaiʻi’s fleet, serving the Hawaiʻi/Mainland trade lane. The MV George III is scheduled to begin operation in August. The company plans to take delivery of the Janet Marie later this year.

The ‘Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha III and Janet Marie, the late parents of The Pasha Group President and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaiʻi.

Built by Texas-based Keppel AmFELS, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaiʻi, according to the news release.

(The 1920 Jones Act requires all cargo transported between US ports to be on US-flagged ships that are built, and mostly owned and crewed by Americans.)

Energy efficiencies also are achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

“Today marks a moment in time that will be remembered by many of us, including my family and our incredible team members at Pasha Hawaiʻi who worked tirelessly to bring MV George III to life,” said George Pasha, IV. “As we welcome the new MV George III to the Pasha Hawaiʻi fleet, we stand incredibly proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at Keppel AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard on this tremendous accomplishment.”