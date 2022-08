File Image Courtesy County of Maui.

Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Saturday, Aug. 27, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas.

The affected areas in Kula include: ʻĀinakula Road, Akea Place, Alanuilili Place, Ānuenue Place, Hanale Way, Hanipala Place, Huina Place, Ka Drive, Kaʻalele Place, Kapalulu Place, Kau Place, Kawalea Place, Kimo Drive, Kolokea Way, Kukia Place, Kula Highway, Kulalani Circle, Kulalani Drive, Kulamanu Circle, Lanipaʻa Way, Leihulu Way, Likeke Place, Lopaka Place, Lower Kimo Drive, Lower Kimo Road, Makai Place, Malanani Drive, Malapua Place, Mano Drive, Manu Street, Meakoho Place, Mikaele Place, Nānā Pono Place, Nunu Place, Paliuli Place, Paliuli Way, Pekelo Place, Peni Place, ʻUaʻu Place, Upper Kimo Drive, Upu Place, Waimele Place and Waokele Place.