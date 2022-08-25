PC: Festivals of Aloha

PC: Festivals of Aloha

The “Festivals Of Aloha” celebration is returning with events from September through October in Maui County and more than two dozen events on the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The 2022 theme is “Kū i ke ʻAki” or “Stand Upon the Highest Point” – or take the high road with the hope that we may achieve success for the health and benefit of future generations to come.

“We are excited to return to in person events…” said Daryl Fujiwara, coordinator for Festivals of Aloha for Maui County. “There is something for the whole ‘ohana.”

The festivals include “Uncle Richard’s Falsetto Contest” at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, a Ho’olaulea on Lānaʻi island, a series of events in Hāna, and the addition of events at the Four Seasons Maui in Wailea.

The purchase of a Festivals Of Aloha ribbon for $5 allows guests to support the Festival.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the most up to date information, go to festivalsofaloha.com or visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Festivals Of Aloha Maui Schedule

Sept. 3, 2022 – A Ho‘olaule‘a celebration kicks off the Festivals of Aloha Banyan Tree, with events under the Lahaina Banyan Tree. There are also exhibits, free keiki activities, local eats, Maui-made artists items, and Hawaiian music and hula. Entertainment is provided by Reiko Fukino, Cody Pueo Pata, Kaniala Masoe, 2022 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Champion Lahela Park, Hālau Keala Kahinano O Puna and Kason Gomes.

– A Ho‘olaule‘a celebration kicks off the Festivals of Aloha Banyan Tree, with events under the Lahaina Banyan Tree. There are also exhibits, free keiki activities, local eats, Maui-made artists items, and Hawaiian music and hula. Entertainment is provided by Reiko Fukino, Cody Pueo Pata, Kaniala Masoe, 2022 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Champion Lahela Park, Hālau Keala Kahinano O Puna and Kason Gomes. Sept. 16, 2022 – Aloha Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s Aloha Friday! Come down to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and enjoy Hawaiian cultural exhibits, free keiki activities, Hawaiian music and hula.

– Aloha Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s Aloha Friday! Come down to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and enjoy Hawaiian cultural exhibits, free keiki activities, Hawaiian music and hula. Sept. 24, 2022 – Celebrate the 20th Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale Sept. 5, 2022.

PC: Festivals of Aloha on Lānaʻi

Festivals of Aloha Lāna‘i

Oct. 1, 2022 – There is a Festival Parade that begins at 10 a.m., with a Ho‘olaule‘a to follow from 11 to 5 p.m. Make a reservation with Expeditions Lāna‘i Ferry in Lahaina and join in for the day with entertainment, cultural demonstrations, and delicious food. Winners will be announced for lei, aloha attire and keiki art contests.

Festivals of Aloha Moloka‘i

Oct. 7, 2022 – A Royal Court Investiture takes place at Mitchell Pauʻole Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

– A Royal Court Investiture takes place at Mitchell Pauʻole Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022 – There is a Festivals of Aloha Kaunakakai Town Parade from 9 to 11 a.m. , then a Ho‘olaule‘a at Mitchell Pauole Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festivals of Aloha Hāna

Oct. 15, 2022 – There’s a Parade at the Hāna Ballpark from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then entertainment: from 1 to 3 p.m. A Sports Night takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark.

– There’s a Parade at the Hāna Ballpark from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then entertainment: from 1 to 3 p.m. A Sports Night takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark. Oct. 16, 2022 – The festival in Hāna continues with a Fishing Contest at Hāna Bay from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. , then a Play Day from 1 to 3 p.m.

– The festival in Hāna continues with a Fishing Contest at Hāna Bay from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. , then a Play Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022 – A Traditional Lei Making Class:takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hāna-Maui Resort. A Sports Night takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark.

– A Traditional Lei Making Class:takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hāna-Maui Resort. A Sports Night takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark. Oct. 18, 2022 – A Floral & Lei Contest takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., location TBA. A Karaoke Night occurs at Hāna Ballpark from 6 to 9 p.m.

– A Floral & Lei Contest takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., location TBA. A Karaoke Night occurs at Hāna Ballpark from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19, 2022 – A Kupuna Luncheon takes place at the Hana-Maui Resort, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– A Kupuna Luncheon takes place at the Hana-Maui Resort, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, 2022 – A Talent Show occurs at Hana Bay from 5 to 9 p.m.

– A Talent Show occurs at Hana Bay from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022 – A Taro Contest is scheduled at Hāna Bay from 5 to 6 p.m. An ‘Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest takes place at the same time. Then from 6 to 10 p.m., there’s a Pō Hawaii and Aloha Attire Contest.

– A Taro Contest is scheduled at Hāna Bay from 5 to 6 p.m. An ‘Ulu, Pohole & Poke Contest takes place at the same time. Then from 6 to 10 p.m., there’s a Pō Hawaii and Aloha Attire Contest. Oct. 22, 2022 – Cross Country Golf at Holani, Hāna 2 to 4 p.m. A Hōike Night follows at Hāna Bay 5 to 10 p.m., advance tickets required.

Festivals of Aloha Wailea, at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Oct. 28, 2022 – Opening Ceremony 9 a.m.; Exhibits in ballroom 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hawaiian music in the foyer 10 to 11 a.m.; artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Opening Ceremony 9 a.m.; Exhibits in ballroom 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Hawaiian music in the foyer 10 to 11 a.m.; artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29, 2022 – Exhibits in Ballroom 9 am to 4 p.m.; artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; “Hula is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of hula and Hawaiian music , 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– Exhibits in Ballroom 9 am to 4 p.m.; artisans and Mākeke Market 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; “Hula is the Heartbeat,” a celebration of hula and Hawaiian music , 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30, 2022 – “Sounds of the Sea” – an afternoon of Hawaiian music on the ocean front l awn 3 to 5 p.m.

PC: Festivals of Aloha

PC: Festivals of Aloha

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Event dates and times are subject to change at any time. Visit festivalsofaloha.com for the latest updates.

Fujiwara said a big mahalo goes out to event supporters, including: The County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kaulua‘e Hawaiʻi, Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate, The Original Maui Crisps, The Maui Cookie Lady – Mitzi Toro, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kauwela Bisquera, One-Eighty Boardshop, Nā Koa Brand, Ari South, Manaola Hawaiʻi, Makaku Maui by Kamaka Kukona, Hāna-Maui Resort, Hāna Arts, Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Maui Disposal, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Noah Harders, Agnes Mililani Terao-Guiana, Lahaina Town Action Committee, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Ke Kumu Hawaiʻi: Kumu Kumula’au Sing Jr. and Kumu Haunani Balino-Sing, Encore, Maui Health, Kanile‘a ʻUkulele, Goodfellow Bros, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Maui Disposal, Haku Collective, Papa Ola Lōkahi, and the Old Lahaina Lūʻau.