After more than two years of a dispute over contract language on Temporary Hazard Pay in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract, Maui County has agreed to a settlement, according to the United Public Workers.

“United Public Workers members working in Maui County will finally receive fair compensation for hazardous work dutifully performed during the pandemic,” the union said.

According to the UPW, “Maui County employees provided essential services as sewage treatment plant operators, garbage collectors, custodians, and workers in many other high-exposure environments performing work throughout Maui County for more than 18 months during the global pandemic. “

Temporary Hazard Pay language in the Bargaining Unit 01 contract requires the Employer to pay up to a 25% premium to workers in most severe cases, which could lead to disability or fatality; however, that didn’t happen.

This settlement agreement of 20% compensates Bargaining Unit 01 workers in Maui County for hazardous work they performed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Member Willaim Acain who has been working for Lahaina Parks for over 16 years said, “A few of us actually got COVID.” Of the settlement, he added, “It’s better than nothing, and at least we are getting something for us being exposed to hazardous conditions.”

State Director Kalani Werner said, “Our members perform critical work in many of the most hazardous jobs imaginable, and they do this in service to communities throughout the State of Hawaiʻi. While some were able to telecommute during the pandemic, UPW members were expected to report daily to their job sites. We are pleased with this decision, and, more importantly, members in Maui County agreed it was fair.”

Maui Now reached out to County officials who responded on Monday saying, “Mayor Victorino is unable to comment while work is ongoing to resolve grievances over temporary hazardous pay with other unions.”