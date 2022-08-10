Members of the Maui Police Department and the staff of Whalers Village will be participating in a one-day Joint Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from approximately 7 to 8 a.m.

Residents and visitors should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the property. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, the public is asked to avoid the specific training site unless they are an authorized participant.