Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County

September 11, 2022, 11:03 AM HST
* Updated September 11, 11:06 AM
Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association, Visitor Industry Charity Walk.

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate across the state. It was the organization’s first, in-person Charity Walk since 2019.

“While there was some uncertainty surrounding Charity Walk this year, we are pleased to see that the aloha spirit remains strong in our community,” said HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann. “To top $2 million in our first year back to a live event is amazing, and it really speaks to how important Charity Walk is to so many people.”

43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk Fundraising Totals by County

“Maui has again led the way with a strong showing, raising just over a million dollars this year. Kudos are also in order for the Garden Isle for a great Charity Walk cycle during which they raised $456,000. And a hearty round of applause for Hawai‘i Island and O‘ahu for their efforts in bringing in over $350,000 apiece,” said Hannemann.

(Left to Right) – Dena Roady, Area Vice President – Hyatt Hotels Hawaii and General Manger of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Shane Kahalehau – Program Director at KPOA Radio, Lisa Paulson, Executive Director – Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Hannemann thanked all of those who contributed, volunteered, walked, and in any way helped to make Charity Walk possible. “This is the local tourism industry’s way of showing our appreciation to our community, and we are grateful to have this opportunity again.”

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association is the state’s oldest and largest private organization representing hotels, condominiums, timeshares, other lodging entities, suppliers, and related firms and individuals with a connection to tourism. HLTA is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry through education, political action, and membership benefits, and raising awareness about its contributions throughout the state.

Organizers note that donations are still trickling in, resulting in adjusted totals to previously reported amounts.

Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association, Visitor Industry Charity Walk.
