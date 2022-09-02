Raw Elements mineral-based sunscreen. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Treasures, the gift shop at Maui Ocean Center, has teamed up with mineral-based sunscreen pioneer Raw Elements to offer a free gift with the purchase of $25 or more (while supplies last) of Raw Elements mineral-based products over the Labor Day weekend–from Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Maui Ocean Center reports it is committed to promoting the County of Maui’s Ordinance No. 5306, which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription as of Oct. 1, 2022 throughout the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

“With only one month until the new law goes into effect, we continue to educate our visitors and community about their sunscreen options and the positive impact they can have on our marine environments,” Maui Ocean Center’s General Manager Tapani Vuori said. “Our goal is to inspire everyone to live with Ocean Aloha™ and protect our ocean resources for future generations.”

The Aquarium of Hawai’i and its gift store selected Raw Elements after seeking a mission-aligned sunscreen company that uses only non-nano zinc oxide as the active SPF agent in their products. According to the company, it is a highly effective form of sun protection that cannot be ingested by coral polyps. The company also abstains from the use of fragrances, which can contain a multitude of reef-damaging chemicals.

Additionally, Maui Ocean Center will celebrate the mineral-based sunscreen ordinance from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 7, by offering each paid admission a complimentary Raw Elements sunscreen sample.

Guests will also find two Raw Elements dispensers in highly visible areas of the aquarium for complimentary use.