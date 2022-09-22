Maui News

Charity Golf Tournament raises $45K for Hale Mahaolu

September 22, 2022, 3:46 AM HST
Pictured from left: Kyle Williamson (Valley Isle Community FCU), Craig Kinoshita (Wailuku FCU), Grant Chun (Hale Mahaolu), Guy Muraoka (Kahului FCU), Kelly Tobita (Maui Teachers FCU), Myron Sakamoto (Maui County FCU), Trevor Tokishi (Valley Isle Community FCU), and Clayton Fuchigami (Maui FCU).

An annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Credit Unions of Maui raised $45,000 to benefit local nonprofit Hale Mahaolu.

Hale Mahaolu is known for providing housing, meals, and personal care for Maui kūpuna and disabled individuals, as well as affordable housing for individuals and families. 

“We so appreciate the Credit Unions of Maui selecting Hale Mahaolu as the beneficiary of its 7th annual golf tournament,” said Grant Chun, Hale Mahaolu Executive Director. 

He said proceeds from the Sept. 17 event will be used to support planning initiatives to bring more affordable housing to the community in years to come. 

This year’s tournament co-chairs Guy Muraoka, CEO/President of Kahului Federal Credit Union, and Kelly Tobita, CEO/President of Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union said, “After a two-year hiatus we are happy to have been able to bring back the Credit Unions of Maui Charity Golf Tournament and are thrilled to have set a new record for most funds raised by this event. We are grateful for the individuals and generous sponsors who helped make the tournament a tremendous success.” 

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui FCU, Maui County FCU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle FCU and Wailuku FCU have joined together to organize this annual golf tournament to support local organizations.

To-date, more than $222,000 has been raised to improve the health and well-being of individuals throughout Hawaiʻi. 

