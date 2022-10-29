The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kuikahi Drive and Kehalani Parkway on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Kāʻanapali (24-hour restriction): Full closure of southbound lanes on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kaka Alaneo Drive for sewer tie-in. This closure is anticipated to continue through Dec. 9. Southbound traffic will be contraflowed through one northbound lane.

Lahaina: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Aholo Road and Puamana Beach Park from Monday, Oct. 31 to Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/09/15/nighttime-closure-of-piilani-highway-between-kaonoulu-street-and-piikea-avenue/

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between Naniloa Drive overpass to Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Wailuku to Kahului: Left lane closure on Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction between Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for median landscaping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 360) —

Haʻikū-Paʻuwela (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between Mile Post 6.18 through Mile Post 6.19 on Sunday, Oct. 30, through Thursday, Nov. 3, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.

Haʻikū–Paʻuwela (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between Mile Post 9.8 to Mile Post 9.81 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 4, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.