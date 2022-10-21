PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County hotels led the counties in September, achieving revenue per available room of $350 (+21.3% vs. 2021, +51.7% vs. 2019), and an average daily rate of $536 (+10.1% vs. 2021, +69.6% vs. 2019). Occupancy at Maui County hotels was 65.4%, up +6 percentage points vs. 2021, and down -7.7 percentage points vs. 2019.

The data was compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority as part of its September Hotel Performance Report.

The report also had data on Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea as well as the West Maui resort region of Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua.

For Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea data included: RevPAR of $446 (+21.7% vs. 2021, +17.5% vs. 2019) ADR at $835 (+21.0% vs. 2021, +81.2% vs. 2019) Occupancy of 53.5% (+0.3 percentage points vs. 2021, -29 percentage points vs. 2019).

For the Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region data included: RevPAR of $332 (+28.4% vs. 2021, +67.3% vs. 2019) ADR at $484 (+17.2% vs. 2021, +75.3% vs. 2019) Occupancy of 68.5 percent (+6.0 percentage points vs. 2021, -3.3 percentage points vs. 2019).



PC: Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Statewide, Hawai‘i hotels reported stronger RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy rate in September 2022 compared to September 2021. When compared to pre-pandemic September 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher but occupancy rate declined in September 2022.

The HTA’s Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report showed statewide RevPAR in September 2022 was $248 (+47.5%), with ADR at $337 (+10.8%) and occupancy of 73.5 percent (+18.3 percentage points) compared to September 2021. Compared with September 2019, RevPAR was 27.6% higher, driven by higher ADR (+37.1%) which offset lower occupancy (-5.5 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For September, the survey included 146 properties representing 45,786 rooms, or 82.7 percent of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawai‘i hotel room revenues statewide totaled $411.6 million (+48.3% vs. 2021, +32.3% vs. 2019) in September. Room demand was 1.2 million room nights (+33.9% vs. 2021, -3.5% vs. 2019) and room supply was 1.7 million room nights (+0.6% vs. 2021, +3.7% vs. 2019) (Figure 2).

Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $403 (+33.9% vs. 2021, +24.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $727 (+10.2% vs. 2021, +59.5% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 55.4 percent (+9.8 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $172 (+36.1% vs. 2021, +33.8% vs. 2019) with ADR at $215 (-0.4% vs. 2021, +35.1% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 80% (+21.5 percentage points vs. 2021, -0.8 percentage points vs. 2019).

Kaua‘i hotels earned RevPAR of $281 (+40.1% vs. 2021, +69.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $361 (+16.2% vs. 2021, +51.2% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.9% (+13.3 percentage points vs. 2021, +8.3 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hotels on the island of Hawai‘i reported RevPAR at $241 (+43.4% vs. 2021, +58.3% vs. 2019), with ADR at $335 (+11.7% vs. 2021, +51.4% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 72% (+15.9 percentage points vs. 2021, +3.2 percentage points vs. 2019). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $329 (+37.9% vs. 2021, +59.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $486 (+5.8% vs. 2021, +57.4% vs. 2019), and occupancy of 67.6% (+15.7 percentage points vs. 2021, +1.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu hotels reported RevPAR of $199 (+81.1% vs. 2021, +3.7% vs. 2019) in September, ADR at $260 (+22.3% vs. 2021, +14.8% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 76.7% (+24.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -8.2 percentage points vs. 2019). Waikīkī hotels earned RevPAR of $193 (+86.4% vs. 2021, +0.4% vs. 2019), with ADR at $250 (+25.5% vs. 2021, +11.4% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 77.3% (+25.2 percentage points vs. 2021, -8.5 percentage points vs. 2019).