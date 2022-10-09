Maui Arts & Entertainment

MACC presents The Story of Everything on Nov. 19

October 9, 2022, 11:00 AM HST
The premiere of The Story of Everything, a theater performance written and conceived by Hawai’i Poet Laureate Kealoha, and now a film produced and directed by Engaging the Senses Foundation, will be shown at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 19

The film illuminates the intersection between science, the environment, the arts and mindfulness.

It also explores humanity’s rich and diverse explanations for the origins of life and presents powerful solutions for the continued health of the planet and all beings on it.

The film will premiere at the 42nd Hawai‘i International Film Festival on Nov. 4.

The film, with special appearances by Kealoha, also will be shown at the Palace Theater in Hilo on the Big Island on Nov. 18 and at the Waimea Theatre on Kaua‘i on Nov. 20.

For tickets and more information about the film and the Hawaiʻi Film Festival, go to hiff.org.

“The Story of Everything is my most important work,” said Kealoha, founder of the famed HawaiʻiSlam, Youth Speaks Hawai‘i and a MIT nuclear physics graduate. “It’s the culmination of everything I have learned throughout life. It took me half my life to study the science behind this piece, half my life to study the art of poetry and storytelling, and about half a decade to actually create this work.”

Kealoha draws upon the talents of supremely accomplished indigenous artists Kau‘i Kanaka‘ole, master of the ‘aiha‘a style of hula and oli; Grammy-nominated ukulele virtuoso and composer Taimane; Quadraphonix, a Hawai‘i-based freeform world beat band; aerial dancers Jamie Nakama and Jory Horn; the hip-hop artistry of Jonathan Clarke Sypert; and the visionary artwork of Solomon Enos.

“The Story of Everything deepens our cross-cultural understanding, reveals our shared universal humanity and educates us about our responsibility to each other and Island Earth,” said Mona Abadir, Chief Executive Officer of Engaging the Senses Foundation. “Our film honors our commitment to engage the senses through poetry and all of the arts in order to help promote equality, social justice, environmental awareness and compassion in local communities and around the world.”  

Learn more at www.storyofeverything.org.

