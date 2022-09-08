Dr. John Vaz, CEO of Malama I Ke Ola Health Center

Dr. John Vaz, who joined Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku in 2017 as the chief medical officer, was promoted to CEO over the summer. Dr. Vaz replaces BJ Ott, who retired after 27 years of service to the center, including five years as its CEO.

Dr. Vaz, who moved with his family to Maui from Washington, D.C., holds board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease.

Vaz completed medical school in 2006 at the St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bangalore, India. He completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, Conn., and an Infectious Disease fellowship at the

University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His focus and passion in clinical care include HIV treatment and prevention (including PrEP), Hepatitis B and C management, LGBTQ care including gender affirming care, and medication-assisted treatment of substance use.

During his time as CMO at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center, he focused on helping the

organization grow in principles of Trauma Informed Care, raising awareness about social

determinants of health and their impact on health and wellness, and promoting both a

multidisciplinary team-based & person-centered approach to patient care.

He also worked with different team members at Mālama I Ke Ola to create a gender-affirming primary care clinic, a nursing staff development program and a medication program for people

recovering from opioid use disorder.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He seeks to support the growth of Malama I Ke Ola into a continuous learning organization, with staff who find dignity and joy in practice, while serving patients with trauma-

informed healing. He is excited to bring his knowledge and skills in leading the organization and guiding the mission and core values of the health center.

In his free time, he enjoys traveling, exercising, reading and cooking. He also takes any

opportunity available to explore the beautiful island of Maui on hikes or to get out on the water

on his paddle board.

To replace Dr. Vaz as chief medical officer, Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center hired Andrew Van Wieren MD, FACP, who previously served as chief medical officer at Esperanza Health Centers, a federally-qualified health center in Chicago.