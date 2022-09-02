Impaired driving checkpoint. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Starting today, Sept. 2, and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out conducting impaired driving enforcement.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, the Maui Police Department will participate in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Motorists can expect to see patrols, which will include the use of marked and unmarked patrol vehicles.

To date, Maui County has had 363 impaired driving arrests which include 12 Habitual impaired driving arrests, compared to 378 impaired driving arrests this same time last year. That translates to a -4% decrease in impaired driving arrests.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the State of Hawaii, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense; Or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

Current traffic fatalities for Maui County stand at 15 compared to 11 at this same time last year. “Unfortunately, ALL of the fatal traffic crashes that have occurred this year in Maui County involve an impaired driver, speeding, or lack of proper seatbelt usage,” according to Maui police.

“The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired driving fatalities,” police said in a department press release. “The Maui Police Department is proud to be working with our partner agencies (HCPD, HPD, KPD, State of Hawaiʻi DOT & MADD Hawaiʻi) across the state during the Labor Day weekend to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

Officers will be enforcing the department’s zero-tolerance response to impaired driving. Saturation patrols, including impaired driving checkpoints, will be utilized to address impaired driving, speeding, and other dangerous driving behaviors which police say have contributed to many deaths and injuries on Maui’s roadways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you WILL be arrested,” according to police. “We need our community to help us end senseless, preventable injuries and deaths on our roadways by driving sober, ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt, and obeying the posted speed limits.”

Police encourage the public to call the department and report suspected drunk driving. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s assistance. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” police said.

The MPD offers the following tips: