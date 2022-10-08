Maui News

Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park irrigation repairs, Oct. 10-21

October 8, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
Ulua Beach in Wailea. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The bottom parking lot and a section of the sidewalk at the Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park will be closed for irrigation repairs, Oct. 10-21, 2022, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The park will remain open, and there will be access to the beach and shower area.

Department officials thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding while repairs are ongoing.

