The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year.

Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa Parkway on:

Friday Oct. 7, at 6-8 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Residents interested in signing up for more information or to attend the upcoming meetings, should visit the Koa Waena website. Interested applicants can join a mailing list online before attending the community meetings.

This new rural subdivision of approximately 500 homes with 5,000 square foot lots will begin lot sales at approximately $200,000 per lot. The single-family homes are projected to be offered at between $200,000 and $250,000, for a total cost for house and lot to be approximately $400,000 to $450,000.

Savio, the President and Chief Executive of the Savio Group of Companies, has over 40 years of experience in real estate development and sales in the Hawaiʻi market. Savio Realty Ltd. was founded in 1980.

In 2020, Savio announced plans for a multimillion dollar project to build a new budget hotel where the old Maui Palms hotel once stood along Kahului Harbor.

In 2021, Savio announced plans for the Kīhei Wailani Village off of Hoʻonani Street mauka of Waipuilani Park between South Kihei Road and the Piʻilani Highway in North Kīhei.