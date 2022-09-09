South Kīhei/Līpoa (9.9.22) PC: Frank Jimenez

Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service

(Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022)

Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that stationary rain clouds near Kīhei caused excessive rainfall in the area, but a flash flood warning was lifted shortly before 5:20 p.m. MEMA partially activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor heavy rainfall and flooding in South Maui, but the EOC stood down after the warning was lifted.

Heavy rains caused temporary road closures. As of 3:30 p.m., South Kīhei Road was closed from 760 South Kīhei Road to Kanani Road and on Kūlanihākoʻi Street from Oluea Street to South Kīhei Road.

If any residents want to report flood damage, they can visit mauicounty.gov/emergency and click on “Damage Assessment – Self-reporting.”

Flood Warning Canceled

(Update: 5:04 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022)

The Flash Flood Warning for Maui is canceled. The National Weather Service says heavy rain has ended.

“Flash Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat,” the NWS says, however, “some road closures may be ongoing in Kīhei as flood waters gradually recede.

Road closure updates due to flooding

(Update: 3:33 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022)

South Kīhei Road is closed from 760 S. Kīhei Road to Kanani Road.

Also Kūlanihākoʻi Street is closed from Oluea Street to South Kīhei Road due to flooding.

Flood Warning until 5:15 p.m.

(Update: 2:22 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022)

The National Weather Service has replaced the Flood Advisory issued earlier today, with a Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Maui until 5:15 p.m.

At 2:22 p.m., the Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that nearly stationary heavy showers near Kīhei has led to the closure of South Kīhei Road near Kalama park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations in the flood warning area include: Kīhei, Wailea, ʻUlupalakua, Mākena and Kēōkea.

MEMA advises the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry.

“Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown,” NWS advises.

PC: National Weather Service

(Update: 12:55 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Maui until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

At 12:47 p.m., radar showed nearly stationary, heavy showers over West Maui, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“Normally dry gulches that run through Kīhei and Mākena will likely have flowing water this afternoon,” according to the NWS.

Locations in the advisory include: Kīhei, Wailea, ʻUlupalakua, Mākena and Kēōkea.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 4 p.m. if flooding persists.