A A A

Kīhei Wailani Village. Honokaʻa: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath 1167 SqFt Living Area, Garage 492 SqFt, Covered Lanai 563 SqFt, Gross Living 1789 SqFt Total: 2294 SqFt +/-

A new workforce affordable housing project in South Maui goes to market this weekend with homes ranging from $329,000 to $638,000.

The Kīhei Wailani Village will be located off of Hoʻonani Street mauka of Waipuilani Park between South Kihei Road and the Piʻilani Highway in North Kīhei.



























The project consists of 81 fee-simple single-family condominium workforce homes. Buyers can choose from a 2-bedroom/1-bath townhouse, or 3-bedroom/two bath or 4-bedroom/2 ½ bath single homes.

There are six different models for the homes and townhouses with different features depending on the model, ranging from 1196-2447 square feet. Environmental features include: solar water heating, solar electric ready, includes appliances, include a rain harvesting gutter system and rain garden, have recess LED full spectrum lighting, and utilize large trellis green walls for a cooler home.

Peter Savio, Developer, Kīhei Wailani Village LLC, said, “We are excited to bring our affordable workforce housing program to Maui. Especially considering the past year and the challenging times many families have endured; we are doing everything we can to get this project moving quickly and with the highest quality.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We hope to start construction relatively quickly and be finished in 18 months,” said Savio in a phone interview with Maui Now this morning. The project is currently awaiting building permits, bu all major zoning has been approved.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants must meet affordable requirements, including being 18 years of age and older and being a resident of Hawaiʻi. He said the project is 100 percent owner-occupant and 100 percent affordable.

Savio is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Savio Group of Companies and owner of the Pagoda Hotel on Oʻahu. He is the same developer who had proposed building a new budget hotel where the old Maui Palms hotel once stood along Kahului Harbor. He said the the leasehold hotel is still for sale, and he wants to buy it, but has not been successful yet.

Savio, who is originally from Hilo, has over 40 years of experience in real estate development and sales in the Hawaiʻi market and says his passion has been providing affordable housing for the people of Hawaiʻi. With thousands of units developed on Oʻahu, Savio said he hopes to do more affordable projects on Maui and continue to find ways to lower the cost for island families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to Savio, his projects do not use government assistance and homes in previous projects have been offered for as low as 20-30 percent of median income.

The Kīhei Wailani Village project is associated with the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. Interested homebuyers can pre-register a Notice-of-Interest, for this project by visiting the kiheiwailanivillage.com website.