Maui News

Missing Person: Kauaʻi man last seen in Hāna, Maui on Aug. 30

September 10, 2022, 12:55 AM HST
* Updated September 10, 12:59 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

David Osborn. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of David Osborn, 56, of Kauaʻi.

Osborn was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, by his family after failing to arrive home from Maui.  Maui police say Osborn was scheduled to depart Maui on Aug. 31, 2022, at about 9 a.m., from the Hāna Airport; and was scheduled to meet a friend at the San Francisco Airport on Aug. 31, 2022, for a connecting flight, but failed to show.

Osborn was last seen on Aug. 30, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m. at his vacation rental in Hāna.  His personal effects were found in the rental, according to police.

A press release issued by the department notes that Osborn was on foot, as he did not rent a vehicle upon his arrival on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Osborn is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.  It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing.   

Anyone with information on Osborn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; or call 911 if it is an emergency and refer to MPD report #22-028975.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Flood Advisory In Effect Until 4 P M 2If Approved New Rules For Mauis Downhill Bike Industry Would Set Age Location Limits 3Maui Countys First Safe Sleeping Zone May Be At J Walter Cameron Center In Wailuku 4Commission Declines To Initiate Disciplinary Proceedings Against Maui Police Chief Pelletier 5New Images Of The Sun Released From Mauis Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope 6New Population Of Invasive Little Fire Ants Discovered In Haʻiku