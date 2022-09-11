West Side

Today: Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 75. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows around 68. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 61 to 74. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

The hybrid light trade wind and sea breeze weather pattern will continue for one more day today. Clouds and slow moving showers will favor mountain and island interior sections each afternoon to early evening, then shift towards windward areas in the overnight hours. The weather pattern changes on Monday as the high pressure ridge strengthens north of the region. Trade winds will trend back to moderate levels by Tuesday, with passing clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas lasting into next weekend.

Discussion

Numerous unstable showers continue to develop in the coastal waters this morning as shown on local radar imagery. An upper level trough shown on satellite water vapor imagery near Kauai continues to sweep eastward through the region today. This trough will keep temperature inversion heights in the 7,000 to 10,000 foot range allowing deeper cumulus cloud development and yet another day of afternoon to early evening mountain and island interior section sea breeze showers across the state. Slow moving moderate to locally heavy showers may increase the potential for water ponding on area roadways and higher stream levels in the afternoon to early evening hours. Overnight cloud and shower coverage will favor windward areas.

The ridge will slowly build north of the state on Monday and Tuesday as we transition back to more moderate trade winds. Sea breezes will become more localized and confined mainly to the terrain sheltered western slopes of each island. Clouds and showers will trend back to the more typical windward and mountain areas from Tuesday into next weekend, favoring overnight to early morning hours. A small increase in shower activity will favor windward sections of Maui and the Big Island from Monday night through Wednesday as a band of moisture drifts into these southeastern islands on the trade winds. Isolated thunderstorms may form over the mountain slopes of the Big Island on Tuesday afternoon. Kauai may also see a slight boost to rainfall potential as the upper low northwest of the state lingers closer to the Garden Isle. Elsewhere more typical trade wind weather will prevail into next weekend.

Aviation

Light trade winds along with an area of enhanced moisture and an upper trough in the area will support clouds and spotty showers over windward and mauka locations. Expect some showers to impact leeward and interior locations through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form today.

No AIRMETs are in effect at this time.

Marine

With weak high pressure persisting far north of the islands, trade winds will remain light to moderate through the weekend. Winds will strengthen modestly early in the new work week, becoming moderate to fresh.

The incoming south-southwest swell will increase surf along south-facing shores, peaking near the High Surf Advisory height of 10 feet by late today into Monday, then slowly fading through midweek. A medium-period southeast swell arriving Monday will be added to the mix and will hang on through Wednesday. Surf along east-facing shores will ease as trades back off, but may come up to some extent today if a medium-period easterly swell from former Hurricane Kay reaches our shores. Choppy wind waves along east shores will pick up in the new week in response to strengthening trades.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

