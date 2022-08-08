Maui Now’s featured jobs from July 27 to Aug. 9, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As a Food & Beverage Manager, you will be responsible for curating a superior guest experience through effective leadership, planning and directing of all restaurant activities while delivering top line revenue, colleague engagement, guest satisfaction and fiscal results.

APPLY NOW

Description: We are looking for a results driven retail store manager to be responsible for the overall store management. The successful candidate will be able to enhance customer satisfaction, meet sales and profitability goals and manage staff effectively. Candidates will have the most success if they have a background in financial planning, employee recruitment, or retail management. Store manager responsibilities may include supervising assistant store managers.

LEARN MORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Description: Local company seeking experienced Assistant Property Manager for Maui commercial properties. Proven person should have experience in all aspects of property management and leasing. Ability to perform general office and administrative work. Key person must be organized, detail oriented, have the ability to multi-task, problem solve and follow through. Oversee daily property management and building operations including management of maintenance and security staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

LEARN MORE

Description: Ka Lima O Maui is seeking a full-time Grounds Supervisor and a full-time Custodian Supervisor. The Grounds Supervisor is for our Grounds crew who maintain Kihei Parks. The applicant should be knowledgeable and experienced in working with weed whackers, hedge trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and riding mowers. Basic irrigation knowledge is desirable. Must possess a clean, valid Driver’s License. Immediate opening.

LEARN MORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Description: As a line cook at Honu Oceanside you will be crossed trained to saute, grill, fry, and make pizzas. Shifts start at 3:00pm and end around 10:00pm (depending on business).

Pay: $20 – $25 Per Hour Depending on Experience

Tips Out: Our FOH staff tips out the BOH Ohana. Tips are added to paychecks.

LEARN MORE