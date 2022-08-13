Check back for up to date election results, which will be posted here as updates are received throughout this evening and into tomorrow, with Maui updates listed first.
Richard Bissen leads the Maui Mayorʻs race by a slim margin after the first printout. The first printout was released just before 8 p.m. Bissen has 9,763 votes or 35.8% of the vote after first printout, followed by Victorino with 9,086 or 33.3% of the vote. The top two contenders in Maui’s respective council races after the first printout are Tasha Kama and Buddy James Nobriga for Kahului; Nohe U’u-Hodgins and Dave Deleon for Makawao-Haʻiku-Paʻia; Tom Cook and Robin Knox in South Maui; and Yuki Lei Sugimura and Jordan Hocker in Upcountry.
In the race for US Rep. Kai Kahele’s 2nd Congressional seat, Jill Tokuda has secured the Democratic Party nomination. In the governor’s race, Josh Green had more than 61% of the vote after the first printout with 136,416 votes. On the Republican gubernatorial ticket, Duke Ainoa has more than 50% of the vote after the first printout, with 29,281, ahead of the next contender, BJ Penn with 11,681 (20%).
Maui Mayor
BISSEN, Richard (Rick)
9763 (35.8%)
VICTORINO, Mike
9086 (33.3%)
KING, Kelly Takaya
3794 (13.9%)
BROWN, Kim
1566 (5.7%)
MOLINA, Mike
1543 (5.7%)
BELL, Cullan H.M.M.
679 (2.5%)
KAY, Alana
162 (0.6%)
LION, Jonah M.
60 (0.2%)
Blank Votes
526 (1.9%)
Over Votes
117 (0.4%)
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha
6752 (24.7%)
NOBRIGA, Buddy James M.A.
6517 (23.9%)
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee
4164 (15.3%)
FLORES, Cara
1877 (6.9%)
WATANABE, Keoni
1554 (5.7%)
PEDRO, Tina
1301 (4.8%)
SCHWARTZ, Jack W. (Jason)
920 (3.4%)
Blank Votes
4164 (15.3%)
Over Votes
47 (0.2%)
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe
8388 (30.7%)
DELEON, Dave
5472 (20.0%)
BOONE, Nara
4642 (17.0%)
SMITH, Daniel H. (Kaniela)
2068 (7.6%)
ARMSTRONG, Aram S.
1171 (4.3%)
Blank Votes
5520 (20.2%)
Over Votes
35 (0.1%)
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom
10320 (37.8%)
KNOX, Robin
7984 (29.2%)
O’SHEA, Dennis
2812 (10.3%)
Blank Votes
6159 (22.6%)
Over Votes
21 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa
15548 (57.0%)
HOCKER, Jordan
4423 (16.2%)
CRUZ, Renee
3332 (12.2%)
Blank Votes
3969 (14.5%)
Over Votes
24 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 5 Democratic Party
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma
6387 (76.3%)
Blank Votes
1779 (21.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 6 Green Party
SHISHIDO, Melissah (Mish)
30 (18.9%)
Blank Votes
9 (5.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 6 Republican Party
WALKER, Sheila
741 (42.8%)
RAYA, Philip A.
581 (33.6%)
Blank Votes
284 (16.4%)
Over Votes
3 (0.2%)
State Senator, Dist 6 Democratic Party
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. (Mac)
2818 (51.2%)
FORSYTH, Shaina
1048 (19.0%)
GOEBBERT, Tamara I. (Mara)
731 (13.3%)
Blank Votes
766 (13.9%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 7 Republican Party
MCKAY, Tamara
1062 (64.9%)
Blank Votes
481 (29.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 7 Democratic Party
DECOITE, Lynn Pualani
4956 (59.0%)
RITTE, Walter
2203 (26.2%)
CAIRES, Leo Kaniela
540 (6.4%)
Blank Votes
484 (5.8%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 9 Democratic Party
WOODSON, Justin
2517 (70.9%)
PERALTA, Sam (Kamuela)
618 (17.4%)
Blank Votes
283 (8.0%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 10 Democratic Party
HASHIMOTO, Troy
3962 (83.7%)
Blank Votes
656 (13.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 11 Republican Party
HALPERIN, Netra
378 (42.4%)
CANTERE, Shekinah P.
306 (34.3%)
Blank Votes
149 (16.7%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 11 Democratic Party
AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)
1818 (60.8%)
MAHIAI, Randal N., Jr.
682 (22.8%)
Blank Votes
439 (14.7%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 12 Green Party
STARR, Summer
21 (23.9%)
Blank Votes
7 (8.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 12 Republican Party
JOHNSON, Dan
673 (64.7%)
Blank Votes
321 (30.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 12 Democratic Party
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.
3816 (77.2%)
Blank Votes
1040 (21.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 13 Green Party
NIKHILANANDA, Nick
18 (24.7%)
Blank Votes
5 (6.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 13 Republican Party
ADAM, Scott
398 (66.2%)
Blank Votes
159 (26.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 13 Democratic Party
POEPOE, Mahina M.
1372 (39.9%)
CLARK, Linda Ha’i
1051 (30.5%)
NOMURA, Chase (Kealiimalu)
557 (16.2%)
Blank Votes
374 (10.9%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 14 Aloha Aina Party
NAKOA, Leonard K., III
49 (35.8%)
Blank Votes
5 (3.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 14 Republican Party
ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.
510 (61.6%)
Blank Votes
241 (29.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 14 Democratic Party
COCHRAN, Elle
1420 (53.9%)
BALINBIN, Kanamu
854 (32.4%)
Blank Votes
251 (9.5%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
U.S. Senator Green Party
POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.
1027 (22.9%)
Blank Votes
398 (8.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
U.S. Senator Aloha Aina Party
DECKER, Dan
786 (21.9%)
Blank Votes
219 (6.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
U.S. Senator Republican Party
MCDERMOTT, Bob
19335 (33.8%)
DALHOUSE, Timothy A.
10919 (19.1%)
CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani
6268 (11.0%)
BOND, Steven R.
4610 (8.1%)
LAVONNE, Asia
4258 (7.4%)
Blank Votes
8812 (15.4%)
Over Votes
56 (0.1%)
U.S. Senator Libertarian Party
BONOAN, Feena M.
399 (8.2%)
Blank Votes
179 (3.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
U.S. Senator Democratic Party
SCHATZ, Brian
194455 (88.1%)
TATAII, Steve
12939 (5.9%)
Blank Votes
8926 (4.0%)
Over Votes
70 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist I Nonpartisan
GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
235 (9.5%)
ABKIN, Steven L.
192 (7.8%)
Blank Votes
374 (15.2%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist I Republican Party
KRESS, Conrad
9104 (33.6%)
REYES, Arturo P.
5610 (20.7%)
LARGEY, Patrick C.
4185 (15.5%)
Blank Votes
6845 (25.3%)
Over Votes
9 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist I Democratic Party
CASE, Ed
88372 (77.8%)
ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg)
16259 (14.3%)
Blank Votes
6972 (6.1%)
Over Votes
25 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist II Republican Party
AKANA, Joe
18776 (62.1%)
WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe)
4098 (13.6%)
Blank Votes
5620 (18.6%)
Over Votes
11 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist II Libertarian Party
TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
263 (11.4%)
Blank Votes
104 (4.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
U.S. Representative, Dist II Democratic Party
TOKUDA, Jill N.
53174 (49.9%)
BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
22383 (21.0%)
YOSHIDA, Kyle T.
5303 (5.0%)
SCHULTZ, Brendan
4955 (4.6%)
GI, Nicole
3005 (2.8%)
SPARKS, Steven B.
1815 (1.7%)
Blank Votes
13958 (13.1%)
Over Votes
169 (0.2%)
Governor Nonpartisan
TAYLOR, Keleionalani
611 (12.0%)
NAZARA, Caleb K.
391 (7.7%)
Blank Votes
946 (18.6%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
Governor Republican Party
AIONA, Duke
29281 (50.1%)
PENN, BJ
11681 (20.0%)
TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani
5126 (8.8%)
CORDERY, Gary
4813 (8.2%)
MARIANO, Lynn Barry
687 (1.2%)
MORGAN, Paul
632 (1.1%)
WOODS, Walter
371 (0.6%)
KAHAU, Keline
351 (0.6%)
PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo)
142 (0.2%)
HAWAT, George (Big Al)
114 (0.2%)
Blank Votes
990 (1.7%)
Over Votes
70 (0.1%)
Governor Democratic Party
GREEN, Josh
136416 (61.7%)
CAYETANO, Vicky
45554 (20.6%)
KAHELE, Kai
28848 (13.1%)
TANABE, Van K.
993 (0.4%)
KIM, Richard
807 (0.4%)
BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke)
449 (0.2%)
LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac)
189 (0.1%)
Blank Votes
2864 (1.3%)
Over Votes
270 (0.1%)
Lieutenant Governor Nonpartisan
KEOHO, Charles (Kale)
860 (18.3%)
Blank Votes
1090 (23.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
Lieutenant Governor Republican Party
TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.
22245 (38.7%)
BURNS, Rob
17670 (30.7%)
KIM, Tae
6419 (11.2%)
Blank Votes
7879 (13.7%)
Over Votes
45 (0.1%)
Lieutenant Governor Democratic Party
LUKE, Sylvia
77181 (35.0%)
ANDERSON, Ikaika
55915 (25.3%)
AMEMIYA, Keith
47906 (21.7%)
MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry
21535 (9.8%)
CUNNINGHAM, Daniel
1859 (0.8%)
PULETASI, Sam
1850 (0.8%)
Blank Votes
9952 (4.5%)
Over Votes
192 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 1 Republican Party
TUPAI, Helen C.
1676 (68.3%)
Blank Votes
653 (26.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 1 Democratic Party
INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero
6753 (53.4%)
ACASIO, Laura
3446 (27.2%)
OKABE, Wil
1615 (12.8%)
Blank Votes
658 (5.2%)
Over Votes
3 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 2 Republican Party
OSBORN, Holly L.
1004 (44.7%)
HENSLEY, Dianne
655 (29.2%)
Blank Votes
499 (22.2%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 2 Libertarian Party
FOGEL, Frederick F.
40 (27.0%)
Blank Votes
13 (8.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 2 Democratic Party
SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
6154 (81.9%)
Blank Votes
1229 (16.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 3 Democratic Party
KANUHA, Dru Mamo
6190 (75.8%)
Blank Votes
1823 (22.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 4 Republican Party
TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.
1527 (61.5%)
Blank Votes
873 (35.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 4 Democratic Party
RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
6361 (72.5%)
Blank Votes
2292 (26.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 8 Aloha Aina Party
THRONAS-KAHO’ONEI, Kapana
85 (32.7%)
Blank Votes
24 (9.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 8 Republican Party
DES, Ana Mo
1336 (49.5%)
Blank Votes
1229 (45.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 8 Democratic Party
KOUCHI, Ronald
8611 (75.2%)
Blank Votes
2634 (23.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 9 Nonpartisan
MALISH, James (Ryan)
28 (18.8%)
Blank Votes
64 (43.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 9 Republican Party
PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)
1611 (62.9%)
Blank Votes
893 (34.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 9 Democratic Party
CHANG, Stanley
9986 (74.4%)
Blank Votes
3345 (24.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 10 Republican Party
SOON, Leilani M.
933 (54.6%)
ST THOMAS, True
279 (16.3%)
Blank Votes
405 (23.7%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 10 Democratic Party
IHARA, Les S., Jr.
7095 (73.6%)
Blank Votes
2462 (25.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 11 Republican Party
SAKAI, Benjamin
1069 (64.6%)
Blank Votes
522 (31.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 11 Democratic Party
FUKUNAGA, Carol
6941 (61.0%)
ROSS, Ian M.A.
3407 (30.0%)
Blank Votes
906 (8.0%)
Over Votes
4 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 12 Republican Party
BOYD, Blake
1182 (67.2%)
Blank Votes
502 (28.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 12 Democratic Party
MORIWAKI, Sharon Y.
5837 (73.1%)
Blank Votes
2030 (25.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 13 Green Party
SOUZA, Kapono Aluli
29 (13.5%)
Blank Votes
35 (16.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 13 Nonpartisan
KWOCK, Michelle
52 (25.4%)
Blank Votes
34 (16.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 13 Republican Party
TINAY, Matthew
1012 (62.3%)
Blank Votes
510 (31.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 13 Democratic Party
RHOADS, Karl
6427 (72.9%)
Blank Votes
2267 (25.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 14 Nonpartisan
YOUNG, Angela Melody
17 (9.1%)
Blank Votes
21 (11.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 14 Republican Party
RZONCA, Cheryl
925 (62.5%)
Blank Votes
449 (30.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 14 Democratic Party
KIM, Donna Mercado
5144 (77.2%)
Blank Votes
1380 (20.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 15 Republican Party
GODFREY, Lorene A.
1107 (64.5%)
Blank Votes
466 (27.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 15 Democratic Party
WAKAI, Glenn
5351 (79.3%)
Blank Votes
1233 (18.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 16 Republican Party
BEEKMAN, Patricia Yuki
1574 (61.6%)
Blank Votes
914 (35.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 16 Democratic Party
ELEFANTE, Brandon J.C.
8600 (65.7%)
MISALUCHA, Bennette
3543 (27.1%)
Blank Votes
759 (5.8%)
Over Votes
6 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 17 Republican Party
HUDSON, Anna Misako
1664 (51.3%)
DICKS, Karl O.
706 (21.8%)
Blank Votes
767 (23.6%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 17 Democratic Party
DELA CRUZ, Donovan
7726 (80.2%)
Blank Votes
1768 (18.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 18 Republican Party
SMART, Mary
1713 (56.6%)
SVRCINA, Emil
607 (20.1%)
Blank Votes
586 (19.4%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 18 Democratic Party
KIDANI, Michelle N.
7808 (80.4%)
Blank Votes
1792 (18.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 19 Democratic Party
AQUINO, Henry J.C.
4301 (69.0%)
CLEMENTE, Roger
1016 (16.3%)
Blank Votes
682 (10.9%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 20 Republican Party
FEVELLA, Kurt
2283 (79.8%)
Blank Votes
375 (13.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 21 Republican Party
KHAN, Matthew D.
1730 (68.1%)
Blank Votes
723 (28.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 21 Democratic Party
GABBARD, Mike
4394 (74.5%)
Blank Votes
1396 (23.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 22 Republican Party
DECORTE, Samantha
1551 (75.4%)
Blank Votes
382 (18.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 22 Democratic Party
SHIMABUKURO, Maile S.L.
3369 (83.1%)
Blank Votes
535 (13.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 23 Republican Party
AWA, Brenton
2081 (64.9%)
HANNEMANN, Arthur D. (Art)
746 (23.3%)
Blank Votes
214 (6.7%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 23 Democratic Party
RIVIERE, Gil
5269 (74.6%)
Blank Votes
1678 (23.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 24 Republican Party
FERNANDEZ, Antionette
1123 (39.4%)
LAM, Adriel C.
1019 (35.8%)
Blank Votes
591 (20.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 24 Democratic Party
KEOHOKALOLE, Jarrett
8176 (72.9%)
Blank Votes
2925 (26.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 25 Republican Party
LAURO, Brian S.
2143 (66.7%)
Blank Votes
1004 (31.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 25 Democratic Party
LEE, Chris
8988 (72.9%)
Blank Votes
3244 (26.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 1 Democratic Party
NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
4582 (78.5%)
Blank Votes
1185 (20.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 2 Democratic Party
ONISHI, Richard H.K.
5555 (80.2%)
Blank Votes
1307 (18.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 3 Aloha Aina Party
MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.
39 (39.8%)
Blank Votes
7 (7.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 3 Democratic Party
TODD, Christopher L.T.
2381 (56.4%)
MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
1401 (33.2%)
Blank Votes
349 (8.3%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 4 Nonpartisan
LEY, Brian C.
42 (39.6%)
Blank Votes
19 (17.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 4 Republican Party
HO, Keikilani
742 (66.3%)
Blank Votes
346 (30.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 4 Libertarian Party
LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)
14 (22.2%)
Blank Votes
10 (15.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 4 Democratic Party
ILAGAN, Greggor
3038 (82.0%)
Blank Votes
592 (16.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 5 Republican Party
GOODWIN, Lohi
736 (67.2%)
Blank Votes
329 (30.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 5 Libertarian Party
LAST, Michael L.
20 (27.4%)
Blank Votes
6 (8.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 5 Democratic Party
KAPELA, Jeanne
3243 (73.3%)
Blank Votes
1121 (25.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 6 Republican Party
KENNEALY, Jonathan P.
909 (66.9%)
Blank Votes
400 (29.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 6 Democratic Party
KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.
2716 (63.3%)
BARANNIKOV, Ilya
401 (9.3%)
MACK, Lono
182 (4.2%)
Blank Votes
909 (21.2%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 7 Democratic Party
LOWEN, Nicole
2630 (80.3%)
Blank Votes
565 (17.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 8 Republican Party
PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
785 (66.4%)
Blank Votes
350 (29.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 8 Democratic Party
TARNAS, David A.
2796 (62.8%)
FREITAS, Makai
1203 (27.0%)
Blank Votes
357 (8.0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 15 Republican Party
BENTLEY, Greg
432 (51.1%)
Blank Votes
375 (44.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 15 Democratic Party
NAKAMURA, Nadine K.
2643 (77.6%)
Blank Votes
701 (20.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 16 Republican Party
YODER, Steve
575 (61.4%)
Blank Votes
311 (33.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 16 Democratic Party
TOKIOKA, James Kunane
3097 (74.0%)
Blank Votes
1005 (24.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 17 Republican Party
WILSON, Michael D.
459 (49.6%)
Blank Votes
413 (44.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 17 Democratic Party
MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)
2859 (74.2%)
Blank Votes
940 (24.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 18 Republican Party
WARD, Gene
1534 (82.4%)
Blank Votes
218 (11.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 19 Republican Party
TEXEIRA, Theresa (Kinsey)
892 (63.9%)
Blank Votes
477 (34.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 19 Democratic Party
HASHEM, Mark Jun
4648 (62.8%)
FELDMAN, Kathy
1747 (23.6%)
Blank Votes
949 (12.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 20 Republican Party
CAIAZZO, Jessica (Priya)
326 (32.6%)
ANDERSON, Consuelo (Liz)
319 (31.9%)
Blank Votes
314 (31.4%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 20 Democratic Party
KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)
4176 (72.5%)
LOGUE, James
830 (14.4%)
Blank Votes
687 (11.9%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 21 Republican Party
ALLEN, Julia E.
462 (47.2%)
SEASHELL, Joelle
301 (30.7%)
Blank Votes
171 (17.5%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 21 Democratic Party
SAYAMA, Jackson D.
4440 (80.7%)
Blank Votes
1019 (18.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 22 Republican Party
IMAMURA, Jeffrey H.
447 (60.2%)
Blank Votes
269 (36.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 22 Democratic Party
GARRETT, Andrew Takuya
3211 (51.9%)
KOBAYASHI, Dale
2428 (39.2%)
Blank Votes
505 (8.2%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 23 Democratic Party
NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.
2853 (76.7%)
Blank Votes
818 (22.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 24 Republican Party
ANDERSON, Jillian T.
653 (71.4%)
Blank Votes
217 (23.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 24 Democratic Party
TAM, Adrian
2500 (66.3%)
OLDS, Ikaika M.
857 (22.7%)
Blank Votes
326 (8.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 25 Republican Party
NOVAK, Rob
554 (64.3%)
Blank Votes
276 (32.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 25 Democratic Party
SAIKI, Scott K.
2322 (48.6%)
IWAMOTO, Kim Coco
2102 (44.0%)
Blank Votes
256 (5.4%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 26 Republican Party
ROSECRANS, Charlotte
591 (66.6%)
Blank Votes
253 (28.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 26 Democratic Party
BELATTI, Della Au
2492 (51.0%)
WANG, Valerie C.
1636 (33.5%)
NARA, Kanzo
222 (4.5%)
Blank Votes
455 (9.3%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 27 Republican Party
LIM, Margaret U.
616 (62.7%)
Blank Votes
322 (32.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 27 Democratic Party
TAKENOUCHI, Jenna
3172 (49.6%)
GILL, Gary
2717 (42.5%)
Blank Votes
430 (6.7%)
Over Votes
5 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 28 Aloha Aina Party
CARAVALHO, Ernest
16 (16.2%)
Blank Votes
3 (3.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 28 Democratic Party
HOLT, Daniel
1543 (57.9%)
ARMSTRONG, Robert Mikala
441 (16.5%)
FARM, Ken
167 (6.3%)
Blank Votes
423 (15.9%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 29 Republican Party
KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai
468 (66.6%)
Blank Votes
175 (24.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 29 Democratic Party
MIZUNO, John M.
2259 (81.9%)
Blank Votes
422 (15.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 30 Republican Party
AZINGA, P. M.
345 (63.4%)
Blank Votes
131 (24.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 30 Democratic Party
GANADEN, Ernesto (Sonny)
821 (39.0%)
CACHOLA, Romy M.
622 (29.6%)
TEMPLO, Shirley Ann L.
458 (21.8%)
Blank Votes
82 (3.9%)
Over Votes
3 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 31 Democratic Party
ICHIYAMA, Linda
3302 (84.5%)
Blank Votes
528 (13.5%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 32 Republican Party
SHIMIZU, Garner M.
733 (70.1%)
Blank Votes
244 (23.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 32 Democratic Party
AIU, Micah Pookela Kim
2719 (62.3%)
Blank Votes
1583 (36.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 33 Democratic Party
KONG, Sam Satoru
4385 (59.9%)
ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron
2448 (33.4%)
Blank Votes
388 (5.3%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 34 Republican Party
ALLEN, Theodene S.
789 (65.2%)
Blank Votes
372 (30.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 34 Democratic Party
TAKAYAMA, Gregg
3586 (62.2%)
TAKUMI, Roy M.
1794 (31.1%)
Blank Votes
290 (5.0%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 35 Republican Party
ARAKI, Josiah P.
700 (66.7%)
Blank Votes
277 (26.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 35 Democratic Party
TAKEUCHI, Nathan H.
1056 (26.2%)
CHUN, Cory M.
1028 (25.5%)
PRIETO, Jolyn Garidan
744 (18.4%)
RAHMAN, Inam
709 (17.6%)
Blank Votes
388 (9.6%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 36 Republican Party
LAUTAHA, Veamoniti
371 (64.7%)
Blank Votes
142 (24.8%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 36 Democratic Party
LAMOSAO, Rachele Fernandez
1609 (66.0%)
MORITA, Maurice T.
561 (23.0%)
Blank Votes
174 (7.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 37 Republican Party
DETWILER, Jamie A.
1345 (70.6%)
Blank Votes
515 (27.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 37 Democratic Party
YAMANE, Ryan I.
5400 (81.2%)
SARRAFIAN, Eric M.
572 (8.6%)
Blank Votes
629 (9.5%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 38 Republican Party
CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren
1482 (81.4%)
Blank Votes
273 (15.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 38 Democratic Party
LEE, Marilyn B.
4147 (76.0%)
Blank Votes
1250 (22.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 39 Republican Party
PIERICK, Elijah
594 (48.1%)
MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.
401 (32.5%)
Blank Votes
172 (13.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 39 Democratic Party
ROSENLEE, Corey
1405 (41.6%)
CULLEN, Jamaica A. (Mai)
971 (28.7%)
WILSON, Kevin Kupihea
544 (16.1%)
Blank Votes
372 (11.0%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 40 Republican Party
GUESO, Janie
567 (44.2%)
STARR, Michael
454 (35.4%)
Blank Votes
180 (14.0%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 40 Democratic Party
MARTINEZ, Rose
1003 (41.2%)
REYES ODA, Julie K.
600 (24.6%)
KAULULAAU, Wayne K.S.
543 (22.3%)
Blank Votes
192 (7.9%)
Over Votes
2 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 41 Republican Party
ALCOS, David A., III
872 (59.2%)
WADE, Daniel P. (Dan)
345 (23.4%)
Blank Votes
183 (12.4%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 41 Democratic Party
LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)
1614 (61.8%)
Blank Votes
956 (36.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 42 Republican Party
GARCIA, Diamond
826 (73.5%)
Blank Votes
249 (22.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 42 Democratic Party
HAR, Sharon E.
1045 (37.3%)
PARIS, Anthony Makana
788 (28.1%)
GOEAS, Lori
693 (24.7%)
Blank Votes
197 (7.0%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 43 Republican Party
SOUZA, Kanani
911 (64.9%)
ODOM, Anna
260 (18.5%)
Blank Votes
170 (12.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 43 Democratic Party
ELI, Stacelynn K.M.
2173 (74.1%)
Blank Votes
721 (24.6%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 44 Republican Party
KOPETSEG, Kimberly
849 (73.6%)
Blank Votes
245 (21.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 44 Democratic Party
KILA, Darius K.
1446 (65.5%)
LEE, Jonathan
458 (20.8%)
Blank Votes
218 (9.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 45 Republican Party
WILBUR, Tiana
266 (27.5%)
OQUENDO, Cherie Kuualoha
262 (27.1%)
ALDEGUER, Maysana A.
243 (25.1%)
Blank Votes
121 (12.5%)
Over Votes
1 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 45 Democratic Party
GATES, Cedric Asuega
1415 (68.4%)
JORDAN, Jo
498 (24.1%)
Blank Votes
65 (3.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 46 Republican Party
MILLER, John E.
1008 (69.4%)
Blank Votes
379 (26.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 46 Democratic Party
PERRUSO, Amy A.
2325 (65.0%)
CRABBE, Cross Makani
847 (23.7%)
Blank Votes
307 (8.6%)
Over Votes
3 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 47 Republican Party
TALAEAI, Mark
1051 (69.1%)
Blank Votes
424 (27.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 47 Democratic Party
QUINLAN, Sean
1922 (82.8%)
Blank Votes
341 (14.7%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 48 Republican Party
ELENTO, Wendell A.
1034 (63.5%)
Blank Votes
556 (34.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 48 Democratic Party
KITAGAWA, Lisa C.
4351 (81.1%)
Blank Votes
961 (17.9%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 49 Republican Party
DANNER, Kilomana
839 (63.5%)
Blank Votes
424 (32.1%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 49 Democratic Party
MATAYOSHI, Scot
4335 (78.4%)
NAIPO, Kana
477 (8.6%)
RICHEY, Shawn L.
293 (5.3%)
Blank Votes
360 (6.5%)
Over Votes
3 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 50 Republican Party
THURSTON, Kathy
1123 (70.8%)
Blank Votes
418 (26.3%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 50 Democratic Party
HUSSEY-BURDICK, Natalia
2484 (40.1%)
LEE, Michael
2451 (39.6%)
VEGAS, Esera D.L.
220 (3.6%)
DIFANTE, Toni C.
144 (2.3%)
Blank Votes
804 (13.0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 51 Republican Party
KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.
1087 (76.9%)
Blank Votes
274 (19.4%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 51 Democratic Party
MARTEN, Lisa
3820 (74.0%)
KWAN, Kaleo
836 (16.2%)
Blank Votes
438 (8.5%)
Over Votes
1 (0.0%)
Oahu Resident Trustee
AKAKA, Kalei
94025 (34.0%)
LEE, Brendon Kalei’aina
29660 (10.7%)
BURKE, Jackie Kahookele
24195 (8.7%)
PETERS, Robert E.
14886 (5.4%)
Blank Votes
113515 (41.0%)
Over Votes
310 (0.1%)
At-Large Trustee
GALUTERIA, Brickwood
79841 (9.6%)
WAIHEE, John D., IV
69483 (8.4%)
AHU ISA, Lei (Leina’ala)
59184 (7.1%)
OWENS, Chad
54486 (6.6%)
SOUZA, Keoni
49823 (6.0%)
KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)
45888 (5.5%)
AKO, Julian (Keikilani)
27854 (3.4%)
AKI, Z. Kaapana
23113 (2.8%)
MAKEKAU, Kealii
23087 (2.8%)
KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i
15412 (1.9%)
PAIK, William
7973 (1.0%)
Blank Votes
372759 (45.0%)
Over Votes
290 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist 1 (Hawaii County)
KIMBALL, Heather L.
3086 (58.5%)
MARTINEZ, Troy S.
1582 (30.0%)
Blank Votes
604 (11.5%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist 2 (Hawaii County)
KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)
2426 (33.9%)
KUSCH, Matthias
2416 (33.8%)
WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK)
1152 (16.1%)
GOULDING, Maurice
160 (2.2%)
HALVERSEN, William
100 (1.4%)
Blank Votes
865 (12.1%)
Over Votes
32 (0.4%)
Councilmember, Dist 3 (Hawaii County)
LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
3861 (57.1%)
ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani)
2071 (30.6%)
Blank Votes
824 (12.2%)
Over Votes
4 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist 4 (Hawaii County)
KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley
2854 (63.2%)
LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr.
1081 (24.0%)
Blank Votes
572 (12.7%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist 5 (Hawaii County)
KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt
2825 (64.1%)
HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des)
992 (22.5%)
Blank Votes
589 (13.4%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist 6 (Hawaii County)
GALIMBA, Michelle M.
2381 (46.8%)
BONDERA, Colehour
712 (14.0%)
CHO, Henry, III (Bo)
697 (13.7%)
PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane
597 (11.7%)
Blank Votes
699 (13.7%)
Over Votes
7 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist 7 (Hawaii County)
VILLEGAS, Rebecca A.
3173 (69.8%)
Blank Votes
1374 (30.2%)
Over Votes
0 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist 8 (Hawaii County)
INABA, Holeka Goro
2176 (53.0%)
HEELY, Lee-Ann
1342 (32.7%)
Blank Votes
583 (14.2%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist 9 (Hawaii County)
EVANS, Cindy
2674 (53.1%)
COAKLEY, Jeff Kalani
1187 (23.6%)
TOAFILI, Chris (Kalei)
613 (12.2%)
Blank Votes
559 (11.1%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
Kauai Mayor
KAWAKAMI, Derek S.K.
10921 (76.6%)
POAI, Michael Roven
1510 (10.6%)
MCPEEK, Mitch
439 (3.1%)
DENIS, Megeso-William
380 (2.7%)
Blank Votes
986 (6.9%)
Over Votes
13 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Kauai)
CARVALHO, Bernard
7599 (7.6%)
EVSLIN, Luke A.
7540 (7.6%)
RAPOZO, Mel
6797 (6.8%)
KUALI’I, KipuKai L.P.
6678 (6.7%)
KAGAWA, Ross K.
6363 (6.4%)
BULOSAN, Addison
5774 (5.8%)
DECOSTA, Billy
5537 (5.6%)
COWDEN, Felicia
5291 (5.3%)
HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue
3183 (3.2%)
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.
2067 (2.1%)
METZGER, Lila Balmores
1837 (1.8%)
SECRETARIO, Rachel M.
1628 (1.6%)
MUKAI, Nelson H.
1409 (1.4%)
SAITO, Roy
1004 (1.0%)
YAGO, Clint A., Sr.
858 (0.9%)
NELSON, Jakki
838 (0.8%)
JAUCH, Rosemarie
780 (0.8%)
LINDNER, Jeffrey
766 (0.8%)
LANGTAD, James Robert
592 (0.6%)
Blank Votes
32999 (33.1%)
Over Votes
29 (0.0%)
Councilmember, Dist II (Honolulu)
WEYER, Matt
3851 (26.3%)
ROTHMAN, Makuakai
3220 (22.0%)
TSUNEYOSHI, Chad
2496 (17.1%)
ACHIU, Racquel
2058 (14.1%)
FUNAKI, Lupe
789 (5.4%)
Blank Votes
2199 (15.0%)
Over Votes
17 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist VI (Honolulu)
DOS SANTOS-TAM, Tyler
5450 (28.5%)
TOGUCHI, Traci K.
3424 (17.9%)
HUSSEY, Ikaika
2864 (15.0%)
JENKINS, Nalani
2488 (13.0%)
NAKASATO, Dennis Masaru
964 (5.0%)
WOLKE, Chad Toshiro
710 (3.7%)
NAAUAO-OTA, Chance K.
263 (1.4%)
Blank Votes
2913 (15.2%)
Over Votes
34 (0.2%)
Councilmember, Dist VIII (Honolulu)
MENOR, Ron
10373 (34.1%)
OKIMOTO, Val Aquino
10244 (33.7%)
SIMON, Keone F.
2754 (9.0%)
MESTA, Dion
1701 (5.6%)
DORAN, Charmaine T.
1336 (4.4%)
Blank Votes
4007 (13.2%)
Over Votes
20 (0.1%)
Printouts and timing:
Polls closed at 7 p.m. this evening, but the first results are not expected until 7:15-7:30 p.m., or possibly later. The line at the Wailuku Service Center on Maui was among the longest in the state when polls closed at 7 p.m., and could delay the release of the first results. At around 7:20 p.m., less than 15 people remained in line on Maui. The first report will include everything received through Friday, Aug. 12. It should also include some of the ballots received in the mail today. The majority of results in the first printout will be votes received by the county elections division from the places of deposit or the mail.
The second report is due out at around 10 p.m. The state office of elections anticipates the second report will include all of the in-person voting, but this will depend on how long the lines are at voter service centers today. Additional mail-in ballots may be added at that time.
The election night final report will come out as each county finishes processing. This is a staggered release and will include everything validated by the County elections division at the end of election night.
In the primary last election cycle, the final printout came out at around 11:30 p.m. and during the general, it was at around 8 a.m. the following morning.
280K ballots received so far statewide
KHON2 is reporting that an estimated 281,570 ballots have been received across the state, including 28,480 on Maui. As of Friday, there were an estimated 4,695 in-person votes received, including 560 from Maui, according to a live broadcast this evening. The data does not include walk-in voting from today.
Kahele announcement from Maui expected
On another note, Kai Kahele, one of the many candidates for Hawaiʻi Governor, issued an announcement this evening saying the only media statement he will be making this evening will be from 8:20 to 8:30 p.m. on Akakū Maui Community Media. As part of his grassroots campaign, he refused to accept more than $100 in individual contributions, and did not hold any fundraisers. He is having a family gathering at home on Primary Election night.
There are a total of 20 candidates that have entered the gubernatorial race.
Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.
From the Republican Party, former Lt Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid. Other familiar faces include BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Nine others from the party on the ballot include: Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.
Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara rounds out the race for governor.
