Hawaiʻi and Israel enter strategic partnership for cultural, educational and economic exchange

October 26, 2022, 3:39 PM HST
Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Dr. Hillel Newman (left) and Gov. David Ige (right).

Governor David Ige and Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles Dr. Hillel Newman signed a Joint Declaration establishing a strategic partnership for friendly exchanges and cooperation between Hawaiʻi and Israel. 

A signing ceremony was held Oct. 19 in Gov. Ige’s office at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

The ceremony was attended by (left-to-right) County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth, former Gov. Linda Lingle, Consul General Newman, Gov. Ige., Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner.

The Joint Declaration establishes a formal relationship between both governments “to foster economic cooperation, facilitate joint industrial research and development, and enhance business relationships, research and educational opportunities.”

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and the University of Hawaiʻi will work with foundations and the private sector to facilitate collaborations. 

Key sectors for professional and educational exchanges are renewable energy technologies; climate change, sea-level rise, and resilience; water, agriculture, and food security; cybersecurity; marine science; technology innovation; civics; arts; academic exchanges; and nature preserves.

