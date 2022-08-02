Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights. PC: Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines today resumed daily nonstop service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Honolulu (HNL), reestablishing an important link for Japanese travelers to visit Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian suspended Haneda service due to the pandemic but retained flights between Hawai‘i and Narita – its second Tokyo gateway.

Hawaiian Airlines flight HA863 departs Honolulu daily at 1:55 p.m., with an estimated arrival in Haneda at 5:10 p.m. the following day. The return flight, HA864, departs Haneda at 8:15 p.m. and arrives in Honolulu at 9:05 a.m. the same day.

To streamline the departure experience for guests in Honolulu, effective this month Hawaiian returned check-in for its Japan flights to Lobby 4 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.