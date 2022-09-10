David Osborn. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of David Osborn, 56, of Kauaʻi.

Osborn was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by his family after failing to arrive home from Maui. Maui police say Osborn was scheduled to depart Maui on Aug. 31, 2022, at about 9 a.m., from the Hāna Airport; and was scheduled to meet a friend at the San Francisco Airport on Aug. 31, 2022, for a connecting flight, but failed to show.

Osborn was last seen on Aug. 30, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m. at his vacation rental in Hāna. His personal effects were found in the rental, according to police.

A press release issued by the department notes that Osborn was on foot, as he did not rent a vehicle upon his arrival on Maui.

Osborn is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes. It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Osborn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or call 911 if it is an emergency and refer to MPD report #22-028975.