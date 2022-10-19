West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 87. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 63 to 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86. Southeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 86. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 64. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 85. Southwest winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 60 to 67 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 85. South winds up to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 60 to 67 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 82. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 65. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 73 to 82. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 58 to 69. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds up to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A cold front will move southeastward through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and showery weather is expected following the frontal passage. This front will weaken into a trough over Thursday morning, then slowly shift westward Thursday afternoon through Friday, with showers favoring the western end of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers will return over the weekend and hold in place through early next week.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a cold front is just off the northwest coast of Kauai and is moving southeastward at 15 miles per hour. Meanwhile, a 1027 mb high is centered to the distant northeast, with ridging extending southwestward to a position a few hundred miles east of Hilo. Strong northerly winds are filling in behind the front, while out ahead of it, land breezes are present in most areas. Infrared satellite imagery shows increasing cloud cover associated with the front upstream of Kauai, with partly cloudy conditions prevail across most of state, aside for windward Big Island where mostly cloudy skies are present. Radar imagery shows numerous showers associated with the front moving towards Kauai, while isolated showers are present near the coast of the other islands. Main short term concern revolves around the progression of the cold front and its associated impacts.

Model guidance remains in good agreement showing the cold front moving through Kauai this morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stalling out and weakening over Maui tonight. Light winds will continue ahead of the front, with land and sea breezes dominant. Behind the front breezy north winds will fill in. The front will weaken into a trough Thursday morning, then retrograde westward Thursday afternoon through Friday. As a result, the winds will diminish on Thursday, becoming light and variable by the afternoon and allowing for sea breeze development in most areas. Moderate southerly flow is then forecast to develop Thursday night, tip southeasterly over the western islands with trades gradually filling in across the eastern end of the state Friday and Friday night. The trades should then return to the western end of the state on Saturday, with with moderate to locally breezy trade winds prevailing Saturday afternoon through the first half of next week.

As for the remaining weather details, the front will bring some widespread showery weather to Kauai today, with the showery conditions expected to overspread Oahu this afternoon. The showery weather will then progress into Maui County tonight, with coverage highest over Molokai. With the strong northerly winds and precipitable water values in excess of 1.5 inches, we will likely see some decent rainfall totals in windward areas, with 1-2 inches certainly possible across north facing sections of Kauai and Oahu. Some localized increase in stream levels and some minor ponding of water seems probable, but no significant flooding is expected. As the front weakens into a trough and shifts westward Thursday through Friday, the shower coverage should be highest over the western half of the state, with drier conditions over the eastern islands. The pattern should transition over to a typical trade wind set up Friday night through early next week, with showers favoring windward slopes and coasts.

Aviation

An advancing cold front over the far northwestern end of the island chain will produce strengthening northerly winds in the vicinity of Kauai this morning. In addition, layered clouds with embedded showers associated with the front will spread across Kauai. The strong northerly winds, clouds and showers will likely reach Oahu by this afternoon. The front will then move over portions of Maui County this evening, where it is expected to eventually stall late tonight. The band of layered clouds and showers will produce periods of MVFR CIGS/VSBYS, especially for north facing slopes, as it moves across each island. Elsewhere, Maui and the Big Island may continue to have weak background winds today. Therefore, clouds and spotty showers may potentially develop as local sea breezes become established over the eastern islands this afternoon.

AIRMET Sierra is being issued for mountain obscuration over north facing slopes of Kauai this morning. This AIRMET may also be needed for Oahu, as well as Molokai, later today or tonight as the front continues moving southeastward. AIRMET Tango will also be issued this morning for Tempo moderate low-level turbulence southwest through southeast of the higher terrain on Kauai. In addition, the upper-level dynamics may require AIRMET Tango to be issued for Tempo moderate clear air turbulence aloft above the western islands later today.

Marine

A front is approaching Kauai early this morning and will reach Oahu this afternoon. Gusty north winds and elevated seas will follow behind the front. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is now in effect for waters around Kauai and Oahu, but will likely need to be extended as the front moves over Maui County tonight. The front will weaken to a trough and retreat west Thursday through Friday. Southeast to south winds will develop behind the trough around the eastern waters first then rest of forecast waters. A high will build far north- northeast of the islands early in the weekend, signaling the return of moderate to strong trade winds into early next week.

The anticipated large, short period north swell energy is starting to show up at the far offshore NDBC buoys 51101 and 51001 with swell heights building to 4 to 5 feet between 10 to 14 seconds. This north swell will build down the island chain today bringing advisory level surf to north facing shores of Kauai and Oahu by this afternoon and evening. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued for north facing shore of Kauai and Oahu through Thursday afternoon. The HSA will likely need to be amended to include other zones later today as the swell is expected to peak locally Thursday then lower Thursday night through Saturday.

A series of moderate, long-period south swells will fill in today through Saturday. With no significant trade wind flow over and upwind of the state, most surf along east facing shores will be from north swell wrap through the week. Moderate, choppy east shore surf will likely return over the weekend and hold into early next week with the returning trades.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Kauai North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday for Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.

