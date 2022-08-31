Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 31, 2022

August 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

Swell Summary

Long period south swell will remain small through the forecast period. Otherwise small surf remains in the forecast along all other shores into the first half of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

Comments

