County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

Mayor Michael Victorino is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans.

On Aug. 18, Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as “severely disabled” as a result of a service-connected injury while on duty with the Armed Forces of the United States.

For qualified veterans, real property owned and occupied as a home will be levied an annual real property tax of $150.

“It is an honor to provide tax relief to those who have sacrificed so much in their service to our nation,” Mayor Victorino said. “We can’t thank our veterans enough for their service.”

The Disabled Veterans Exemption claim form can be found on the Real Property Assessment Division website, www.mauipropertytax.com. Click on the “Forms” tab, then “Disability Exemption for Disabled Veteran Application” under “Exemption Forms.”

In order to qualify for the 2023 assessment year, the completed claim form and required documentation must be filed with the Real Property Assessment Division by Dec. 31, 2022.

Veterans with questions may contact the Real Property Assessment Division by phone at 808- 270-7297 or by email at [email protected]