Maui Election

2022 Hawaii Primary Election Results

By Wendy Osher
 August 13, 2022, 6:06 PM HST
* Updated August 13, 8:31 PM
Check back for up to date election results, which will be posted here as updates are received throughout this evening and into tomorrow, with Maui updates listed first.

Richard Bissen leads the Maui Mayorʻs race by a slim margin after the first printout. The first printout was released just before 8 p.m. Bissen has 9,763 votes or 35.8% of the vote after first printout, followed by Victorino with 9,086 or 33.3% of the vote. The top two contenders in Maui’s respective council races after the first printout are Tasha Kama and Buddy James Nobriga for Kahului; Nohe U’u-Hodgins and Dave Deleon for Makawao-Haʻiku-Paʻia; Tom Cook and Robin Knox in South Maui; and Yuki Lei Sugimura and Jordan Hocker in Upcountry.

In the race for US Rep. Kai Kahele’s 2nd Congressional seat, Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic Party nomination. In the governor’s race, Josh Green had more than 61% of the vote after the first printout with 136,416 votes. On the Republican gubernatorial ticket, Duke Ainoa has more than 50% of the vote after the first printout, with 29,281, ahead of the next contender, BJ Penn with 11,681 (20%).

Maui Mayor
BISSEN, Richard (Rick)9763 (35.8%)  
VICTORINO, Mike9086 (33.3%)  
KING, Kelly Takaya3794 (13.9%)  
BROWN, Kim1566 (5.7%)  
MOLINA, Mike1543 (5.7%)  
BELL, Cullan H.M.M.679 (2.5%)  
KAY, Alana162 (0.6%)  
LION, Jonah M.60 (0.2%)  
Blank Votes526 (1.9%)  
Over Votes117 (0.4%)  
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha6752 (24.7%)  
NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A.6517 (23.9%)  
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee4164 (15.3%)  
FLORES, Cara1877 (6.9%)  
WATANABE, Keoni1554 (5.7%)  
PEDRO, Tina1301 (4.8%)  
SCHWARTZ, Jack W. (Jason)920 (3.4%)  
Blank Votes4164 (15.3%)  
Over Votes47 (0.2%)  
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe8388 (30.7%)  
DELEON, Dave5472 (20.0%)  
BOONE, Nara4642 (17.0%)  
SMITH, Daniel H. (Kaniela)2068 (7.6%)  
ARMSTRONG, Aram S.1171 (4.3%)  
Blank Votes5520 (20.2%)  
Over Votes35 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom10320 (37.8%)  
KNOX, Robin7984 (29.2%)  
O’SHEA, Dennis2812 (10.3%)  
Blank Votes6159 (22.6%)  
Over Votes21 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa15548 (57.0%)  
HOCKER, Jordan4423 (16.2%)  
CRUZ, Renee3332 (12.2%)  
Blank Votes3969 (14.5%)  
Over Votes24 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 5
Democratic Party
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma6387 (76.3%)  
Blank Votes1779 (21.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 6
Green Party
SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish)30 (18.9%)  
Blank Votes9 (5.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 6
Republican Party
WALKER, Sheila741 (42.8%)  
RAYA, Philip A.581 (33.6%)  
Blank Votes284 (16.4%)  
Over Votes3 (0.2%)  
State Senator, Dist 6
Democratic Party
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac)2818 (51.2%)  
FORSYTH, Shaina1048 (19.0%)  
GOEBBERT, Tamara I. (Mara)731 (13.3%)  
Blank Votes766 (13.9%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 7
Republican Party
MCKAY, Tamara1062 (64.9%)  
Blank Votes481 (29.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 7
Democratic Party
DECOITE, Lynn Pualani4956 (59.0%)  
RITTE, Walter2203 (26.2%)  
CAIRES, Leo Kaniela540 (6.4%)  
Blank Votes484 (5.8%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 9
Democratic Party
WOODSON, Justin2517 (70.9%)  
PERALTA, Sam (Kamuela)618 (17.4%)  
Blank Votes283 (8.0%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 10
Democratic Party
HASHIMOTO, Troy3962 (83.7%)  
Blank Votes656 (13.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 11
Republican Party
HALPERIN, Netra378 (42.4%)  
CANTERE, Shekinah P.306 (34.3%)  
Blank Votes149 (16.7%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 11
Democratic Party
AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)1818 (60.8%)  
MAHIAI, Randal N., Jr.682 (22.8%)  
Blank Votes439 (14.7%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 12
Green Party
STARR, Summer21 (23.9%)  
Blank Votes7 (8.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 12
Republican Party
JOHNSON, Dan673 (64.7%)  
Blank Votes321 (30.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 12
Democratic Party
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.3816 (77.2%)  
Blank Votes1040 (21.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 13
Green Party
NIKHILANANDA, Nick18 (24.7%)  
Blank Votes5 (6.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 13
Republican Party
ADAM, Scott398 (66.2%)  
Blank Votes159 (26.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 13
Democratic Party
POEPOE, Mahina M.1372 (39.9%)  
CLARK, Linda Ha’i1051 (30.5%)  
NOMURA, Chase (Kealiimalu)557 (16.2%)  
Blank Votes374 (10.9%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 14
Aloha Aina Party
NAKOA, Leonard K., III49 (35.8%)  
Blank Votes5 (3.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 14
Republican Party
ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.510 (61.6%)  
Blank Votes241 (29.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 14
Democratic Party
COCHRAN, Elle1420 (53.9%)  
BALINBIN, Kanamu854 (32.4%)  
Blank Votes251 (9.5%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
U.S. Senator
Green Party
POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.1027 (22.9%)  
Blank Votes398 (8.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
U.S. Senator
Aloha Aina Party
DECKER, Dan786 (21.9%)  
Blank Votes219 (6.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
U.S. Senator
Republican Party
MCDERMOTT, Bob19335 (33.8%)  
DALHOUSE, Timothy A.10919 (19.1%)  
CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani6268 (11.0%)  
BOND, Steven R.4610 (8.1%)  
LAVONNE, Asia4258 (7.4%)  
Blank Votes8812 (15.4%)  
Over Votes56 (0.1%)  
U.S. Senator
Libertarian Party
BONOAN, Feena M.399 (8.2%)  
Blank Votes179 (3.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
U.S. Senator
Democratic Party
SCHATZ, Brian194455 (88.1%)  
TATAII, Steve12939 (5.9%)  
Blank Votes8926 (4.0%)  
Over Votes70 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist I
Nonpartisan
GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)235 (9.5%)  
ABKIN, Steven L.192 (7.8%)  
Blank Votes374 (15.2%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist I
Republican Party
KRESS, Conrad9104 (33.6%)  
REYES, Arturo P.5610 (20.7%)  
LARGEY, Patrick C.4185 (15.5%)  
Blank Votes6845 (25.3%)  
Over Votes9 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist I
Democratic Party
CASE, Ed88372 (77.8%)  
ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg)16259 (14.3%)  
Blank Votes6972 (6.1%)  
Over Votes25 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist II
Republican Party
AKANA, Joe18776 (62.1%)  
WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe)4098 (13.6%)  
Blank Votes5620 (18.6%)  
Over Votes11 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist II
Libertarian Party
TIPPENS, Michelle Rose263 (11.4%)  
Blank Votes104 (4.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist II
Democratic Party
TOKUDA, Jill N.53174 (49.9%)  
BRANCO, Patrick Pihana22383 (21.0%)  
YOSHIDA, Kyle T.5303 (5.0%)  
SCHULTZ, Brendan4955 (4.6%)  
GI, Nicole3005 (2.8%)  
SPARKS, Steven B.1815 (1.7%)  
Blank Votes13958 (13.1%)  
Over Votes169 (0.2%)  
Governor
Nonpartisan
TAYLOR, Keleionalani611 (12.0%)  
NAZARA, Caleb K.391 (7.7%)  
Blank Votes946 (18.6%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
Governor
Republican Party
AIONA, Duke29281 (50.1%)  
PENN, BJ11681 (20.0%)  
TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani5126 (8.8%)  
CORDERY, Gary4813 (8.2%)  
MARIANO, Lynn Barry687 (1.2%)  
MORGAN, Paul632 (1.1%)  
WOODS, Walter371 (0.6%)  
KAHAU, Keline351 (0.6%)  
PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo)142 (0.2%)  
HAWAT, George (Big Al)114 (0.2%)  
Blank Votes990 (1.7%)  
Over Votes70 (0.1%)  
Governor
Democratic Party
GREEN, Josh136416 (61.7%)  
CAYETANO, Vicky45554 (20.6%)  
KAHELE, Kai28848 (13.1%)  
TANABE, Van K.993 (0.4%)  
KIM, Richard807 (0.4%)  
BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke)449 (0.2%)  
LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac)189 (0.1%)  
Blank Votes2864 (1.3%)  
Over Votes270 (0.1%)  
Lieutenant Governor
Nonpartisan
KEOHO, Charles (Kale)860 (18.3%)  
Blank Votes1090 (23.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Party
TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.22245 (38.7%)  
BURNS, Rob17670 (30.7%)  
KIM, Tae6419 (11.2%)  
Blank Votes7879 (13.7%)  
Over Votes45 (0.1%)  
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic Party
LUKE, Sylvia77181 (35.0%)  
ANDERSON, Ikaika55915 (25.3%)  
AMEMIYA, Keith47906 (21.7%)  
MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry21535 (9.8%)  
CUNNINGHAM, Daniel1859 (0.8%)  
PULETASI, Sam1850 (0.8%)  
Blank Votes9952 (4.5%)  
Over Votes192 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 1
Republican Party
TUPAI, Helen C.1676 (68.3%)  
Blank Votes653 (26.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 1
Democratic Party
INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero6753 (53.4%)  
ACASIO, Laura3446 (27.2%)  
OKABE, Wil1615 (12.8%)  
Blank Votes658 (5.2%)  
Over Votes3 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 2
Republican Party
OSBORN, Holly L.1004 (44.7%)  
HENSLEY, Dianne655 (29.2%)  
Blank Votes499 (22.2%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 2
Libertarian Party
FOGEL, Frederick F.40 (27.0%)  
Blank Votes13 (8.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 2
Democratic Party
SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy6154 (81.9%)  
Blank Votes1229 (16.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 3
Democratic Party
KANUHA, Dru Mamo6190 (75.8%)  
Blank Votes1823 (22.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 4
Republican Party
TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.1527 (61.5%)  
Blank Votes873 (35.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 4
Democratic Party
RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)6361 (72.5%)  
Blank Votes2292 (26.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 8
Aloha Aina Party
THRONAS-KAHO’ONEI, Kapana85 (32.7%)  
Blank Votes24 (9.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 8
Republican Party
DES, Ana Mo1336 (49.5%)  
Blank Votes1229 (45.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 8
Democratic Party
KOUCHI, Ronald8611 (75.2%)  
Blank Votes2634 (23.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 9
Nonpartisan
MALISH, James (Ryan)28 (18.8%)  
Blank Votes64 (43.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 9
Republican Party
PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)1611 (62.9%)  
Blank Votes893 (34.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 9
Democratic Party
CHANG, Stanley9986 (74.4%)  
Blank Votes3345 (24.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 10
Republican Party
SOON, Leilani M.933 (54.6%)  
ST THOMAS, True279 (16.3%)  
Blank Votes405 (23.7%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 10
Democratic Party
IHARA, Les S., Jr.7095 (73.6%)  
Blank Votes2462 (25.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 11
Republican Party
SAKAI, Benjamin1069 (64.6%)  
Blank Votes522 (31.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 11
Democratic Party
FUKUNAGA, Carol6941 (61.0%)  
ROSS, Ian M.A.3407 (30.0%)  
Blank Votes906 (8.0%)  
Over Votes4 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 12
Republican Party
BOYD, Blake1182 (67.2%)  
Blank Votes502 (28.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 12
Democratic Party
MORIWAKI, Sharon Y.5837 (73.1%)  
Blank Votes2030 (25.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 13
Green Party
SOUZA, Kapono Aluli29 (13.5%)  
Blank Votes35 (16.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 13
Nonpartisan
KWOCK, Michelle52 (25.4%)  
Blank Votes34 (16.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 13
Republican Party
TINAY, Matthew1012 (62.3%)  
Blank Votes510 (31.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 13
Democratic Party
RHOADS, Karl6427 (72.9%)  
Blank Votes2267 (25.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 14
Nonpartisan
YOUNG, Angela Melody17 (9.1%)  
Blank Votes21 (11.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 14
Republican Party
RZONCA, Cheryl925 (62.5%)  
Blank Votes449 (30.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 14
Democratic Party
KIM, Donna Mercado5144 (77.2%)  
Blank Votes1380 (20.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 15
Republican Party
GODFREY, Lorene A.1107 (64.5%)  
Blank Votes466 (27.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 15
Democratic Party
WAKAI, Glenn5351 (79.3%)  
Blank Votes1233 (18.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 16
Republican Party
BEEKMAN, Patricia Yuki1574 (61.6%)  
Blank Votes914 (35.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 16
Democratic Party
ELEFANTE, Brandon J.C.8600 (65.7%)  
MISALUCHA, Bennette3543 (27.1%)  
Blank Votes759 (5.8%)  
Over Votes6 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 17
Republican Party
HUDSON, Anna Misako1664 (51.3%)  
DICKS, Karl O.706 (21.8%)  
Blank Votes767 (23.6%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 17
Democratic Party
DELA CRUZ, Donovan7726 (80.2%)  
Blank Votes1768 (18.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 18
Republican Party
SMART, Mary1713 (56.6%)  
SVRCINA, Emil607 (20.1%)  
Blank Votes586 (19.4%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 18
Democratic Party
KIDANI, Michelle N.7808 (80.4%)  
Blank Votes1792 (18.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 19
Democratic Party
AQUINO, Henry J.C.4301 (69.0%)  
CLEMENTE, Roger1016 (16.3%)  
Blank Votes682 (10.9%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 20
Republican Party
FEVELLA, Kurt2283 (79.8%)  
Blank Votes375 (13.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 21
Republican Party
KHAN, Matthew D.1730 (68.1%)  
Blank Votes723 (28.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 21
Democratic Party
GABBARD, Mike4394 (74.5%)  
Blank Votes1396 (23.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 22
Republican Party
DECORTE, Samantha1551 (75.4%)  
Blank Votes382 (18.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 22
Democratic Party
SHIMABUKURO, Maile S.L.3369 (83.1%)  
Blank Votes535 (13.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 23
Republican Party
AWA, Brenton2081 (64.9%)  
HANNEMANN, Arthur D. (Art)746 (23.3%)  
Blank Votes214 (6.7%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 23
Democratic Party
RIVIERE, Gil5269 (74.6%)  
Blank Votes1678 (23.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 24
Republican Party
FERNANDEZ, Antionette1123 (39.4%)  
LAM, Adriel C.1019 (35.8%)  
Blank Votes591 (20.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 24
Democratic Party
KEOHOKALOLE, Jarrett8176 (72.9%)  
Blank Votes2925 (26.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 25
Republican Party
LAURO, Brian S.2143 (66.7%)  
Blank Votes1004 (31.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 25
Democratic Party
LEE, Chris8988 (72.9%)  
Blank Votes3244 (26.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 1
Democratic Party
NAKASHIMA, Mark M.4582 (78.5%)  
Blank Votes1185 (20.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 2
Democratic Party
ONISHI, Richard H.K.5555 (80.2%)  
Blank Votes1307 (18.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 3
Aloha Aina Party
MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.39 (39.8%)  
Blank Votes7 (7.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 3
Democratic Party
TODD, Christopher L.T.2381 (56.4%)  
MATSON, Shannon Lopeka1401 (33.2%)  
Blank Votes349 (8.3%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
Nonpartisan
LEY, Brian C.42 (39.6%)  
Blank Votes19 (17.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
Republican Party
HO, Keikilani742 (66.3%)  
Blank Votes346 (30.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
Libertarian Party
LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)14 (22.2%)  
Blank Votes10 (15.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
Democratic Party
ILAGAN, Greggor3038 (82.0%)  
Blank Votes592 (16.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 5
Republican Party
GOODWIN, Lohi736 (67.2%)  
Blank Votes329 (30.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 5
Libertarian Party
LAST, Michael L.20 (27.4%)  
Blank Votes6 (8.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 5
Democratic Party
KAPELA, Jeanne3243 (73.3%)  
Blank Votes1121 (25.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 6
Republican Party
KENNEALY, Jonathan P.909 (66.9%)  
Blank Votes400 (29.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 6
Democratic Party
KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.2716 (63.3%)  
BARANNIKOV, Ilya401 (9.3%)  
MACK, Lono182 (4.2%)  
Blank Votes909 (21.2%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 7
Democratic Party
LOWEN, Nicole2630 (80.3%)  
Blank Votes565 (17.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 8
Republican Party
PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams785 (66.4%)  
Blank Votes350 (29.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 8
Democratic Party
TARNAS, David A.2796 (62.8%)  
FREITAS, Makai1203 (27.0%)  
Blank Votes357 (8.0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 15
Republican Party
BENTLEY, Greg432 (51.1%)  
Blank Votes375 (44.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 15
Democratic Party
NAKAMURA, Nadine K.2643 (77.6%)  
Blank Votes701 (20.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 16
Republican Party
YODER, Steve575 (61.4%)  
Blank Votes311 (33.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 16
Democratic Party
TOKIOKA, James Kunane3097 (74.0%)  
Blank Votes1005 (24.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 17
Republican Party
WILSON, Michael D.459 (49.6%)  
Blank Votes413 (44.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 17
Democratic Party
MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)2859 (74.2%)  
Blank Votes940 (24.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 18
Republican Party
WARD, Gene1534 (82.4%)  
Blank Votes218 (11.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 19
Republican Party
TEXEIRA, Theresa (Kinsey)892 (63.9%)  
Blank Votes477 (34.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 19
Democratic Party
HASHEM, Mark Jun4648 (62.8%)  
FELDMAN, Kathy1747 (23.6%)  
Blank Votes949 (12.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 20
Republican Party
CAIAZZO, Jessica (Priya)326 (32.6%)  
ANDERSON, Consuelo (Liz)319 (31.9%)  
Blank Votes314 (31.4%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 20
Democratic Party
KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)4176 (72.5%)  
LOGUE, James830 (14.4%)  
Blank Votes687 (11.9%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 21
Republican Party
ALLEN, Julia E.462 (47.2%)  
SEASHELL, Joelle301 (30.7%)  
Blank Votes171 (17.5%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 21
Democratic Party
SAYAMA, Jackson D.4440 (80.7%)  
Blank Votes1019 (18.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 22
Republican Party
IMAMURA, Jeffrey H.447 (60.2%)  
Blank Votes269 (36.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 22
Democratic Party
GARRETT, Andrew Takuya3211 (51.9%)  
KOBAYASHI, Dale2428 (39.2%)  
Blank Votes505 (8.2%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 23
Democratic Party
NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.2853 (76.7%)  
Blank Votes818 (22.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 24
Republican Party
ANDERSON, Jillian T.653 (71.4%)  
Blank Votes217 (23.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 24
Democratic Party
TAM, Adrian2500 (66.3%)  
OLDS, Ikaika M.857 (22.7%)  
Blank Votes326 (8.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 25
Republican Party
NOVAK, Rob554 (64.3%)  
Blank Votes276 (32.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 25
Democratic Party
SAIKI, Scott K.2322 (48.6%)  
IWAMOTO, Kim Coco2102 (44.0%)  
Blank Votes256 (5.4%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 26
Republican Party
ROSECRANS, Charlotte591 (66.6%)  
Blank Votes253 (28.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 26
Democratic Party
BELATTI, Della Au2492 (51.0%)  
WANG, Valerie C.1636 (33.5%)  
NARA, Kanzo222 (4.5%)  
Blank Votes455 (9.3%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 27
Republican Party
LIM, Margaret U.616 (62.7%)  
Blank Votes322 (32.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 27
Democratic Party
TAKENOUCHI, Jenna3172 (49.6%)  
GILL, Gary2717 (42.5%)  
Blank Votes430 (6.7%)  
Over Votes5 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 28
Aloha Aina Party
CARAVALHO, Ernest16 (16.2%)  
Blank Votes3 (3.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 28
Democratic Party
HOLT, Daniel1543 (57.9%)  
ARMSTRONG, Robert Mikala441 (16.5%)  
FARM, Ken167 (6.3%)  
Blank Votes423 (15.9%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 29
Republican Party
KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai468 (66.6%)  
Blank Votes175 (24.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 29
Democratic Party
MIZUNO, John M.2259 (81.9%)  
Blank Votes422 (15.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 30
Republican Party
AZINGA, P. M.345 (63.4%)  
Blank Votes131 (24.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 30
Democratic Party
GANADEN, Ernesto (Sonny)821 (39.0%)  
CACHOLA, Romy M.622 (29.6%)  
TEMPLO, Shirley Ann L.458 (21.8%)  
Blank Votes82 (3.9%)  
Over Votes3 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 31
Democratic Party
ICHIYAMA, Linda3302 (84.5%)  
Blank Votes528 (13.5%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 32
Republican Party
SHIMIZU, Garner M.733 (70.1%)  
Blank Votes244 (23.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 32
Democratic Party
AIU, Micah Pookela Kim2719 (62.3%)  
Blank Votes1583 (36.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 33
Democratic Party
KONG, Sam Satoru4385 (59.9%)  
ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron2448 (33.4%)  
Blank Votes388 (5.3%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 34
Republican Party
ALLEN, Theodene S.789 (65.2%)  
Blank Votes372 (30.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 34
Democratic Party
TAKAYAMA, Gregg3586 (62.2%)  
TAKUMI, Roy M.1794 (31.1%)  
Blank Votes290 (5.0%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 35
Republican Party
ARAKI, Josiah P.700 (66.7%)  
Blank Votes277 (26.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 35
Democratic Party
TAKEUCHI, Nathan H.1056 (26.2%)  
CHUN, Cory M.1028 (25.5%)  
PRIETO, Jolyn Garidan744 (18.4%)  
RAHMAN, Inam709 (17.6%)  
Blank Votes388 (9.6%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 36
Republican Party
LAUTAHA, Veamoniti371 (64.7%)  
Blank Votes142 (24.8%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 36
Democratic Party
LAMOSAO, Rachele Fernandez1609 (66.0%)  
MORITA, Maurice T.561 (23.0%)  
Blank Votes174 (7.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 37
Republican Party
DETWILER, Jamie A.1345 (70.6%)  
Blank Votes515 (27.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 37
Democratic Party
YAMANE, Ryan I.5400 (81.2%)  
SARRAFIAN, Eric M.572 (8.6%)  
Blank Votes629 (9.5%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 38
Republican Party
CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren1482 (81.4%)  
Blank Votes273 (15.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 38
Democratic Party
LEE, Marilyn B.4147 (76.0%)  
Blank Votes1250 (22.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 39
Republican Party
PIERICK, Elijah594 (48.1%)  
MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.401 (32.5%)  
Blank Votes172 (13.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 39
Democratic Party
ROSENLEE, Corey1405 (41.6%)  
CULLEN, Jamaica A. (Mai)971 (28.7%)  
WILSON, Kevin Kupihea544 (16.1%)  
Blank Votes372 (11.0%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 40
Republican Party
GUESO, Janie567 (44.2%)  
STARR, Michael454 (35.4%)  
Blank Votes180 (14.0%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 40
Democratic Party
MARTINEZ, Rose1003 (41.2%)  
REYES ODA, Julie K.600 (24.6%)  
KAULULAAU, Wayne K.S.543 (22.3%)  
Blank Votes192 (7.9%)  
Over Votes2 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 41
Republican Party
ALCOS, David A., III872 (59.2%)  
WADE, Daniel P. (Dan)345 (23.4%)  
Blank Votes183 (12.4%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 41
Democratic Party
LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)1614 (61.8%)  
Blank Votes956 (36.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 42
Republican Party
GARCIA, Diamond826 (73.5%)  
Blank Votes249 (22.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 42
Democratic Party
HAR, Sharon E.1045 (37.3%)  
PARIS, Anthony Makana788 (28.1%)  
GOEAS, Lori693 (24.7%)  
Blank Votes197 (7.0%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 43
Republican Party
SOUZA, Kanani911 (64.9%)  
ODOM, Anna260 (18.5%)  
Blank Votes170 (12.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 43
Democratic Party
ELI, Stacelynn K.M.2173 (74.1%)  
Blank Votes721 (24.6%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 44
Republican Party
KOPETSEG, Kimberly849 (73.6%)  
Blank Votes245 (21.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 44
Democratic Party
KILA, Darius K.1446 (65.5%)  
LEE, Jonathan458 (20.8%)  
Blank Votes218 (9.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 45
Republican Party
WILBUR, Tiana266 (27.5%)  
OQUENDO, Cherie Kuualoha262 (27.1%)  
ALDEGUER, Maysana A.243 (25.1%)  
Blank Votes121 (12.5%)  
Over Votes1 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 45
Democratic Party
GATES, Cedric Asuega1415 (68.4%)  
JORDAN, Jo498 (24.1%)  
Blank Votes65 (3.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 46
Republican Party
MILLER, John E.1008 (69.4%)  
Blank Votes379 (26.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 46
Democratic Party
PERRUSO, Amy A.2325 (65.0%)  
CRABBE, Cross Makani847 (23.7%)  
Blank Votes307 (8.6%)  
Over Votes3 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 47
Republican Party
TALAEAI, Mark1051 (69.1%)  
Blank Votes424 (27.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 47
Democratic Party
QUINLAN, Sean1922 (82.8%)  
Blank Votes341 (14.7%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 48
Republican Party
ELENTO, Wendell A.1034 (63.5%)  
Blank Votes556 (34.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 48
Democratic Party
KITAGAWA, Lisa C.4351 (81.1%)  
Blank Votes961 (17.9%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 49
Republican Party
DANNER, Kilomana839 (63.5%)  
Blank Votes424 (32.1%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 49
Democratic Party
MATAYOSHI, Scot4335 (78.4%)  
NAIPO, Kana477 (8.6%)  
RICHEY, Shawn L.293 (5.3%)  
Blank Votes360 (6.5%)  
Over Votes3 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 50
Republican Party
THURSTON, Kathy1123 (70.8%)  
Blank Votes418 (26.3%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 50
Democratic Party
HUSSEY-BURDICK, Natalia2484 (40.1%)  
LEE, Michael2451 (39.6%)  
VEGAS, Esera D.L.220 (3.6%)  
DIFANTE, Toni C.144 (2.3%)  
Blank Votes804 (13.0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 51
Republican Party
KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.1087 (76.9%)  
Blank Votes274 (19.4%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 51
Democratic Party
MARTEN, Lisa3820 (74.0%)  
KWAN, Kaleo836 (16.2%)  
Blank Votes438 (8.5%)  
Over Votes1 (0.0%)  
Oahu Resident Trustee
AKAKA, Kalei94025 (34.0%)  
LEE, Brendon Kalei’aina29660 (10.7%)  
BURKE, Jackie Kahookele24195 (8.7%)  
PETERS, Robert E.14886 (5.4%)  
Blank Votes113515 (41.0%)  
Over Votes310 (0.1%)  
At-Large Trustee
GALUTERIA, Brickwood79841 (9.6%)  
WAIHEE, John D., IV69483 (8.4%)  
AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala)59184 (7.1%)  
OWENS, Chad54486 (6.6%)  
SOUZA, Keoni49823 (6.0%)  
KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)45888 (5.5%)  
AKO, Julian (Keikilani)27854 (3.4%)  
AKI, Z. Kaapana23113 (2.8%)  
MAKEKAU, Kealii23087 (2.8%)  
KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i15412 (1.9%)  
PAIK, William7973 (1.0%)  
Blank Votes372759 (45.0%)  
Over Votes290 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 1 (Hawaii County)
KIMBALL, Heather L.3086 (58.5%)  
MARTINEZ, Troy S.1582 (30.0%)  
Blank Votes604 (11.5%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 2 (Hawaii County)
KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)2426 (33.9%)  
KUSCH, Matthias2416 (33.8%)  
WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK)1152 (16.1%)  
GOULDING, Maurice160 (2.2%)  
HALVERSEN, William100 (1.4%)  
Blank Votes865 (12.1%)  
Over Votes32 (0.4%)  
Councilmember, Dist 3 (Hawaii County)
LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)3861 (57.1%)  
ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani)2071 (30.6%)  
Blank Votes824 (12.2%)  
Over Votes4 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist 4 (Hawaii County)
KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley2854 (63.2%)  
LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr.1081 (24.0%)  
Blank Votes572 (12.7%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist 5 (Hawaii County)
KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt2825 (64.1%)  
HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des)992 (22.5%)  
Blank Votes589 (13.4%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 6 (Hawaii County)
GALIMBA, Michelle M.2381 (46.8%)  
BONDERA, Colehour712 (14.0%)  
CHO, Henry, III (Bo)697 (13.7%)  
PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane597 (11.7%)  
Blank Votes699 (13.7%)  
Over Votes7 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist 7 (Hawaii County)
VILLEGAS, Rebecca A.3173 (69.8%)  
Blank Votes1374 (30.2%)  
Over Votes0 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 8 (Hawaii County)
INABA, Holeka Goro2176 (53.0%)  
HEELY, Lee-Ann1342 (32.7%)  
Blank Votes583 (14.2%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist 9 (Hawaii County)
EVANS, Cindy2674 (53.1%)  
COAKLEY, Jeff Kalani1187 (23.6%)  
TOAFILI, Chris (Kalei)613 (12.2%)  
Blank Votes559 (11.1%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
Kauai Mayor
KAWAKAMI, Derek S.K.10921 (76.6%)  
POAI, Michael Roven1510 (10.6%)  
MCPEEK, Mitch439 (3.1%)  
DENIS, Megeso-William380 (2.7%)  
Blank Votes986 (6.9%)  
Over Votes13 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Kauai)
CARVALHO, Bernard7599 (7.6%)  
EVSLIN, Luke A.7540 (7.6%)  
RAPOZO, Mel6797 (6.8%)  
KUALI’I, KipuKai L.P.6678 (6.7%)  
KAGAWA, Ross K.6363 (6.4%)  
BULOSAN, Addison5774 (5.8%)  
DECOSTA, Billy5537 (5.6%)  
COWDEN, Felicia5291 (5.3%)  
HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue3183 (3.2%)  
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.2067 (2.1%)  
METZGER, Lila Balmores1837 (1.8%)  
SECRETARIO, Rachel M.1628 (1.6%)  
MUKAI, Nelson H.1409 (1.4%)  
SAITO, Roy1004 (1.0%)  
YAGO, Clint A., Sr.858 (0.9%)  
NELSON, Jakki838 (0.8%)  
JAUCH, Rosemarie780 (0.8%)  
LINDNER, Jeffrey766 (0.8%)  
LANGTAD, James Robert592 (0.6%)  
Blank Votes32999 (33.1%)  
Over Votes29 (0.0%)  
Councilmember, Dist II (Honolulu)
WEYER, Matt3851 (26.3%)  
ROTHMAN, Makuakai3220 (22.0%)  
TSUNEYOSHI, Chad2496 (17.1%)  
ACHIU, Racquel2058 (14.1%)  
FUNAKI, Lupe789 (5.4%)  
Blank Votes2199 (15.0%)  
Over Votes17 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist VI (Honolulu)
DOS SANTOS-TAM, Tyler5450 (28.5%)  
TOGUCHI, Traci K.3424 (17.9%)  
HUSSEY, Ikaika2864 (15.0%)  
JENKINS, Nalani2488 (13.0%)  
NAKASATO, Dennis Masaru964 (5.0%)  
WOLKE, Chad Toshiro710 (3.7%)  
NAAUAO-OTA, Chance K.263 (1.4%)  
Blank Votes2913 (15.2%)  
Over Votes34 (0.2%)  
Councilmember, Dist VIII (Honolulu)
MENOR, Ron10373 (34.1%)  
OKIMOTO, Val Aquino10244 (33.7%)  
SIMON, Keone F.2754 (9.0%)  
MESTA, Dion1701 (5.6%)  
DORAN, Charmaine T.1336 (4.4%)  
Blank Votes4007 (13.2%)  
Over Votes20 (0.1%)  

Printouts and timing:

Polls closed at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until 7:15-7:30 p.m., or possibly later. The line at the Wailuku Service Center on Maui was among the longest in the state when polls closed at 7 p.m., and could delay the release of the first results. At around 7:20 p.m., less than 15 people remained in line on Maui. The first report will include everything received through Friday, Aug. 12.  It should also include some of the ballots received in the mail today.  The majority of results in the first printout will be votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.

The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting, but this will depend on how long the lines are at voter service centers today. Additional mail-in ballots may be added at that time.

The election night final report will come out as each county finishes processing.  This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.  

In the primary last election cycle, the final printout came out at around 11:30 p.m. and during the general, it was at around 8 a.m. the following morning. 

280K ballots received so far statewide

KHON2 is reporting that an estimated 281,570 ballots have been received across the state, including 28,480 on Maui. As of Friday, there were an estimated 4,695 in-person votes received, including 560 from Maui, according to a live broadcast this evening. The data does not include walk-in voting from today.

Kahele announcement from Maui expected

On another note, Kai Kahele, one of the many candidates for Hawaiʻi Governor, issued an announcement this evening saying the only media statement he will be making this evening will be from 8:20 to 8:30 p.m. on Akakū Maui Community Media. As part of his grassroots campaign, he refused to accept more than $100 in individual contributions, and did not hold any fundraisers. He is having a family gathering at home on Primary Election night.

There are a total of 20 candidates that have entered the gubernatorial race.

Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.

From the Republican Party, former Lt Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid.  Other familiar faces include BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Nine others from the party on the ballot include:  Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.

Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara rounds out the race for governor.

