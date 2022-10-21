West Side

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 62 to 69 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs around 88. Light winds becoming northeast up to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 64 to 69. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 87. East winds up to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 62 to 69 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Rest Of Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 74 to 83. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 75 to 84. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Rest Of Today: Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 71. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Showery cloud band remnants will move across Kauai today. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late this afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state tonight and Saturday. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week.

Discussion

A ragged showery cloud band lingers across Kauai this morning and will bring light to moderate showers to that island through today. Elsewhere, overnight land breezes cut off shower activity and cleared skies over land. Cloud cover will likely increase once again over mauka areas as daytime heating sets in. Expect trade winds to gradually return beginning this afternoon as high pressure strengthens northeast of the state. Models show increasing showers as the trades spread westward, starting with windward areas of the Big Island this afternoon. By Saturday afternoon, trade winds will spread statewide.

Models show a moderate to locally breezy trade wind pattern across the state for next week, with showers riding in with the trade winds each day. Ridging aloft will keep our airmass stable, limiting total rainfall amounts. However, an increase in cloud and shower coverage is possible towards the middle of next week.

Aviation

A dissipating stationary front near Kauai will bring enhanced shower activity to areas west of Oahu this morning. This may allow for brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility. Elsewhere across the island chain, expect mainly dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers.

This evening into tonight, southeasterly winds will back to a more easterly direction and bring a return of windward showers, especially over eastern portions of the Big Island.

AIRMET SIERRA remains in effect for Oahu and Kauai above 2500 feet due to reduced visibility from low clouds and showers.

Marine

A weakening boundary is over the western part of the state, near Kauai this early morning, and is heading west. Winds with a southerly component across the area will back toward the east over the next day or two and strengthen as high pressure builds far north and northeast of the islands. Moderate to strong trade winds will then continue through the middle of next week.

The current north swell remains elevated, though it has peaked. It will gradually lower through tonight. The High Surf Advisory was cancelled with the declining swell, but surf heights will remain near the 15-foot advisory threshold through the morning hours. No other significant northwest or north swells are likely through the middle of next week. And the Small Craft Advisory was also cancelled as combined seas have fallen below 10 feet.

Small, long-period south swells will maintain current south shore surf through Saturday. With no significant trade winds over and upstream of the state, most eastern shore surf will be from north swell wrap. However, strengthening trade winds this weekend will create rising, choppy surf along east facing shores.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

