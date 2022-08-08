Maui Mayor Michael Victorino along with the Maui Police and Fire Departments teamed up with Pacific Cancer foundation to launch its annual “GO PINK! Challenge” on Friday, Aug. 5. The Pacific Cancer Foundation campaign raises funds and awareness for Maui’s cancer community.

“For years, Maui Public Safety has been promoting the sale of GO PINK T-Shirts in support of the Pacific Cancer Foundation. All the proceeds benefit Maui County cancer patients and their caregivers,” said MFD Chief Brad Ventura.

Supporters can join the GO PINK! Challenge by:

1) Submitting a logo for the t-shirts in the logo contest – a first place plaque will be awarded.

2) Pledging to buy a t-shirt from your favorite Public Safety Employee.

“As Maui residents, each one of us knows someone in our community who has been affected by cancer… some of us know close family and friends who are currently battling cancer or have lost their fight against cancer. And we know survivors too,” said MPD Chief John Pelletier.

For details, contact the Pacific Cancer Foundation at 808-242-7661 or visit www.pacificcancerfoundation.org.