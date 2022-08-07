Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, August 9, through Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kakaʻalaneo Drive and Kai Malina Parkway/Halawai Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for sewer testing.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Pāʻia/Haʻikū: Single lane closure possible in either direction on Hāna Highway (Route 36) near Hamakuapoko Road (Miliko Gulch) on Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Hāna Highway rockfall protection survey.

—Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) —

Maunaloa (weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Maunaloa Highway (Route 460) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.25 and 16.54, Maunaloa Village to Mahana, on Saturday, July 6, and Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving.