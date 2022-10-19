Audrey Hidano (left); and Jennifer “Jennie” Potter (right).

Gov. David Ige today announced the appointment of Audrey Hidano as the state’s new comptroller, and the departure of Jennifer “Jennie” Potter from the Public Utilities Commission.

Hidano’s appointment to head of the Department of Accounting and General Services follows Curt Otaguro’s departure.

“I thank Curt for his dedicated service and wish him well as he transitions to the Department of Education,” said Gov. Ige in a press release announcement.

Hidano’s appointment takes effective Oct. 21, 2022. She has served as the deputy director since April 2015. Prior to joining DAGS, she served as deputy director at the departments of Transportation and Labor and Industrial Relations. In addition, Hidano is the co-founder of Hidano Construction, Inc., was a co-owner of Rim-Pac, Inc., and served as a public affairs analyst at Hawaiian Telcom (formerly Verizon and GTE Hawaiian Tel).

“Audrey is well positioned to facilitate the management and supervision of the wide range of programs and activities handled by the department,” said Gov. Ige.

Meoh-Leng Silliman is being appointed to fill the deputy position at the department beginning Oct. 21, 2022. She has been the business management officer at DAGS since 2017. She previously held other managerial positions in the state, having served as a Branch Chief in the Department of Budget and Finance and the Business Management Officer at the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. Prior to relocating to Hawaiʻi, Silliman held a series of progressively more responsible managerial positions during a ten-year tenure at the New York District Attorney’s Office, including the positions of Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs and Deputy Director of Operations. She earned a B.A. from Hamilton College in New York and a M.B.A. from George Washington University in D.C.

“Meoh-Leng has a deep understanding of the department’s operations, and I know she will be successful as the new deputy,” said Gov. Ige.

Both terms will end on Dec. 5, 2022, and they are subject to Senate confirmation.

Gov. Ige also announced that Public Utilities Commissioner Jennifer “Jennie” Potter will be resigning from her position effective Oct. 31, 2022. The term expires on June 30, 2024, and the governor is currently seeking a candidate for this key position. He will make an appointment to fill the seat as quickly as possible.

“For the past four years, Jennie has participated in decisions that set the standard for advanced and groundbreaking regulation,” said Gov. Ige. “Together, we have made tremendous progress toward achieving the state’s renewable energy goals, and I thank her for her service.”

“It has been a deep honor to serve as a Commissioner at the Public Utilities Commission for the last four years. The Commission is considered a national leader because of its innovation, regulatory muscle, and outstanding decision making, and it has been invaluable to be a part of it,” said Commissioner Potter.