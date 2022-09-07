

































The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is offering a variety of complimentary activities from star stories about traditional Polynesian navigation to pop-up poke parties.

Marketed as a “perfect getaway” for fall travelers, the offerings are planned from Sept. 5 through Nov. 19, 2022.

Activities include:

Hawaiian Star Stories , Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.Talk story with Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian way finders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands.

, Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.Talk story with Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian way finders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands. Coral Reefs 101 , Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Learn about the delicate ocean ecosystem and how to restore and protect it through an onshore class and a hands-on snorkel experience led by the experts from Coral Reef Institute.

, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Learn about the delicate ocean ecosystem and how to restore and protect it through an onshore class and a hands-on snorkel experience led by the experts from Coral Reef Institute. The Art of Botanical Block Printing , Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30am. Draw inspiration from the island’s natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell. The ancient techniques learned can be applied to everything from custom textiles, to product labels, and even art for the home.

, Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30am. Draw inspiration from the island’s natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell. The ancient techniques learned can be applied to everything from custom textiles, to product labels, and even art for the home. Poke Pop-Up , Wednesdays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Sample different variations of one of Hawaii’s most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.’s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up features the Resort’s talented culinary team and is a guest favorite.

, Wednesdays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Sample different variations of one of Hawaii’s most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.’s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up features the Resort’s talented culinary team and is a guest favorite. Sunrise Photo Walk , Sundays | 6 to 7:30 a.m. Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach Path, in which he will teach the essential technical and creative aspects for capturing evocative photographs.

, Sundays | 6 to 7:30 a.m. Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach Path, in which he will teach the essential technical and creative aspects for capturing evocative photographs. Morning Beach Yoga, Daily, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Start the day on Wailea Beach with breathtaking views, soothing sounds of ocean waves, and a rejuvenating yoga practice led by the Resort’s experienced yoga instructors.

Navigating the Stars: Hawai‘i Rooted. VC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

To make reservations to experience a Four Seasons Resort Maui Getaway, email the Resort at [email protected] or call 808-874-8000.