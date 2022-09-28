Maui News

Settlement reached between UPW and County of Maui over temporary hazard pay

September 28, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

After more than two years of a dispute over contract language on Temporary Hazard Pay in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract, Maui County has agreed to a settlement, according to the United Public Workers.

“United Public Workers members working in Maui County will finally receive fair compensation for hazardous work dutifully performed during the pandemic,” the union said.

According to the UPW, “Maui County employees provided essential services as sewage treatment plant operators, garbage collectors, custodians, and workers in many other high-exposure environments performing work throughout Maui County for more than 18 months during the global pandemic. “

Temporary Hazard Pay language in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract requires the Employer to pay up to a 25% premium to workers in most severe cases, which could lead to disability or fatality; however, that didn’t happen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This settlement agreement of 20% compensates Bargaining Unit 01 workers in Maui County for hazardous work they performed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member Willaim Acain who has been working for Lahaina Parks for over 16 years said, “A few of us actually got COVID.” Of the settlement, he added, “It’s better than nothing, and at least we are getting something for us being exposed to hazardous conditions.”

State Director Kalani Werner said, “Our members perform critical work in many of the most hazardous jobs imaginable, and they do this in service to communities throughout the State of Hawaiʻi. While some were able to telecommute during the pandemic, UPW members were expected to report daily to their job sites. We are pleased with this decision, and, more importantly, members in Maui County agreed it was fair.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Now reached out to County officials who responded on Monday saying, “Mayor Victorino is unable to comment while work is ongoing to resolve grievances over temporary hazardous pay with other unions.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Next Phase Of Major Wailea Development With 1000 Plus Homes Gets Green Light 2Trees Sidewalk Debris Fall Into Kaʻanapali Ocean Maui Activists Seek Managed Retreat 3Missing Spear Fisherman Found Unresponsive At Nakalele 4Dods Largest Telescope Atop Haleakala On Maui Gets Mirror Recoat Preserves Space Domain Awareness 5Lahaina Man Arrested For Kidnapping After Allegedly Stealing An Occupied Car In Kahului 6Project Reef To Sweep Coastline As Mauis Non Mineral Sunscreen Ban Goes Into Effect