The National Weather Service and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency are monitoring tropical storms Frank and Georgette, as they slowly move westward in the Eastern Pacific off of Mexico.

TS Frank is expected to become a hurricane in the next few hours, but “both storms are still well to the east and do not post any threat to Hawaiʻi in the next several days,” according to a Tweet posted by HI-EMA.

PC: National Hurricane Center. (7.29.22)

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, Tropical Storm Frank was located about 615 miles SSW of the southern tip of Baja California, and was expected to intensify, becoming a hurricane in the next several hours.

Frank is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph, a motion that is expected to continue through the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is expected through Saturday night before Frank weakens on Sunday as it moves over cooler water, according to the NHC. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Georgette moves WSW in Eastern Pacific

Tropical Storm Georgette is located about 1080 miles WSW of the southern tip of Baja California and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The National Weather Service says the system is moving toward the WSW near 12 mph. A WSW motion is expected at a gradually slower pace during the next few days, followed by a turn toward the NE by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC says although little change in strength is forecast during the couple of days, “some fluctuations in intensity are possible in the short term due to Georgette’s compact size.”

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.