14th annual ‘Paddle For Life’ raises $134,512 to support Maui’s families affected by cancer

October 26, 2022, 11:45 AM HST
The 14th annual ‘Paddle for Life’ event raised $134,512 to support Maui’s cancer patients and survivors from Oct. 8-9, 2022.

Pacific Cancer Foundation with the support of Maui’s Wa’a Community, Kimokeo Kapahulehua and former PCF Executive Director, Nancy La Joy, teamed up to hold the two-day event.

“There is truly a remarkable parallel between an ocean paddling voyage and the journey experienced by cancer patients and survivors. Both involve tremendous physical, mental and emotional strength. Both require patience and perseverance. And, ultimately, it takes a team to make the journey successful,” said event organizers.

On Oct. 8, 2022, cancer survivors and supporters paddled six-person outrigger canoes from North Kīhei to Molokini and back, a 22-mile round trip journey; and on Oct. 9, the team created a new event, Double Hull Canoe Races. 

Pacific Cancer Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by a group of concerned health care professionals and cancer survivors. PCF serves the Maui County community by providing Access, Knowledge and Support to those affected by cancer in Maui County.

All of PCF’s services are provided at no charge and 100% of the organization’s operating revenues stay in Maui County to help Maui County residents. For more information, visit www.pacificcancerfoundation.org or call 808-242-7661.

