The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 2,211 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 13-19, 2022. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were three COVID-19 deaths this week, two less than what was reported last week.

PC: State Department of Health.

The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Oct. 19 was 69, according to the latest data issued by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

As of 9 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, the latest data available, there were 14 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 14 hospitalized individuals, eight are vaccinated (with five boosted), and five are unvaccinated. The status of one individual is unknown. None of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

Maui COVID-19 hospitalizations for Oct. 19, 2022. PC: Maui Health

Oct. 13-19, 2022: three deaths, 2,211 new infections

Oct. 6-12, 2022: five deaths, 1,047 new infections

Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022: eight deaths, 1,273 new infections

Sept. 22-28, 2022: 7 deaths, 12,755 new infections (includes 10,995 historic reinfections and 800 historic cases as a result of deduplication and cleaning of historic data).

Sept. 16-21, 2022, 14 deaths, 1,132 new infections

Sept. 8-15, 2022: 10 deaths, 1,343 new infections

Sept. 1-7, 2022: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections

Aug. 25-31, 2022: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections

Aug. 18-24, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections

Aug. 11-17, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,696 new infections

Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 142 cases on Maui, 372 on Hawaiʻi Island, 66 on Kauaʻi, two on Molokaʻi, 0 on Lānaʻi, and 41 out of state. There are 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 2,211 cases, there are 1,570 cases identified as confirmed, and 641 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 1,191 on O‘ahu (+397 probable); 151 on Hawai‘i Island (+221 probable); 127 on Maui (+15 probable); 62 on Kaua‘i (+4 probable); two on Molokaʻi (+0 probable); 0 on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 37 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+4 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,702 with three new deaths reported over the week.

On Maui, the seven day average for new daily cases is 12.5 per 100,000; or an average of 18 per day over the week. The county’s test positivity rate is 5.4%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 5.8%.

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks is now 2,082.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 360,490 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

Testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.