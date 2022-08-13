Check back for up to date election results, which will be posted here as updates are received throughout this evening and into tomorrow, with Maui updates listed first.

Richard Bissen leads the Maui Mayorʻs race by a slim margin after the first printout. The first printout was released just before 8 p.m. Bissen has 9,763 votes or 35.8% of the vote after first printout, followed by Victorino with 9,086 or 33.3% of the vote. The top two contenders in Maui’s respective council races after the first printout are Tasha Kama and Buddy James Nobriga for Kahului; Nohe U’u-Hodgins and Dave Deleon for Makawao-Haʻiku-Paʻia; Tom Cook and Robin Knox in South Maui; and Yuki Lei Sugimura and Jordan Hocker in Upcountry.

In the race for US Rep. Kai Kahele’s 2nd Congressional seat, Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic Party nomination. In the governor’s race, Josh Green had more than 61% of the vote after the first printout with 136,416 votes. On the Republican gubernatorial ticket, Duke Ainoa has more than 50% of the vote after the first printout, with 29,281, ahead of the next contender, BJ Penn with 11,681 (20%).

Maui Mayor BISSEN, Richard (Rick) 9763 (35.8%) VICTORINO, Mike 9086 (33.3%) KING, Kelly Takaya 3794 (13.9%) BROWN, Kim 1566 (5.7%) MOLINA, Mike 1543 (5.7%) BELL, Cullan H.M.M. 679 (2.5%) KAY, Alana 162 (0.6%) LION, Jonah M. 60 (0.2%) Blank Votes 526 (1.9%) Over Votes 117 (0.4%)

Councilmember (Kahului) KAMA, Tasha 6752 (24.7%) NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A. 6517 (23.9%) KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 4164 (15.3%) FLORES, Cara 1877 (6.9%) WATANABE, Keoni 1554 (5.7%) PEDRO, Tina 1301 (4.8%) SCHWARTZ, Jack W. (Jason) 920 (3.4%) Blank Votes 4164 (15.3%) Over Votes 47 (0.2%)

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia) UU-HODGINS, Nohe 8388 (30.7%) DELEON, Dave 5472 (20.0%) BOONE, Nara 4642 (17.0%) SMITH, Daniel H. (Kaniela) 2068 (7.6%) ARMSTRONG, Aram S. 1171 (4.3%) Blank Votes 5520 (20.2%) Over Votes 35 (0.1%)

Councilmember (South Maui) COOK, Tom 10320 (37.8%) KNOX, Robin 7984 (29.2%) O’SHEA, Dennis 2812 (10.3%) Blank Votes 6159 (22.6%) Over Votes 21 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Upcountry) SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa 15548 (57.0%) HOCKER, Jordan 4423 (16.2%) CRUZ, Renee 3332 (12.2%) Blank Votes 3969 (14.5%) Over Votes 24 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 5

Democratic Party KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma 6387 (76.3%) Blank Votes 1779 (21.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 6

Green Party SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish) 30 (18.9%) Blank Votes 9 (5.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 6

Republican Party WALKER, Sheila 741 (42.8%) RAYA, Philip A. 581 (33.6%) Blank Votes 284 (16.4%) Over Votes 3 (0.2%)

State Senator, Dist 6

Democratic Party MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac) 2818 (51.2%) FORSYTH, Shaina 1048 (19.0%) GOEBBERT, Tamara I. (Mara) 731 (13.3%) Blank Votes 766 (13.9%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 7

Republican Party MCKAY, Tamara 1062 (64.9%) Blank Votes 481 (29.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 7

Democratic Party DECOITE, Lynn Pualani 4956 (59.0%) RITTE, Walter 2203 (26.2%) CAIRES, Leo Kaniela 540 (6.4%) Blank Votes 484 (5.8%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 9

Democratic Party WOODSON, Justin 2517 (70.9%) PERALTA, Sam (Kamuela) 618 (17.4%) Blank Votes 283 (8.0%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 10

Democratic Party HASHIMOTO, Troy 3962 (83.7%) Blank Votes 656 (13.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 11

Republican Party HALPERIN, Netra 378 (42.4%) CANTERE, Shekinah P. 306 (34.3%) Blank Votes 149 (16.7%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 11

Democratic Party AMATO, Terez (T.Amato) 1818 (60.8%) MAHIAI, Randal N., Jr. 682 (22.8%) Blank Votes 439 (14.7%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 12

Green Party STARR, Summer 21 (23.9%) Blank Votes 7 (8.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 12

Republican Party JOHNSON, Dan 673 (64.7%) Blank Votes 321 (30.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 12

Democratic Party YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 3816 (77.2%) Blank Votes 1040 (21.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 13

Green Party NIKHILANANDA, Nick 18 (24.7%) Blank Votes 5 (6.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 13

Republican Party ADAM, Scott 398 (66.2%) Blank Votes 159 (26.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 13

Democratic Party POEPOE, Mahina M. 1372 (39.9%) CLARK, Linda Ha’i 1051 (30.5%) NOMURA, Chase (Kealiimalu) 557 (16.2%) Blank Votes 374 (10.9%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 14

Aloha Aina Party NAKOA, Leonard K., III 49 (35.8%) Blank Votes 5 (3.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 14

Republican Party ARMSTRONG, Kelly J. 510 (61.6%) Blank Votes 241 (29.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 14

Democratic Party COCHRAN, Elle 1420 (53.9%) BALINBIN, Kanamu 854 (32.4%) Blank Votes 251 (9.5%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

U.S. Senator

Green Party POHLMAN, Emma Jane A. 1027 (22.9%) Blank Votes 398 (8.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

U.S. Senator

Aloha Aina Party DECKER, Dan 786 (21.9%) Blank Votes 219 (6.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

U.S. Senator

Republican Party MCDERMOTT, Bob 19335 (33.8%) DALHOUSE, Timothy A. 10919 (19.1%) CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani 6268 (11.0%) BOND, Steven R. 4610 (8.1%) LAVONNE, Asia 4258 (7.4%) Blank Votes 8812 (15.4%) Over Votes 56 (0.1%)

U.S. Senator

Libertarian Party BONOAN, Feena M. 399 (8.2%) Blank Votes 179 (3.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

U.S. Senator

Democratic Party SCHATZ, Brian 194455 (88.1%) TATAII, Steve 12939 (5.9%) Blank Votes 8926 (4.0%) Over Votes 70 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist I

Nonpartisan GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G) 235 (9.5%) ABKIN, Steven L. 192 (7.8%) Blank Votes 374 (15.2%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist I

Republican Party KRESS, Conrad 9104 (33.6%) REYES, Arturo P. 5610 (20.7%) LARGEY, Patrick C. 4185 (15.5%) Blank Votes 6845 (25.3%) Over Votes 9 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist I

Democratic Party CASE, Ed 88372 (77.8%) ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg) 16259 (14.3%) Blank Votes 6972 (6.1%) Over Votes 25 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist II

Republican Party AKANA, Joe 18776 (62.1%) WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe) 4098 (13.6%) Blank Votes 5620 (18.6%) Over Votes 11 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist II

Libertarian Party TIPPENS, Michelle Rose 263 (11.4%) Blank Votes 104 (4.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

U.S. Representative, Dist II

Democratic Party TOKUDA, Jill N. 53174 (49.9%) BRANCO, Patrick Pihana 22383 (21.0%) YOSHIDA, Kyle T. 5303 (5.0%) SCHULTZ, Brendan 4955 (4.6%) GI, Nicole 3005 (2.8%) SPARKS, Steven B. 1815 (1.7%) Blank Votes 13958 (13.1%) Over Votes 169 (0.2%)

Governor

Nonpartisan TAYLOR, Keleionalani 611 (12.0%) NAZARA, Caleb K. 391 (7.7%) Blank Votes 946 (18.6%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

Governor

Republican Party AIONA, Duke 29281 (50.1%) PENN, BJ 11681 (20.0%) TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani 5126 (8.8%) CORDERY, Gary 4813 (8.2%) MARIANO, Lynn Barry 687 (1.2%) MORGAN, Paul 632 (1.1%) WOODS, Walter 371 (0.6%) KAHAU, Keline 351 (0.6%) PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo) 142 (0.2%) HAWAT, George (Big Al) 114 (0.2%) Blank Votes 990 (1.7%) Over Votes 70 (0.1%)

Governor

Democratic Party GREEN, Josh 136416 (61.7%) CAYETANO, Vicky 45554 (20.6%) KAHELE, Kai 28848 (13.1%) TANABE, Van K. 993 (0.4%) KIM, Richard 807 (0.4%) BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke) 449 (0.2%) LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac) 189 (0.1%) Blank Votes 2864 (1.3%) Over Votes 270 (0.1%)

Lieutenant Governor

Nonpartisan KEOHO, Charles (Kale) 860 (18.3%) Blank Votes 1090 (23.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

Lieutenant Governor

Republican Party TUPAI, Seaula, Jr. 22245 (38.7%) BURNS, Rob 17670 (30.7%) KIM, Tae 6419 (11.2%) Blank Votes 7879 (13.7%) Over Votes 45 (0.1%)

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Party LUKE, Sylvia 77181 (35.0%) ANDERSON, Ikaika 55915 (25.3%) AMEMIYA, Keith 47906 (21.7%) MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry 21535 (9.8%) CUNNINGHAM, Daniel 1859 (0.8%) PULETASI, Sam 1850 (0.8%) Blank Votes 9952 (4.5%) Over Votes 192 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 1

Republican Party TUPAI, Helen C. 1676 (68.3%) Blank Votes 653 (26.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 1

Democratic Party INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero 6753 (53.4%) ACASIO, Laura 3446 (27.2%) OKABE, Wil 1615 (12.8%) Blank Votes 658 (5.2%) Over Votes 3 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 2

Republican Party OSBORN, Holly L. 1004 (44.7%) HENSLEY, Dianne 655 (29.2%) Blank Votes 499 (22.2%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 2

Libertarian Party FOGEL, Frederick F. 40 (27.0%) Blank Votes 13 (8.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 2

Democratic Party SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy 6154 (81.9%) Blank Votes 1229 (16.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 3

Democratic Party KANUHA, Dru Mamo 6190 (75.8%) Blank Votes 1823 (22.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 4

Republican Party TANCHEFF, Nicholas M. 1527 (61.5%) Blank Votes 873 (35.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 4

Democratic Party RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim) 6361 (72.5%) Blank Votes 2292 (26.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 8

Aloha Aina Party THRONAS-KAHO’ONEI, Kapana 85 (32.7%) Blank Votes 24 (9.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 8

Republican Party DES, Ana Mo 1336 (49.5%) Blank Votes 1229 (45.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 8

Democratic Party KOUCHI, Ronald 8611 (75.2%) Blank Votes 2634 (23.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 9

Nonpartisan MALISH, James (Ryan) 28 (18.8%) Blank Votes 64 (43.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 9

Republican Party PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike) 1611 (62.9%) Blank Votes 893 (34.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 9

Democratic Party CHANG, Stanley 9986 (74.4%) Blank Votes 3345 (24.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 10

Republican Party SOON, Leilani M. 933 (54.6%) ST THOMAS, True 279 (16.3%) Blank Votes 405 (23.7%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 10

Democratic Party IHARA, Les S., Jr. 7095 (73.6%) Blank Votes 2462 (25.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 11

Republican Party SAKAI, Benjamin 1069 (64.6%) Blank Votes 522 (31.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 11

Democratic Party FUKUNAGA, Carol 6941 (61.0%) ROSS, Ian M.A. 3407 (30.0%) Blank Votes 906 (8.0%) Over Votes 4 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 12

Republican Party BOYD, Blake 1182 (67.2%) Blank Votes 502 (28.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 12

Democratic Party MORIWAKI, Sharon Y. 5837 (73.1%) Blank Votes 2030 (25.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 13

Green Party SOUZA, Kapono Aluli 29 (13.5%) Blank Votes 35 (16.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 13

Nonpartisan KWOCK, Michelle 52 (25.4%) Blank Votes 34 (16.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 13

Republican Party TINAY, Matthew 1012 (62.3%) Blank Votes 510 (31.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 13

Democratic Party RHOADS, Karl 6427 (72.9%) Blank Votes 2267 (25.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 14

Nonpartisan YOUNG, Angela Melody 17 (9.1%) Blank Votes 21 (11.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 14

Republican Party RZONCA, Cheryl 925 (62.5%) Blank Votes 449 (30.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 14

Democratic Party KIM, Donna Mercado 5144 (77.2%) Blank Votes 1380 (20.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 15

Republican Party GODFREY, Lorene A. 1107 (64.5%) Blank Votes 466 (27.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 15

Democratic Party WAKAI, Glenn 5351 (79.3%) Blank Votes 1233 (18.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 16

Republican Party BEEKMAN, Patricia Yuki 1574 (61.6%) Blank Votes 914 (35.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 16

Democratic Party ELEFANTE, Brandon J.C. 8600 (65.7%) MISALUCHA, Bennette 3543 (27.1%) Blank Votes 759 (5.8%) Over Votes 6 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 17

Republican Party HUDSON, Anna Misako 1664 (51.3%) DICKS, Karl O. 706 (21.8%) Blank Votes 767 (23.6%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 17

Democratic Party DELA CRUZ, Donovan 7726 (80.2%) Blank Votes 1768 (18.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 18

Republican Party SMART, Mary 1713 (56.6%) SVRCINA, Emil 607 (20.1%) Blank Votes 586 (19.4%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 18

Democratic Party KIDANI, Michelle N. 7808 (80.4%) Blank Votes 1792 (18.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 19

Democratic Party AQUINO, Henry J.C. 4301 (69.0%) CLEMENTE, Roger 1016 (16.3%) Blank Votes 682 (10.9%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 20

Republican Party FEVELLA, Kurt 2283 (79.8%) Blank Votes 375 (13.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 21

Republican Party KHAN, Matthew D. 1730 (68.1%) Blank Votes 723 (28.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 21

Democratic Party GABBARD, Mike 4394 (74.5%) Blank Votes 1396 (23.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 22

Republican Party DECORTE, Samantha 1551 (75.4%) Blank Votes 382 (18.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 22

Democratic Party SHIMABUKURO, Maile S.L. 3369 (83.1%) Blank Votes 535 (13.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 23

Republican Party AWA, Brenton 2081 (64.9%) HANNEMANN, Arthur D. (Art) 746 (23.3%) Blank Votes 214 (6.7%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 23

Democratic Party RIVIERE, Gil 5269 (74.6%) Blank Votes 1678 (23.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 24

Republican Party FERNANDEZ, Antionette 1123 (39.4%) LAM, Adriel C. 1019 (35.8%) Blank Votes 591 (20.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 24

Democratic Party KEOHOKALOLE, Jarrett 8176 (72.9%) Blank Votes 2925 (26.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 25

Republican Party LAURO, Brian S. 2143 (66.7%) Blank Votes 1004 (31.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 25

Democratic Party LEE, Chris 8988 (72.9%) Blank Votes 3244 (26.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 1

Democratic Party NAKASHIMA, Mark M. 4582 (78.5%) Blank Votes 1185 (20.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 2

Democratic Party ONISHI, Richard H.K. 5555 (80.2%) Blank Votes 1307 (18.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 3

Aloha Aina Party MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr. 39 (39.8%) Blank Votes 7 (7.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 3

Democratic Party TODD, Christopher L.T. 2381 (56.4%) MATSON, Shannon Lopeka 1401 (33.2%) Blank Votes 349 (8.3%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 4

Nonpartisan LEY, Brian C. 42 (39.6%) Blank Votes 19 (17.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 4

Republican Party HO, Keikilani 742 (66.3%) Blank Votes 346 (30.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 4

Libertarian Party LINTON, Candace T. (Candy) 14 (22.2%) Blank Votes 10 (15.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 4

Democratic Party ILAGAN, Greggor 3038 (82.0%) Blank Votes 592 (16.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 5

Republican Party GOODWIN, Lohi 736 (67.2%) Blank Votes 329 (30.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 5

Libertarian Party LAST, Michael L. 20 (27.4%) Blank Votes 6 (8.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 5

Democratic Party KAPELA, Jeanne 3243 (73.3%) Blank Votes 1121 (25.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 6

Republican Party KENNEALY, Jonathan P. 909 (66.9%) Blank Votes 400 (29.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 6

Democratic Party KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K. 2716 (63.3%) BARANNIKOV, Ilya 401 (9.3%) MACK, Lono 182 (4.2%) Blank Votes 909 (21.2%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 7

Democratic Party LOWEN, Nicole 2630 (80.3%) Blank Votes 565 (17.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 8

Republican Party PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 785 (66.4%) Blank Votes 350 (29.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 8

Democratic Party TARNAS, David A. 2796 (62.8%) FREITAS, Makai 1203 (27.0%) Blank Votes 357 (8.0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 15

Republican Party BENTLEY, Greg 432 (51.1%) Blank Votes 375 (44.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 15

Democratic Party NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 2643 (77.6%) Blank Votes 701 (20.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 16

Republican Party YODER, Steve 575 (61.4%) Blank Votes 311 (33.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 16

Democratic Party TOKIOKA, James Kunane 3097 (74.0%) Blank Votes 1005 (24.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 17

Republican Party WILSON, Michael D. 459 (49.6%) Blank Votes 413 (44.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 17

Democratic Party MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 2859 (74.2%) Blank Votes 940 (24.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 18

Republican Party WARD, Gene 1534 (82.4%) Blank Votes 218 (11.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 19

Republican Party TEXEIRA, Theresa (Kinsey) 892 (63.9%) Blank Votes 477 (34.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 19

Democratic Party HASHEM, Mark Jun 4648 (62.8%) FELDMAN, Kathy 1747 (23.6%) Blank Votes 949 (12.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 20

Republican Party CAIAZZO, Jessica (Priya) 326 (32.6%) ANDERSON, Consuelo (Liz) 319 (31.9%) Blank Votes 314 (31.4%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 20

Democratic Party KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert) 4176 (72.5%) LOGUE, James 830 (14.4%) Blank Votes 687 (11.9%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 21

Republican Party ALLEN, Julia E. 462 (47.2%) SEASHELL, Joelle 301 (30.7%) Blank Votes 171 (17.5%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 21

Democratic Party SAYAMA, Jackson D. 4440 (80.7%) Blank Votes 1019 (18.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 22

Republican Party IMAMURA, Jeffrey H. 447 (60.2%) Blank Votes 269 (36.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 22

Democratic Party GARRETT, Andrew Takuya 3211 (51.9%) KOBAYASHI, Dale 2428 (39.2%) Blank Votes 505 (8.2%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 23

Democratic Party NISHIMOTO, Scott Y. 2853 (76.7%) Blank Votes 818 (22.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 24

Republican Party ANDERSON, Jillian T. 653 (71.4%) Blank Votes 217 (23.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 24

Democratic Party TAM, Adrian 2500 (66.3%) OLDS, Ikaika M. 857 (22.7%) Blank Votes 326 (8.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 25

Republican Party NOVAK, Rob 554 (64.3%) Blank Votes 276 (32.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 25

Democratic Party SAIKI, Scott K. 2322 (48.6%) IWAMOTO, Kim Coco 2102 (44.0%) Blank Votes 256 (5.4%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 26

Republican Party ROSECRANS, Charlotte 591 (66.6%) Blank Votes 253 (28.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 26

Democratic Party BELATTI, Della Au 2492 (51.0%) WANG, Valerie C. 1636 (33.5%) NARA, Kanzo 222 (4.5%) Blank Votes 455 (9.3%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 27

Republican Party LIM, Margaret U. 616 (62.7%) Blank Votes 322 (32.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 27

Democratic Party TAKENOUCHI, Jenna 3172 (49.6%) GILL, Gary 2717 (42.5%) Blank Votes 430 (6.7%) Over Votes 5 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 28

Aloha Aina Party CARAVALHO, Ernest 16 (16.2%) Blank Votes 3 (3.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 28

Democratic Party HOLT, Daniel 1543 (57.9%) ARMSTRONG, Robert Mikala 441 (16.5%) FARM, Ken 167 (6.3%) Blank Votes 423 (15.9%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 29

Republican Party KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai 468 (66.6%) Blank Votes 175 (24.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 29

Democratic Party MIZUNO, John M. 2259 (81.9%) Blank Votes 422 (15.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 30

Republican Party AZINGA, P. M. 345 (63.4%) Blank Votes 131 (24.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 30

Democratic Party GANADEN, Ernesto (Sonny) 821 (39.0%) CACHOLA, Romy M. 622 (29.6%) TEMPLO, Shirley Ann L. 458 (21.8%) Blank Votes 82 (3.9%) Over Votes 3 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 31

Democratic Party ICHIYAMA, Linda 3302 (84.5%) Blank Votes 528 (13.5%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 32

Republican Party SHIMIZU, Garner M. 733 (70.1%) Blank Votes 244 (23.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 32

Democratic Party AIU, Micah Pookela Kim 2719 (62.3%) Blank Votes 1583 (36.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 33

Democratic Party KONG, Sam Satoru 4385 (59.9%) ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron 2448 (33.4%) Blank Votes 388 (5.3%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 34

Republican Party ALLEN, Theodene S. 789 (65.2%) Blank Votes 372 (30.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 34

Democratic Party TAKAYAMA, Gregg 3586 (62.2%) TAKUMI, Roy M. 1794 (31.1%) Blank Votes 290 (5.0%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 35

Republican Party ARAKI, Josiah P. 700 (66.7%) Blank Votes 277 (26.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 35

Democratic Party TAKEUCHI, Nathan H. 1056 (26.2%) CHUN, Cory M. 1028 (25.5%) PRIETO, Jolyn Garidan 744 (18.4%) RAHMAN, Inam 709 (17.6%) Blank Votes 388 (9.6%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 36

Republican Party LAUTAHA, Veamoniti 371 (64.7%) Blank Votes 142 (24.8%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 36

Democratic Party LAMOSAO, Rachele Fernandez 1609 (66.0%) MORITA, Maurice T. 561 (23.0%) Blank Votes 174 (7.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 37

Republican Party DETWILER, Jamie A. 1345 (70.6%) Blank Votes 515 (27.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 37

Democratic Party YAMANE, Ryan I. 5400 (81.2%) SARRAFIAN, Eric M. 572 (8.6%) Blank Votes 629 (9.5%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 38

Republican Party CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 1482 (81.4%) Blank Votes 273 (15.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 38

Democratic Party LEE, Marilyn B. 4147 (76.0%) Blank Votes 1250 (22.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 39

Republican Party PIERICK, Elijah 594 (48.1%) MAGLINTI, Austin L.S. 401 (32.5%) Blank Votes 172 (13.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 39

Democratic Party ROSENLEE, Corey 1405 (41.6%) CULLEN, Jamaica A. (Mai) 971 (28.7%) WILSON, Kevin Kupihea 544 (16.1%) Blank Votes 372 (11.0%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 40

Republican Party GUESO, Janie 567 (44.2%) STARR, Michael 454 (35.4%) Blank Votes 180 (14.0%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 40

Democratic Party MARTINEZ, Rose 1003 (41.2%) REYES ODA, Julie K. 600 (24.6%) KAULULAAU, Wayne K.S. 543 (22.3%) Blank Votes 192 (7.9%) Over Votes 2 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 41

Republican Party ALCOS, David A., III 872 (59.2%) WADE, Daniel P. (Dan) 345 (23.4%) Blank Votes 183 (12.4%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 41

Democratic Party LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt) 1614 (61.8%) Blank Votes 956 (36.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 42

Republican Party GARCIA, Diamond 826 (73.5%) Blank Votes 249 (22.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 42

Democratic Party HAR, Sharon E. 1045 (37.3%) PARIS, Anthony Makana 788 (28.1%) GOEAS, Lori 693 (24.7%) Blank Votes 197 (7.0%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 43

Republican Party SOUZA, Kanani 911 (64.9%) ODOM, Anna 260 (18.5%) Blank Votes 170 (12.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 43

Democratic Party ELI, Stacelynn K.M. 2173 (74.1%) Blank Votes 721 (24.6%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 44

Republican Party KOPETSEG, Kimberly 849 (73.6%) Blank Votes 245 (21.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 44

Democratic Party KILA, Darius K. 1446 (65.5%) LEE, Jonathan 458 (20.8%) Blank Votes 218 (9.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 45

Republican Party WILBUR, Tiana 266 (27.5%) OQUENDO, Cherie Kuualoha 262 (27.1%) ALDEGUER, Maysana A. 243 (25.1%) Blank Votes 121 (12.5%) Over Votes 1 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 45

Democratic Party GATES, Cedric Asuega 1415 (68.4%) JORDAN, Jo 498 (24.1%) Blank Votes 65 (3.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 46

Republican Party MILLER, John E. 1008 (69.4%) Blank Votes 379 (26.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 46

Democratic Party PERRUSO, Amy A. 2325 (65.0%) CRABBE, Cross Makani 847 (23.7%) Blank Votes 307 (8.6%) Over Votes 3 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 47

Republican Party TALAEAI, Mark 1051 (69.1%) Blank Votes 424 (27.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 47

Democratic Party QUINLAN, Sean 1922 (82.8%) Blank Votes 341 (14.7%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 48

Republican Party ELENTO, Wendell A. 1034 (63.5%) Blank Votes 556 (34.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 48

Democratic Party KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 4351 (81.1%) Blank Votes 961 (17.9%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 49

Republican Party DANNER, Kilomana 839 (63.5%) Blank Votes 424 (32.1%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 49

Democratic Party MATAYOSHI, Scot 4335 (78.4%) NAIPO, Kana 477 (8.6%) RICHEY, Shawn L. 293 (5.3%) Blank Votes 360 (6.5%) Over Votes 3 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 50

Republican Party THURSTON, Kathy 1123 (70.8%) Blank Votes 418 (26.3%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 50

Democratic Party HUSSEY-BURDICK, Natalia 2484 (40.1%) LEE, Michael 2451 (39.6%) VEGAS, Esera D.L. 220 (3.6%) DIFANTE, Toni C. 144 (2.3%) Blank Votes 804 (13.0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 51

Republican Party KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K. 1087 (76.9%) Blank Votes 274 (19.4%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 51

Democratic Party MARTEN, Lisa 3820 (74.0%) KWAN, Kaleo 836 (16.2%) Blank Votes 438 (8.5%) Over Votes 1 (0.0%)

Oahu Resident Trustee AKAKA, Kalei 94025 (34.0%) LEE, Brendon Kalei’aina 29660 (10.7%) BURKE, Jackie Kahookele 24195 (8.7%) PETERS, Robert E. 14886 (5.4%) Blank Votes 113515 (41.0%) Over Votes 310 (0.1%)

At-Large Trustee GALUTERIA, Brickwood 79841 (9.6%) WAIHEE, John D., IV 69483 (8.4%) AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala) 59184 (7.1%) OWENS, Chad 54486 (6.6%) SOUZA, Keoni 49823 (6.0%) KING, Sam (Kalanikupua) 45888 (5.5%) AKO, Julian (Keikilani) 27854 (3.4%) AKI, Z. Kaapana 23113 (2.8%) MAKEKAU, Kealii 23087 (2.8%) KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i 15412 (1.9%) PAIK, William 7973 (1.0%) Blank Votes 372759 (45.0%) Over Votes 290 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist 1 (Hawaii County) KIMBALL, Heather L. 3086 (58.5%) MARTINEZ, Troy S. 1582 (30.0%) Blank Votes 604 (11.5%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist 2 (Hawaii County) KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn) 2426 (33.9%) KUSCH, Matthias 2416 (33.8%) WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK) 1152 (16.1%) GOULDING, Maurice 160 (2.2%) HALVERSEN, William 100 (1.4%) Blank Votes 865 (12.1%) Over Votes 32 (0.4%)

Councilmember, Dist 3 (Hawaii County) LEE LOY, Susan (Sue) 3861 (57.1%) ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani) 2071 (30.6%) Blank Votes 824 (12.2%) Over Votes 4 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist 4 (Hawaii County) KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley 2854 (63.2%) LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr. 1081 (24.0%) Blank Votes 572 (12.7%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist 5 (Hawaii County) KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt 2825 (64.1%) HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des) 992 (22.5%) Blank Votes 589 (13.4%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist 6 (Hawaii County) GALIMBA, Michelle M. 2381 (46.8%) BONDERA, Colehour 712 (14.0%) CHO, Henry, III (Bo) 697 (13.7%) PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane 597 (11.7%) Blank Votes 699 (13.7%) Over Votes 7 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist 7 (Hawaii County) VILLEGAS, Rebecca A. 3173 (69.8%) Blank Votes 1374 (30.2%) Over Votes 0 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist 8 (Hawaii County) INABA, Holeka Goro 2176 (53.0%) HEELY, Lee-Ann 1342 (32.7%) Blank Votes 583 (14.2%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist 9 (Hawaii County) EVANS, Cindy 2674 (53.1%) COAKLEY, Jeff Kalani 1187 (23.6%) TOAFILI, Chris (Kalei) 613 (12.2%) Blank Votes 559 (11.1%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

Kauai Mayor KAWAKAMI, Derek S.K. 10921 (76.6%) POAI, Michael Roven 1510 (10.6%) MCPEEK, Mitch 439 (3.1%) DENIS, Megeso-William 380 (2.7%) Blank Votes 986 (6.9%) Over Votes 13 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Kauai) CARVALHO, Bernard 7599 (7.6%) EVSLIN, Luke A. 7540 (7.6%) RAPOZO, Mel 6797 (6.8%) KUALI’I, KipuKai L.P. 6678 (6.7%) KAGAWA, Ross K. 6363 (6.4%) BULOSAN, Addison 5774 (5.8%) DECOSTA, Billy 5537 (5.6%) COWDEN, Felicia 5291 (5.3%) HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue 3183 (3.2%) SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R. 2067 (2.1%) METZGER, Lila Balmores 1837 (1.8%) SECRETARIO, Rachel M. 1628 (1.6%) MUKAI, Nelson H. 1409 (1.4%) SAITO, Roy 1004 (1.0%) YAGO, Clint A., Sr. 858 (0.9%) NELSON, Jakki 838 (0.8%) JAUCH, Rosemarie 780 (0.8%) LINDNER, Jeffrey 766 (0.8%) LANGTAD, James Robert 592 (0.6%) Blank Votes 32999 (33.1%) Over Votes 29 (0.0%)

Councilmember, Dist II (Honolulu) WEYER, Matt 3851 (26.3%) ROTHMAN, Makuakai 3220 (22.0%) TSUNEYOSHI, Chad 2496 (17.1%) ACHIU, Racquel 2058 (14.1%) FUNAKI, Lupe 789 (5.4%) Blank Votes 2199 (15.0%) Over Votes 17 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist VI (Honolulu) DOS SANTOS-TAM, Tyler 5450 (28.5%) TOGUCHI, Traci K. 3424 (17.9%) HUSSEY, Ikaika 2864 (15.0%) JENKINS, Nalani 2488 (13.0%) NAKASATO, Dennis Masaru 964 (5.0%) WOLKE, Chad Toshiro 710 (3.7%) NAAUAO-OTA, Chance K. 263 (1.4%) Blank Votes 2913 (15.2%) Over Votes 34 (0.2%)

Councilmember, Dist VIII (Honolulu) MENOR, Ron 10373 (34.1%) OKIMOTO, Val Aquino 10244 (33.7%) SIMON, Keone F. 2754 (9.0%) MESTA, Dion 1701 (5.6%) DORAN, Charmaine T. 1336 (4.4%) Blank Votes 4007 (13.2%) Over Votes 20 (0.1%)

Printouts and timing:

Polls closed at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until 7:15-7:30 p.m., or possibly later. The line at the Wailuku Service Center on Maui was among the longest in the state when polls closed at 7 p.m., and could delay the release of the first results. At around 7:20 p.m., less than 15 people remained in line on Maui. The first report will include everything received through Friday, Aug. 12. It should also include some of the ballots received in the mail today. The majority of results in the first printout will be votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.

The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting, but this will depend on how long the lines are at voter service centers today. Additional mail-in ballots may be added at that time.

The election night final report will come out as each county finishes processing. This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.

In the primary last election cycle, the final printout came out at around 11:30 p.m. and during the general, it was at around 8 a.m. the following morning.

280K ballots received so far statewide

KHON2 is reporting that an estimated 281,570 ballots have been received across the state, including 28,480 on Maui. As of Friday, there were an estimated 4,695 in-person votes received, including 560 from Maui, according to a live broadcast this evening. The data does not include walk-in voting from today.

Kahele announcement from Maui expected

On another note, Kai Kahele, one of the many candidates for Hawaiʻi Governor, issued an announcement this evening saying the only media statement he will be making this evening will be from 8:20 to 8:30 p.m. on Akakū Maui Community Media. As part of his grassroots campaign, he refused to accept more than $100 in individual contributions, and did not hold any fundraisers. He is having a family gathering at home on Primary Election night.

There are a total of 20 candidates that have entered the gubernatorial race.

Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.

From the Republican Party, former Lt Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid. Other familiar faces include BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Nine others from the party on the ballot include: Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.

Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara rounds out the race for governor.