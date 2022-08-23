Maui News

Senate confirms Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to the District Court of the 2nd Circuit on Maui

August 23, 2022, 12:14 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi State Senate voted today to confirm Annalisa M. Bernard Lee to a position in the District Court of the Second Circuit, which encompasses Maui County. Her term of office will be for six years.  

She was appointed by Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on Aug. 4, 2022, to fill the vacancy left by Judge Kirstin M. Hamman. 

Prior to her appointment, Judge Bernard Lee worked in private practice and also served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the County of Maui. She previously served as a Deputy Public Defender in Honolulu and on Maui for ten years and was a judicial law clerk in the First Circuit Court for the Honorable Michael A. Town (Retired) and the Honorable Derrick H.M. Chan (Retired).  

Senator Karl Rhoads (District 13 – Dowsett Highlands, Puʻunui, Nuʻuanu, Pacific Heights, Pauoa, Punchbowl, Pālama, Liliha, ʻIwilei, Chinatown and Downtown), chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary stated that “Judge Bernard Lee’s experience as a public defender and a county prosecuting attorney will serve her well as a judge in the District Court of the Second Circuit.” 

Judge Bernard Lee is a graduate of Seabury Hall and earned her B.A. in Sociology from Seattle University and her law degree from the William S. Richardson School of Law.  

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Parts Of Maui Without Power 2Crews Work Overnight To Battle Honokowai Kaʻanapali Fire 3Surfers Beachgoers Push For Earlier Access To Hoʻokipa Amid Parking Concerns 4Water Conservation Requested For Maui Island 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Aug 21 2022 6Man Who Allegedly Struck Victim With A Metal Stake Held On 6k Bail