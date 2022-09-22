Maui Family Support Services staff prepare for their upcoming free Drive Through Early Childhood Resource Fair for families with young children on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. received notice from Congressmen Kaiali’i Kahele that it has been selected to provide continued services to Native Hawaiian children and families via the Quality Care for Hawaiian Keiki child care subsidy project.

“I am delighted that Maui Family Support Services Inc. has been selected as a recipient of this US Department of Health and Human Services grant, said Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-02). I support MFSS vision of a community where all families are physically and emotionally healthy, and where children and youth reach their optimal potential. I look forward to their continued growth and am grateful for all they do for our Maui families and communities.”

This five-year, $1 million per year award will allow the MFSS QCHK project to continue child care subsidy assistance to Native Hawaiian children and families on the islands of Maui, Moloka’i, and Lānaʻi.

This funding will allow parents to work and/or attend school or training while enrolling their child or children in the child care of their choice. Funding will also be used to promote quality child care within the Maui County community. MFSS has provided childcare subsidy assistance to over 200 children per year since 2016.

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families on Maui. The agency has provided over 38 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County. MFSS’ mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect.