Maui News

Mayor Victorino extends real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans

October 6, 2022, 11:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

Mayor Michael Victorino is extending real property tax relief to severely disabled veterans.

On Aug. 18, Mayor Victorino signed Bill 110, which extends real property tax relief to veterans who are designated as  “severely disabled” as a result of a service-connected injury while on duty with the Armed Forces of the United States.

For qualified veterans, real property owned and occupied as a home will be levied an annual real property tax of $150.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is an honor to provide tax relief to those who have sacrificed so much in their service to our nation,” Mayor Victorino said. “We can’t thank our veterans enough for their service.”

The Disabled Veterans Exemption claim form can be found on the Real Property Assessment Division website, www.mauipropertytax.com. Click on the “Forms” tab, then “Disability Exemption for Disabled Veteran Application” under “Exemption Forms.”

In order to qualify for the 2023 assessment year, the completed claim form and required documentation must be filed with the Real Property Assessment Division by Dec. 31, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Veterans with questions may contact the Real Property Assessment Division by phone at 808- 270-7297 or by email at [email protected]

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Man Charged With First Degree Arson In Connection With Home Fire In Kihei Maui 2Abandoned Home Destroyed By Fire In Kihei Maui 3Oceanfront Restaurant Names Lahaina Hospitality Veteran As General Manager 4Haliʻimaile General Store Gannons Pacific View Restaurants Bought By Wyoming Group 5New Analysis Whats The Real Cost Of Mauis Proposed Charter Amendments 6Final Ea Published For Water Tank In Waikapu To Serve Dhhl Puʻunani Homestead