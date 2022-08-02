Maui Business

Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights

August 2, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
* Updated August 2, 2:31 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiian Airlines resumes Haneda-Honolulu flights. PC: Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian Airlines today resumed daily nonstop service from Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Honolulu (HNL), reestablishing an important link for Japanese travelers to visit Hawai‘i.

Hawaiian suspended Haneda service due to the pandemic but retained flights between Hawai‘i and Narita – its second Tokyo gateway. 

Hawaiian Airlines flight HA863 departs Honolulu daily at 1:55 p.m., with an estimated arrival in Haneda at 5:10 p.m. the following day. The return flight, HA864, departs Haneda at 8:15 p.m. and arrives in Honolulu at 9:05 a.m. the same day.

To streamline the departure experience for guests in Honolulu, effective this month Hawaiian returned check-in for its Japan flights to Lobby 4 at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Vehicle Drives Through Store Front Of Rodeo General Store In Makawao 2Volcano Watch Hualalais Wahapele Eruption Cone Building Explosive Phreatic Activity And Lava Flows 3Wailuku Man Riding A Motorcycle Dies In Collision With Moped On Kahekili Highway 4Maui Baker Wins 3 Months Of Free Rent Space At Queen Kaahumanu Center 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending July 31 2022 6State Department Of Health Issues Red Placard To Lahaina Restaurant