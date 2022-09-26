Maui Business

Maui Economic Opportunity earns BBB Charity Seal

September 26, 2022, 1:08 PM HST
Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation Director Patty Copperfield assists kupuna off the bus at the 50th Kupuna Luncheon on July 30 at the Grand Wailea. The Better Business Bureau renewed MEO’s Charity Seal Licensing for another year.

Maui Economic Opportunity had its Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Licensing renewed through August 2023.

The 57-year-old Maui County nonprofit meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, which “can be a strong influence on donors when they are making their decisions,” the BBB Wise Giving Alliance said. More than 71% of accredited charities participate in the Charity Seal program.

The BBB alliance “believes that both soliciting organizations and the contributing public will benefit by full and accurate disclosure of all details that a potential donor might need or reasonably wish to have in reaching a decision on where a contribution of time or money should be directed.”

“We value the BBB Charity Seal as further validation that our fiscal practices are trustworthy,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “As a recipient of federal, state, county, foundation and private grants, MEO is regularly audited and employs strict financial controls to ensure that grantors’ money is being spent according to their directives.”

For more information about MEO programs, call 808-249-2990.

