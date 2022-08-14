Maui News
No tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after 6.8 Kermadec Islands earthquake
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi following a preliminary magnitude 6.8 earthquake reported at 3:44 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in the area south of the Kermadec Islands.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is not tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.
