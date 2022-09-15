Maui News

Pool guard recruitment test to result in Sakamoto Pool half day closure, Sept. 16

September 15, 2022, 1:35 PM HST
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 16, 2022, for pool guard trainees to perform swim tests. The Wailuku facility will be re-open from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

