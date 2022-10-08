Maui News
Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park irrigation repairs, Oct. 10-21
A
A
A
The bottom parking lot and a section of the sidewalk at the Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park will be closed for irrigation repairs, Oct. 10-21, 2022, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The park will remain open, and there will be access to the beach and shower area.
Department officials thanked the public in advance for their patience and understanding while repairs are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments