Maui Business

Four Seasons offers fall getaway activities

September 7, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Hawaiian Star Stories with Kala Baybayan Tanaka. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • A number of activities are being offered to guests in the fall at Four Seasons Maui in Wailea, including a star-stories talk about traditional Polynesian voyaging as well as block printing. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • Poke Pop-Up. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui waterfall pool. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui aerial. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui serenity pool. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui oceanfront suite. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui fountain pool. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea
  • FS Maui elite suite view. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is offering a variety of complimentary activities from star stories about traditional Polynesian navigation to pop-up poke parties.

Marketed as a “perfect getaway” for fall travelers, the offerings are planned from Sept. 5 through Nov. 19, 2022.

Activities include:

  • Hawaiian Star Stories, Mondays, 8 to 9 p.m.Talk story with Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian way finders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands.
  • Coral Reefs 101, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Learn about the delicate ocean ecosystem and how to restore and protect it through an onshore class and a hands-on snorkel experience led by the experts from Coral Reef Institute.
  • The Art of Botanical Block Printing, Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30am. Draw inspiration from the island’s natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell. The ancient techniques learned can be applied to everything from custom textiles, to product labels, and even art for the home.
  • Poke Pop-Up, Wednesdays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.Sample different variations of one of Hawaii’s most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.’s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up features the Resort’s talented culinary team and is a guest favorite.
  • Sunrise Photo Walk, Sundays | 6 to 7:30 a.m. Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach Path, in which he will teach the essential technical and creative aspects for capturing evocative photographs.
  • Morning Beach Yoga, Daily, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Start the day on Wailea Beach with breathtaking views, soothing sounds of ocean waves, and a rejuvenating yoga practice led by the Resort’s experienced yoga instructors.
Navigating the Stars: Hawai‘i Rooted. VC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To make reservations to experience a Four Seasons Resort Maui Getaway, email the Resort at [email protected] or call 808-874-8000.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hawaiʻi Residents To Start Receiving Tax Refunds Next Week 2Woman Suffers Serious Bite In Apparent Shark Incident At Paʻia Bay 3Maui Fashion Brand Pulelehua Maui Headed To New York Fashion Week 4Pellet Gun Recovered From Maui Teen Aboard A School Bus 54 0 Hawaiʻi Island Earthquake Is Part Of Seismic Swarm That Began In 2019 6Volunteers Sought For Community Emergency Response Team In Maui County