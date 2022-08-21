(Left to Right) – Dena Roady, Area Vice President – Hyatt Hotels Hawaii and General Manger of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Shane Kahalehau – Program Director at KPOA Radio, Lisa Paulson, Executive Director – Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association celebrated 43 years of giving back to the community with its annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk on Saturday, Aug. 20.

More than 1,300 walkers gathered at the War Memorial Event Field for a morning of exercise, food, prizes, and entertainment. An impressive total of $960,000 was raised.

Participants in the Walk included visitor industry employees, nonprofit agencies, and business representatives. Many of these walkers began their fundraising efforts months before the event by collecting pledges from friends and family, hosting bake sales, chili cook-offs, golf tournaments, concerts, and more.

The Grand Wailea Maui took top honors for hotel properties with $51,911 in donations received. AMP Restaurants was the business that raised the most at $10,241. Winning the award in the nonprofit category was the team at Feed My Sheep, which collected $150,000.

Top fundraisers:

Nonprofit Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Feed My Sheep $150,000

2 nd Place: Hale Makua $111,420

Place: Hale Makua $111,420 3rd Place: Maui Economic Opportunity $54,409

Business Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: AMP Restaurants $10,241

2 nd Place: VIP Foodservice $10,000

Place: VIP Foodservice $10,000 3rd Place: Southwest $2,000

Property Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Grand Wailea Maui $51,911

2 nd Place: Hyatt Regency Maui $26,724

Place: Hyatt Regency Maui $26,724 3rd Place: Andaz Maui $19,811

“Today was an amazing day of the community coming together to raise funds for Maui County. It was so good to see people in person and watch everyone reconnecting and enjoying time with friends, good food, and fantastic prizes. The Maui community has again shown their generosity and compassion for supporting Maui’s non-profit organizations. All monies raised today stay here in Maui County,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “Our ability to provide for Maui’s non-profits is a direct reflection of the philanthropic conviction of the visitor industry. This community is so committed to caring for everyone. Our island raises more funds per capita than any other island in Hawaii.”

The Charity Walk is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawaiʻi, with walks held on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, and Maui and raising over $2 million annually to benefit charity. Funds will continue to be received throughout this month. The final amounts raised will be announced in October.