Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III. PC: 12.15.21 by Wendy Osher

After just over 10 months on the job, Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III is retiring, according to an announcement today from the Maui Police Department.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier selected Hank as his second in command prior to being sworn in last December. Pelletier was selected by the Maui Police Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Tivoli Faaumu in April of 2021. He in turn, tapped Hank as his Deputy. Both came to Maui from Nevada where they had served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“The Maui Police Department congratulates Deputy Chief Charles Hank III on his retirement and thanks him for his valued assistance over the last year. Deputy Hank’s work with MPD was integral in assisting with the new administration’s transition,” according to an announcement today.

“Words cannot express how immense his contributions to the department have been and how appreciative I have and will continue to be for his friendship and professional support,” said Chief Pelletier. “We wish him the absolute best of luck in his future endeavors.”

According to an earlier announcement, Hank worked more than 30 years in law enforcement, and in his former role with the LVMPD, he was credited with leading the implementation of recommendations for the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. He also led implementation of recommendations following the Collaborative Reform Process, which reviewed officer-involved shootings in the department.

In a previous release, Hank was described by Pelletier as having “highly specialized knowledge” and training that he said would be a “tremendous asset” to the MPD.

Maui’s Wade Maeda tapped as new Deputy Chief

Department representatives say that “with many of the progressive changes now well underway, MPD is well-positioned to move forward as a cohesive and forward-thinking organization.”

Today, the department announced the promotion of Wade Maeda to Deputy Chief, effective Nov. 16, 2022.

Capt. Wade Maeda. File photo 2018 by Wendy Osher.

Maeda, a 25 year veteran of the department, was promoted to Captain five years ago. His previous assignments include work with the Quality Assurance Section, and Lieutenant with the Special Response Team. In 2011 he received the department’s Manager of the Year award.

His history with the department includes:

Joining MPD in 1997 as a Police Officer I in Wailuku Patrol, followed by a transfer to Molokaʻi Patrol District.

Upon his return from Molokaʻi, Maeda was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division.

In 2006, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in Molokaʻi Patrol again, before being assigned to Wailuku Patrol and then to the Vice Narcotics Division, where he served as the K9 supervisor.

In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant, where he served as a watch commander in Wailuku Patrol. He finished his tenure as Lieutenant as commander for the Special Response Team, according to a department spokesperson.

Maeda was promoted to Captain in 2018. His assignments included: Quality Assurance, Vice Division and Wailuku Patrol.

His most recent assignment was as Acting Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Division, which he took on in 2022.

He and his wife Ruth have three children.