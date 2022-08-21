Maui News

43rd Annual Maui County Charity Walk collects close to $1M

August 21, 2022, 6:11 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

(Left to Right) – Dena Roady, Area Vice President – Hyatt Hotels Hawaii and General Manger of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Shane Kahalehau – Program Director at KPOA Radio, Lisa Paulson, Executive Director – Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated 43 years of giving back to the community with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20.

More than 1,300 walkers gathered at the War Memorial Event Field for a morning of exercise, food, prizes, and entertainment.  An impressive total of $960,000 was raised.

Participants in the Walk included visitor industry employees, nonprofit agencies, and business representatives.  Many of these walkers began their fundraising efforts months before the event by collecting pledges from friends and family, hosting bake sales, chili cook-offs, golf tournaments, concerts, and more.

The Grand Wailea Maui took top honors for hotel properties with $51,911 in donations received. AMP Restaurants was the business that raised the most at $10,241.  Winning the award in the nonprofit category was the team at Feed My Sheep, which collected $150,000.

Top fundraisers:

Nonprofit Raising the Most Funds:

  • 1st Place: Feed My Sheep $150,000
  • 2nd Place: Hale Makua $111,420
  • 3rd Place: Maui Economic Opportunity $54,409
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Business Raising the Most Funds:

  • 1st Place: AMP Restaurants $10,241
  • 2nd Place: VIP Foodservice $10,000
  • 3rd Place: Southwest $2,000
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Property Raising the Most Funds:

  • 1st Place: Grand Wailea Maui $51,911 
  • 2nd Place: Hyatt Regency Maui $26,724
  • 3rd Place: Andaz Maui $19,811

“Today was an amazing day of the community coming together to raise funds for Maui County.  It was so good to see people in person and watch everyone reconnecting and enjoying time with friends, good food, and fantastic prizes.  The Maui community has again shown their generosity and compassion for supporting Maui’s non-profit organizations.  All monies raised today stay here in Maui County,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association.  “Our ability to provide for Maui’s non-profits is a direct reflection of the philanthropic conviction of the visitor industry.  This community is so committed to caring for everyone.  Our island raises more funds per capita than any other island in Hawaii.” 

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawaiʻi, with walks held on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui and raising over $2 million annually to benefit charity.  Funds will continue to be received throughout this month.  The final amounts raised will be announced in October.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1High Bacteria Count Advisory Issued For Cove Park Maui 2Kulanihakoʻi High School Is Approved As New Kihei Campus Name 3Maui Breaks Heat Record For Fifth Time This Month Drought Worsens To Exceptional Level 4Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Haʻiku Shooting Held On 4m Bail 5Last Fishing And Diving Tournament 6Maui Police Commission Reviews Complaints Against Chief And Executive Staff