

















Sunny skies and low winds enabled Clemson to go low during round one of the eighth annual Kā‘anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.

The Tigers’ 17-under 267 leads two-time tournament winner Oklahoma (2015, 2019) and East Tennessee St. by one and two shots, respectively. The North Florida Ospreys (-11) are in fourth place. The defending champion Kansas Jayhawks and Ole Miss Rebels (-9) are tied for fifth.

Clemson head coach Jordan Byrd and tournament co-leader Andrew Swanson on No. 15 tee.

“We really wanted to cap off our fall season with a strong finish,” said Tigers’ head coach Jordan Byrd, the brother of former Clemson All-American and five-time PGA TOUR winner, Jonathan. “Today was a tremendous team effort. We seek to build upon this success over the weekend.”

Clemson sophomore Andrew Swanson led the way, taking advantage of favorable scoring conditions with seven birdies in his opening round of 7-under 64. The No. 1 AJGA-ranked player in South Carolina out of high school in 2021, Swanson is remarkably one of the only players in the world to have made two hole-in-ones on the same par-four hole.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tied atop the individual leaderboard is Sooners’ sophomore Drew Goodman. Renowned for carding a 59 as a true freshman, Goodman’s stellar scoring ability was on full display at Royal Kā‘anapali, highlighted by two eagles on the front nine. Notably, both Nick Gabrelcik (North Florida) and Paul Louis Gachet (CSUN) also recorded a pair of eagles during round one.

Denver’s Carson Griggs (T6) stripes his drive on No. 10 towards Lana‘i.

13 players are within three shots of the individual co-leaders.

Oklahoma’s trip to the Aloha State is the Sooners first since their 2019 Kā‘anapali Classic victory, which set a then school-record at 47-under (805) in a 54-hole event. The 2021 NCAA Championship runner-up program arrived in Maui after a hard-fought second-place finish in last week’s Big 12 Match Play Tournament.

Host University of Hawai‘i’s even-par finish was attributed to consistent play across the board. Atsuya Oishi led the Rainbow Warriors with a 3-under 68 (T16). Teammates Blaze Akana and Isaiah Kanno shot 71 to finish T48.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Akana enjoyed an exhilarating hole-in-one during yesterday’s practice round on the second hole, an uphill 190-yard par 3.

Liberty’s Josh Ryan watches his birdie putt drop on No. 5

“After hosting the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA’s best for decades, it is gratifying to watch the sport’s best amateurs walk in the footsteps of legends who have competed at Kā‘anapali,” said Karl Reul, general manager at Kā‘anapali Golf Courses.

Round two begins on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. HDT. Fans can attend for free, with walking spectators encouraged.

Team Leaderboard

Place School To Par Rd. 1

1 Clemson -17 267

T2 Oklahoma -16 268

3 East Tennessee St. -15 269

4 North Florida -11 273

T5 Ole Miss -9 275

T5 Kansas -9 275

T7 Georgia -6 278

T7 UC Irvine -6 278

9 Colorado -5 279

T10 Boise St. -4 280

T10 Liberty -4 280

T12 Hawai‘i E 284

T12 Louisiana E 284

14 Denver +1 285

T15 Wyoming +4 288

T15 Connecticut +4 288

17 CSU – Northridge +5 289

18 Mount St. Mary’s +6 290

19 Gonzaga +9 293

20 Air Force +14 298

Top Individuals

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Place Player School To Par Rd. 1

T1 Andrew Swanson Clemson -7 64

T1 Drew Goodman Oklahoma -7 64

T3 Nick Gabrelcik North Florida -6 65

T3 Max Charles Boise St. -6 65

T3 Josh Ryan Liberty -6 65

T6 Carson Griggs Denver -5 66

T6 Tommy Dallahan Connecticut -5 66

T6 Patton Samuels Ole Miss -5 66

T6 Stephen Campbell Jr. Oklahoma -5 66

T6 Matty Dodd-Berry East Tennessee St. -5 66

Tournament Information:

Dates: Friday, Oct. 28 – Sunday, Oct. 30

Location: Royal Kā‘anapali, Lahaina, Maui

Course Yardage (Par): 6,900 (71)

Format: 54 holes; 18 holes each day; 5-count-4

Tee Times: 8 a.m. HDT shotgun each day

Live Scoring: Golfstat

Host: University of Hawai‘i

Defending Team Champion: University of Kansas

Defending Individual Champion: Brandon Berry, Loyola University Maryland