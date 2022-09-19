Pā’ina Market at UHMC. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Pā’ina Market at UHMC. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The small but mighty World Plate class at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program is preparing dishes in the newly modernized Pā‘ina Market. In addition to the UHMC ʻohana, dining is also open to the public.

Some of dishes being served include:

Chicken Piccata served with Broccolini with confit garlic, Oven-Roasted Tomatoes, and Caprese (Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil).

Eggplant Parmesan served with Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce, Kale Caesar Salad, and Garlic Bread.

“These may sound like dishes on an expensive restaurant menu. But the price of these complete lunches is just $10 each,” and they’re just two examples of recent menu offerings, at the re-designed Pā‘ina Market, according to program administrators.























ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We’re all excited to be fully open again,” said Chef Instructor Noel Cleary. “The students are so energized.”

There’s also a full salad bar, soup, and a hot foods bar with offerings like teriyaki chicken and stir-fried vegetables and rice. Other options include the Campus Café for burgers. Pastries prepared by baking students are offered near the cashier checkout.

The public is invited to get the complete Weekly Menu emailed directly to them by signing up here.

Pā’ina Market at UHMC. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori aid, “Besides featuring designs and concepts by our very own Marc Antosch (UHMC graphic artist) and Bonnie Friedman (UHMC PR specialist), we were also very fortunate to have local artist, Donald Shamblin donate his time to create some really beautiful chalkboard art. It’s a great time for folks in our community to come in and check out the exciting things our faculty and students are doing.”

Pā’ina Market at UHMC. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

“I’ve been coming here since about 2005,” said Golf pro Bradley Bowen, who enjoyed his World Plate lunch last week. “I’m happy it’s back. I enjoy the ambiance and trust that I’m getting good, clean, well-cooked food. And I think the program is fabulous and worth supporting.”

Pā‘ina Market Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. It is closed on Fridays and UH holidays.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

World Plate will offer Mediterranean-inspired food through Thursday, Sept. 22; Southeast Asian-inspired dishes are on the menu through Monday, Oct. 10.

The class switches from World Plate to Paniolo Grill the following week and will be preparing deli style sandwiches and salads to order starting Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Paniolo Grill will be open during regular Pā‘ina Market hours through Tuesday, Dec. 6, the last day of service for this semester.

Menus and service days/hours are subject to change.