About 500 guests were in attendance at a special performance by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i at The Shops at Wailea on Friday.

The free concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” was held at the Center’s newly revitalized Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural events.























“Our monthly concert series strives to honor and celebrate Hawaiʻi’s arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Our guests were treated to an incredible performance by Amy Hānaiali’i, a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner and Hawaiʻi’s top-selling female vocalist of all time.”

Amy Hānaiali’i has won 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and earned six GRAMMY Award nominations during her career. Her classical training combined with her falsetto training and strict pronunciation lessons from her grandmother Jennie Nāpua Woodd, has made her a cultural force in Hawaiian music.

The complimentary “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and features local artists. For more information on events, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.