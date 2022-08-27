Maui Arts & Entertainment

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i performs in Wailea

August 27, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
* Updated August 27, 8:02 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

About 500 guests were in attendance at a special performance by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i at The Shops at Wailea on Friday.

The free concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” which means “the sweet music of Wailea” was held at the Center’s newly revitalized Performance Area for Hawaiian Cultural events.

  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy
  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy
  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy
  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy
  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy
  • Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning singer Amy Hānaiali’i Performs at The Shops at Wailea. PC: courtesy

“Our monthly concert series strives to honor and celebrate Hawaiʻi’s arts and entertainment community,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “Our guests were treated to an incredible performance by Amy Hānaiali’i, a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner and Hawaiʻi’s top-selling female vocalist of all time.”

Amy Hānaiali’i has won 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and earned six GRAMMY Award nominations during her career. Her classical training combined with her falsetto training and strict pronunciation lessons from her grandmother Jennie Nāpua Woodd, has made her a cultural force in Hawaiian music.

The complimentary “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea” concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and features local artists. For more information on events, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.   

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Issue First License To Carry A Concealed Weapon Permit 2Maui Hits 7th Heat Record This Month Water Conservation Urged For Visitors Residents 3Breaking Bernard Brown Is Found Guilty In Death Of Moreira Mo Monsalve 4Niu Life Kitchen Opens Its First Storefront In Wailuku 5No End In Sight For Shortage Of School Bus Drivers On Maui And Statewide 62022 Festivals Of Aloha Schedule Of Events On Maui Molokaʻi Lanaʻi Hana And Wailea